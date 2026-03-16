Facts: KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Ziyaad Abrahams is the leading bowler of the Division Two with 13 wickets in four innings.

Northern Cape’s Hardus Viljoen is the second leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having taken 11 wickets in five innings.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s rampage continues as they managed to overcome South Western Districts in the last game. The former were put in to bat first and at first, they were on the backfoot since KwaZulu-Natal Inland were bundled out for a measly 203. The top three batters did the bulk of the scoring and the rest of the lineup failed completely in doing anything worthwhile. Cameron Dean Shekleton top-scored with a half-century, having scored 65 runs. Openers Kagiso Rapulana and Jack Lees followed closely behind with 44 and 37 runs, respectively. It was really the bowlers who stole the show considering they defended such a meager target by bundling out Northern Cape for 157, taking home a solid 46-run win.

Northern Cape, too, have been on a similar trajectory and their last match against Eastern Storm was yet another success. With the latter batting first, they were restricted to 211 which is not a competitive score in this format. Northern Cape took advantage of this and finished the match comfortably; opener Jonathan Vandiar was the leading batter with 60 runs while wicket-keeper batter Modiri Litheko and Abel Mokwena were next in line with 44 and 38* runs, respectively. Northern Cape won with four wickets still in hand.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland chance of winning - 55%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 45%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score high before first dismissal

Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana have consistently made improvements to KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s opening wicket since the start of the season. In the four matches that they have completed so far, the pair have added 86, 42, 42 and 37 runs to the first wicket. This is not a small feat and they do not seem to be backing down anytime soon which puts them in a brilliant position going into the upcoming game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

Diamond Oval has not been a very batting friendly surface in the tournament and in the two games the venue has hosted this season, the average first innings score of 137 is absolutely terrible. On both occasions, the toss winning skippers elected to field first which is going to be the favorite option in the next match as well.

Weather Report

The chance of precipitation is at 25% on match day which is not likely to pose a threat. Kimberley is set to experience temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius along with partially cloudy conditions.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Michael Erlank (c), Dilivio Ridgaard, Jonathan Vandiar, Thamsanga Kumalo, Tian Koekemoer, Andile Mokgakane, Malcolm Nofal, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Alindile Mhletywa, Keith Dudgeon, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Nduduzo Mfoza, Stefan Tait, Jack Lees, Kagiso Rapulana, Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Marcello Piedt, Sam Brown, Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza.

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Lees All-rounder Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Dean Shekleton Wicket-keeper Sean Gilson Batter Chad Laycock Batter Michael Erlank (C) All-rounder Marcello Piedt All-rounder Sam Brown Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland are invincible at the moment as the only undefeated team in the Division Two.

Northern Cape Player List

Ernest Kemm (c), Ruan Haasbroek, Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko, Romano Terblanche, Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike, Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Bob Herman, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ernest Kemm (C) Batter Jonathan Vandiar Batter Ronan Hermann Batter Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Ruan Haasbroek All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape enter this match on the back of a four-match winning streak and have the potential to fight back.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head

During the 2022 season, KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Northern Cape met thrice wherein the former took a clean sweep.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

KwaZulu-Natal Inland - 3

Northern Cape - 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

Jonathan Vandiar and Ernest Kemm’s partnership for Northern Cape seems to be improving incrementally but it is not enough to compete with KwaZulu-Natal Inland. In the last three games, the openers have secured totals of 36, 24 and 0 before the fall of the first wicket. They pale in comparison to KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Jack Lees and Kagiso Rapulana who set up first wicket stands of 86, 42 and 42 runs in the previous three encounters. Naturally, the latter’s openers are the favorite pair to come out on top in the next match.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Best Batters

Sean Gilson to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Batter

Sean Gilson did not do much to help in the previous outing against South Western Districts where he was dismissed on two. Nonetheless, he leads KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s run charts and remains the only player from the team to have crossed the 200-run mark, having scored 211 runs in four innings. Averaging at 70.33, he is expected to come good in the next game.

Modiri Litheko to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Modiri Litheko is the leading batter for Northern Cape at the moment with 199 runs in five innings. He narrowly missed out on a second half-century this season as he was dismissed for 44 in the previous encounter against Eastern Storm. He has an average of 39.80 which makes him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Northern Cape Best Bowlers

Ziyaad Abrahams to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s Best Bowler

Ziyaad Abrahams is the top wicket-taker for KwaZulu-Natal Inland by a long shot this season, having captured 13 wickets in four innings. He was the joint highest wicket-taker in the last match versus South Western Districts where he claimed a three-wicket haul in 9.2 overs with an economy rate of 4.71. With an average of 11.38, he is the leading choice for the next match.

Hardus Viljoen to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Hardus Viljoen stands as Northern Cape’s top bowler with 11 wickets under his belt in five innings along with a brilliant average of 13.72. He was the team’s leading wicket-taker against Eastern Storm last time out where his nine-over spell yielded three wickets and an economy rate of 3.88. His consistency makes him the leading contender against KwaZulu-Natal Inland.