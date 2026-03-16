Facts: KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Ziyaad Abrahams remains the top bowler of the Division Two with 13 wickets in four innings.

Nqobani Mokoena continues to be South Africa Emerging Players’ top wicket-taker with eight wickets in five innings.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Africa Emerging Players Chances of Winning

Even though KwaZulu-Natal Inland have had two out six games abandoned this season, including the previous outing against Northern Cape, they are a force to be reckoned with since they won all the remaining matches. Their last completed game against South Western Districts was a masterclass in bowling considering the batters messed up by getting bundled out for 203. The top three batters were the most impactful as Cameron Dean Shekleton, Kagiso Rapulana and Jack Lees scored 65, 44 and 37 runs, respectively. Although the bowlers had a tough job to do, they pulled it off by dismissing the opposition for 157 and taking a 46-run victory.

South Africa Emerging Players, too, had a bit of misfortune as their last outing against Border was abandoned. They tasted success for the first time this season against Limpopo prior to that where South Africa Emerging Players were kept down to precisely 200 runs. Garnett Tarr and Thabile Hlatuka were the top scorers with 71 and 43 runs, respectively, but the bowlers came in clutch as they made sure Limpopo were bundled out for 169, giving the team a 31-run win.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 75%

South Africa Emerging Players chance of winning - 25%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score high before first dismissal

Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana have been one of the most formidable opening pairs in the competition so far and they have improved consistency over the course of their campaign. They started off with a partnership of 37 runs in the first game but they went on to score 42, 42 and 86 runs in the following three encounters. Despite the hurdles they have faced, having had two matches abandoned, they have the potential to pick up where they left off and build on it.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Africa Emerging Players Toss Prediction

Two matches have been played to fruition at LC de Villiers Oval this season while one was abandoned. Although both games were won by the teams batting first, it is quite an aberration considering the average first innings total is as low as 245. The toss winners chose to chase on both occasions and it will be their favored option in the next fixture as well.

Weather Report

The weather at Pretoria is set to be conducive for the match with sunny skies, a negligible 15% possibility of precipitation along with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Dilivio Ridgaard, Jonathan Vandiar, Thamsanga Kumalo, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Nduduzo Mfoza, Stefan Tait, Jack Lees, Kagiso Rapulana, Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Sam Brown, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Lees All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Dean Shekleton Wicket-keeper Sean Gilson Batter Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Marcello Piedt All-rounder Sam Brown Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have been on a rampage this season and they have stopped at nothing, making them an incredibly daunting team.

South Africa Emerging Players Player List

Schalk Engelbrecht (c), Steve Stolk, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Garnett Tarr, Kamo Phiri, Bandile Mbatha, Ludwich Schuld, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Thabile Hlatuka, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka.

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwich Schuld Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Batter Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Kamo Phiri Wicket-keeper Steve Stolk All-rounder Lethabo Phahlamohlaka All-rounder Schalk Engelbrecht (C) Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler Ntando Soni Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler

South Africa Emerging Players Team Form

South Africa Emerging Players have no chance left of defending their title as they head into the last game of the group stage with five defeats.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Africa Emerging Players Head-to-Head

KwaZulu-Natal Inland and South Africa Emerging Players have never met in the tournament before. No head-to-head record has been established between the sides.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Emerging Players

South Africa Emerging Players’ first wicket has been a huge bane for the team and they have tried out various opening combinations in a desperate attempt to make it work. This has not given them the results they expected, given that the openers posted totals of 17, 22 and 57 in the last three games. Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana, on the other hand, have been doing significantly better for KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s first wicket and their consistency has been sensational. The secured scores of 86, 42 and 42 runs in the previous three outings and there is absolutely no doubt about the fact that they are favored to outdo South Africa Emerging Players’ first partnership.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Batters

Sean Gilson to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Sean Gilson was not of much help to the team in the previous match against South Western Districts, having scored a mere two runs before his dismissal. However, he is miles ahead of the rest of the team with a total of 211 runs in four innings and a brilliant average of 70.33. He remains the top choice for the next game.

Garnett Tarr to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Batter

Garnett Tarr scored a 71-run half-century in the previous encounter against Limpopo, marking his second half-century of the season. He is now the team’s leading run scorer with 133 runs in four innings and an average of 33.25. He is the leading contender against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Bowlers

Ziyaad Abrahams to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Ziyaad Abrahams’ consistency has been remarkable in the tournament this season and he has a total of 13 wickets under his belt in four innings. In the last game against South Western Districts, he took three wickets in 9.2 overs with an economy rate of 4.71, making him the joint highest wicket-taker. With an average of 11.38, he is expected to be their premier bowler once more.

Nqobani Mokoena to be South Africa Emerging Players

Nqobani Mokoena is now the top wicket-taker for South Africa Emerging Players, having picked eight wickets in five innings. His best performance of the season was during the previous game against Limpopo where his 9.2-over spell resulted in four wickets and an economy rate of 2.78. Averaging at 20.62, he is the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win KwaZulu-Natal Inland KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win @1.30 (Parimatch)

South Africa Emerging Players to win @3.59 (Parimatch) There is absolutely no contest between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and South Africa Emerging Players at the moment. The former are the table toppers with four wins in six fixtures and a stellar net run rate of 1.185. South Africa Emerging Players do not compare at all since they are second-to-last in the standings with just one win in six games and a net run rate of -0.807. It is clear as day that KwaZulu-Natal Inland have a huge upper hand heading into this match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





