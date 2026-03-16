Facts: KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Sean Gilson is the second leading run-getter of the Division Two with 280 runs in five innings.

Border’s Jerome Bossr is the top batter of the competition with 315 runs in five innings.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland made it through the group stage unscathed as they remain the only team in the division to go unbeaten. Their previous encounter against South Africa Emerging Players was quite simple as KwaZulu-Natal Inland batted first and posted a brilliant score of 311 runs. Opener Jack Lees did half the work with his 137-run knock and Sean Gilson was next in line with a contribution of 69 runs. Naturally, this was easy for the bowlers to defend as they limited their rivals to 272/9 by the end of the innings, taking a 39-run victory.

Border had a relatively simple chase in their previous outing against South Western Districts where the latter scored 257 runs. This was a mediocre score but not quite enough to keep a significantly better Border at bay. Border’s opener, Nathan Roux, top-scored with 53 runs while Shane Dadswell and skipper Jerome Bossr added 48 and 40 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. The others also made valuable contributions and Border managed to make it over the line with two wickets in hand.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 55%

Border chance of winning - 45%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Betting Tips

Border to score high before first dismissal

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s opening pair, Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana, have opened all five matches that the team has played this season and their consistency has been truly admirable. Together, they have scored 47, 86, 42, 42 and 37 runs before the fall of the first wicket. They are, arguably, the best pair of openers in the tournament this season and their partnership works very well. For the final, too, they are expected to put on a spectacle and take Border’s bowlers head-on.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Toss Prediction

City Oval has hosted two completed matches this season where the teams batting and fielding first took one victory each. However, the average first innings total of 233 is very low for this format and can be chased with ease. Since the fielding sides have the advantage on this track, chasing will be the toss winner’s preferred option.

Weather Report

A washout is predicted at Pietermaritzburg on match day as there is 80% possibility of precipitation. Rain showers will put a damper on the game with the temperature reaching 18 degrees Celsius.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Dilivio Ridgaard, Jonathan Vandiar, Thamsanga Kumalo, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Nduduzo Mfoza, Stefan Tait, Jack Lees, Kagiso Rapulana, Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Sam Brown, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Lees All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Dean Shekleton Wicket-keeper Sean Gilson Batter Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Marcello Piedt All-rounder Sam Brown Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland were not deterred by any obstacle in their campaign and even with two matches abandoned, they did not let it disrupt their momentum.

Border Player List

Jerome Bossr (c), Mncedisi Malika, Keeran Forbes, Marco Marais, Shane Dadswell, Butsha Mfazwe, Chad Classen, Christopher Gleaves, Lihle Sizani, Osphesona Mbekwa, Thabile Hlatuka, Tladi Bokako, Jason Niemand, Nathan Roux, Jade de Klerk, Mathew Fourie, Nico Van Zyl, Aphiwe Mnyanda.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batter Jerome Bossr (C) Batter Lihle Sizani All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Christopher Gleaves All-rounder Jason Niemand Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jade de Klerk Bowler Chad Classen Bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Nico Van Zyl Bowler

Border Team Form

Border have shown a slight bit of inconsistency this season but overall, they recovered quite well. Their batting strength, though, falls short against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Head-to-Head

In the three matches that KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Border have played against each other, the former have the advantage with two wins.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 2

Border - 1

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Border

Both Border and KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s opening wickets have been highly competitive this season which makes it a tough choice between the sides. Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana have opened consistently for KwaZulu-Natal Inland, having scored 47, 86 and 42 runs in the previous three outings. Border’s openers, on the other hand, have seen an upward momentum in the last three matches as Nathan Roux and Jerome Bossr have added 78, 54 and 32 runs to the first wicket. Despite the fact that they have made good progress, KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s openers have shown immaculate consistency which puts them in a favorable position.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Best Batters

Sean Gilson to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Sean Gilson emerged as the second highest run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland, having scored 69 runs against South Africa Emerging Players. This was his second half-century of the season and he remains the team’s top batter with 280 runs in five innings. With an average of 70.00, he is expected to be their standout batter.

Jerome Bossr to be Border’s Best Batter

Jerome Bossr was among the top scorers for Border in the last match against South Western Districts where he missed out on a second half-century this season as he was out on 40. Nevertheless, his lead as Border’s top batter is still dominant and he currently has 315 runs in five innings and an average of 78.75. He is the top choice against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Border Best Bowlers

Ziyaad Abrahams to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Ziyaad Abrahams’ six-over spell against South Africa Emerging Players was mediocre as he bowled a maiden, failed to take any wickets and achieved an economy rate of 7.00. However, his lead at the top remains unchallenged as he has 13 wickets in five innings and an average of 14.61. He is the top pick against Border.

Aphiwe Mnyanda to be Border’s Best Bowler

Aphiwe Mnyanda went wicketless in the last game against South Western Districts where he bowled six overs, including a maiden, and earned an economy rate of 8.33. Despite this, he is their top wicket-taker with 11 wickets in five innings. Averaging at 21.63, he is the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.