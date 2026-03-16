Facts: Kwazulu-Natal Inland have not lost a single game so far this season.

All eyes will be on Sean Gilson thanks to his all-round skills and also for scoring 132 runs in the previous game.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs South Western Districts Chance Winning

Kwazulu-Natal Inland are in great form at the moment with three wins in four matches so far this season. They are on top of the points table, having not lost a single game so far as one of their matches got abandoned. On the other hand, the South Western Districts have had a mixed season so far with two wins and as many losses in four matches.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland defeated Border in their previous game which was affected by rain. Sean Gilson and Chad Laycock were the star batters for them as they scored an unbeaten 132 and 99 to propel the team’s score to 324 runs for the loss of three wickets in their 50 overs.

With rain intervening the second innings, they were defending 305 runs in 45 overs and Ziyaad Abrahams stepped up with the ball to pick up five wickets. Gilson starred with the ball too to scalp two wickets as they won comfortably by 82 runs.

Even South Western Districts are coming into this encounter on the back of a solid win over the South Africa Emerging Players team. Fifties from Kelly Smuts and Heath Richards got them to a fighting total of 258 runs batting first. The bowlers then put up a good show to skittle the opposition for just 206 runs with Rayyan Rhode picking up three wickets for just 34 runs while three other bowlers shared six wickets equally.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland are in brilliant form and have winning momentum at the moment. They are certainly the favourites to win this game.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland chance of winning: 65%

South Western Districts chance of winning: 35%

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Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Chad Laycock is one of the in-form batters for Kwazulu-Natal Inland so far. He scored an unbeaten 99 off just 76 deliveries in the previous outing. Overall, he has amassed 146 runs in three matches so far at an average of 73. He is a reliable option to score at least 25 runs in this clash.

Heath Richards bats at number six and can score runs quickly. In the previous outing, he scored 64 runs at a strike rate of 39.13 with four fours and as many sixes. Due to his recent form, Richards can be backed to score at least 21 runs in this match

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

In the only match that has been played this season so far at the City Oval in Pietermaritzburg, hosts Kwazulu-Natal Inland chased down 263 runs without much fuss. Another good pitch to bat on is likely to be on offer and the surface will only get better as the game progresses. The team winning the toss might look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The forecast in Pietermaritzburg for this match is not great. There are predictions of rain in the morning and the evening. However, in between, during the game time, there is only a 10% chance of rain. It will remain cloudy though with temperature hovering in the early 20s right through.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Player List

Jack Lees, Kagiso Rapulana, Cameron Dean Shekleton, Sean Gilson, Chad Laycock, Michael Erlank (C), Ntando Zuma (WK), Sean Whitehead, Ziyaad Abrahams, Marcello Piedt, Mbulelo Budaza, Sam Brown

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Jack Lees Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Cameron Dean Shekleton Batter Sean Gilson All-Rounder Chad Laycock All-Rounder Michael Erlank (C) All-Rounder Ntando Zuma Wicketkeeper Sean Whitehead All-Rounder Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler Marceloo Piedt Bowler Mbulelo Budaza Bowler

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

Kwazulu-Natal Inland have won three out of four matches this season with their other game getting abandoned.

South Western Districts Players List

Kyle Jacobs, Pheko Moletsane, Kelly Smuts, George Van Heerden (C), Luke Beaufort (WK), Heath Richards, Tyrese Karelse, Jarred Jardine, Irvin Modimokoane, Sintu Majeza, Rayyan Rhode, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Khwezi Gumede, Lifa Ntanzi

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Kyle Jacobs All-Rounder Pheko Moletsane All-Rounder Kelly Smuts All-Rounder George van Heerden (C) Batter Luke Beaufort Wicketkeeper Heath Richards Batter Tyrese Karelse Bowler Jarred Jardine All-Rounder Irvin Modimokoane Bowler Sintu Majeza Bowler Rayyan Rhode Bowler

South Western Districts Recent Form

South Western Districts have played four matches this season so far in the tournament. They have won and lost two matches each.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head Record

Kwazulu-Natal Inland and South Western Districts have faced each other in 10 List-A matches since 2007. Kwazulu-Natal have won five while the South Western Districts emerged victorious on four occasions with one match ending in no result.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

Kwazulu-Natal Inland to hit most sixes@ 2.1 (Batery Bet)

Kwazulu Natal-Inland have hit 15 sixes so far in the ongoing tournament. 10 of those sixes have been hit by in-form batters Gilson and Laycock. The duo is expected to score runs yet again and is likely to smack more maximums. On the other hand, for the South Western Districts, only Richards is a big hitter who has contributed six sixes out of 14 hits by the team. You can back Kwazulu-Natal to hitthe most sixes in the match.

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Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs South Western Districts Top Batters

Sean Gilson to be the top batter for Kwazulu-Natal Inland

Sean Gilson has been in top form for his team in this tournament. He is coming off an unbeaten 132-run knock off 118 balls in the last game. Overall, he has scored 209 runs in three matches so far at an average of 104.5. Hence, you can back Gilson to be the top batter for his team.

Kelly Smuts to be the top batter for South Western Districts





Kelly Smuts is on a run-scoring spree at the moment having scored three consecutive fifties in as many outings. He has scored 230 runs so far at an average of 76.66 with the highest score being 91. You can bet on Smuts to be the top batter for the team.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs South Western Districts Top Bowlers

Ziyaad Abrahams to be the top bowler for Kwazulu-Natal Inland

Fast bowler Ziyaad Abrahams has so far picked 10 wickets in three matches for his team. He accounted for a five-wicket haul in the last game for just 29 runs and has picked 10 wickets at an impeccable average of 10.4 so far. He can certainly be the top bowler for his team.

Rayyaan Rhode to be the top bowler for South Western Districts

Off-spinner Rayyaan Rhode played for the first time this season in the previous game and picked up three wickets. He conceded only 34 runs in his 10 overs and will be looking forward to replicating yet another good show against the table toppers. Rhode can be backed to be the top bowler for his team.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Kwazulu-Natal Inland Kwazulu-Natal Inland to win the match @1.53 Batery Bet

South Western Districts to win the match @2.50 Batery Bet Kwazulu-Natal Inland have in-form players in their line-up with Sean Gilson and Chad Laycock leading the way with the bat. Ziyaad Abrahams is in top form with the ball and can run through the opposition team. However, the same cannot be said of the South Western Districts as apart from Kelly Smuts, not many of their batters are scoring runs. Hence, Kwazulu-Natal Inland are expected to win this match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





