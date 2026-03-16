Facts: Don Radebe is the leading bowler for Limpopo with seven wickets in four innings.

Yassar Cook leads Mpumalanga Rhinos’ run charts, having scored 208 runs in five innings.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Chances of Winning

Limpopo’s losing streak has no end in sight as they lost to defending champions South Africa Emerging Players in the last encounter. They fumbled an incredibly simple chase and their batting display was embarrassing to say the least. After the bowlers limited South Africa Emerging Players to a total of 200, the chase should have been relatively straightforward but barring opener Louren Steenkamp’s 57, the rest of the team’s contribution was hardly valuable. Their entire batting order ended up getting dismissed with a mere 169 runs on the board, leading to a 31-run defeat.

Mpumalanga Rhinos also suffered a defeat in their previous outing and it put their three-match winning streak to an end. Having faced Border in the last match, Mpumalanga Rhinos were bundled out for a competitive total of 282 on the scoreboard. Opener Jurie Snyman found his feet and notched up a century with 106 runs while skipper Muhammed Mayet and Yassar Cook scored 45 and 43 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers had a tough time defending this score and even though the second innings was interrupted by rain, Mpumalanga Rhinos ended up losing by four wickets via the DLS method.

Limpopo chance of winning - 30%

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 70%

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Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Tips

Limpopo to score low before first dismissal

Louren Steenkamp has been the linchpin for Limpopo’s opening wicket, and he was skipper Ludwig Kaestner’s opening partner for the first three matches of the season. However, their partnerships declined over the course of the season as they set up 20, 20 and 63 runs on the board before the first dismissal. In the last game, Steenkamp led the innings with Morne Venter and the pair added a mere 12 runs to the first wicket. This drop in performance is expected to continue as the tournament progresses.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Toss Prediction

A total of three games have been held at Uplands College in the ongoing season and teams chasing have the advantage with two wins so far. The average first innings total of 235 is on the lower side and is quite easy to attain on this surface. The toss winners, too, concur that fielding first is the first preference since they chose to do so twice, making it the top choice for the upcoming game as well.

Weather Report

Scattered thunderstorms are predicted at White River and it is accompanied by a 35% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is expected to reach 27 degrees Celsius.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Alex Pillay.

Predicted Playing XI

Louren Steenkamp Batter Ludwig Kaestner (C) Batter Alex Pillay Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Jan Coetzer All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Eldred Hawken Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo have failed to overcome any team so far and they have been on the backfoot for the entire season.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Jurie Snyman, Gareth Dukes, Karabo Mogotsi, Nonelela Yikha, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa, Luco Van Der Walt.

Predicted Playing XI

Zakir Kathrada Wicket-keeper Jurie Snyman All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Muhammed Mayet (C) Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Musa Twala Batter Themba Maupa Bowler Jon Hinrichsen All-rounder Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos have had their ups and downs but they have proved to be a competitive team this season, having won three back-to-back games before an unseemly defeat.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Head-to-Head

Limpopo and Mpumalanga Rhinos stand tied in their head-to-head tally with one win apiece thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Limpopo - 1

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 1

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Betting Odds

Mpumalanga Rhinos to have a better opening partnership than Limpopo

Mpumalanga Rhinos and Limpopo both have terrible opening orders in the tournament so far and their first wicket stands have failed to improve with time. For Limpopo, Louren Steenkamp has been their mainstay and he has opened alongside Morne Venter and Ludwig Kaestner, securing totals of 12, 20 and 20 in the last three matches. Even though Jurie Snyman and Zakir Kathrada have been a permanent first partnership for Mpumalanga Rhinos, their consistency is a major problem. In the previous three fixtures, they have added 13, 0 and 69 runs to the first wicket but they remain the favored pair to outdo Limpopo’s openers.

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Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Batters

Louren Steenkamp to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Opener Louren Steenkamp finally came into his own as he secured his first half-century of the season with 57 runs in the previous outing versus South Africa Emerging Players. He has now staked his claim on the top spot of the team’s run charts with 127 runs in four innings and an average of 31.75. He is expected to continue in this form hereafter.

Yassar Cook to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

In the last game against Border, Yassar Cook was among the top batters for Mpumalanga Rhinos as he scored 43 runs, missing out on a third half-century this season. Nevertheless, he remains their leading run-getter so far with 208 runs in five innings and an average of 52.00 which makes him the top pick for the next match as well.

Limpopo vs Mpumalanga Rhinos Best Bowlers

Jesse Albanie to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Jesse Albanie was the joint leading wicket-taker for Limpopo in the last encounter against South Africa Emerging Players, having captured four wickets in nine overs, including a maiden and an economy rate of 4.55. He is the team’s second highest wicket-taker overall with six wickets in two innings. With an impressive average of 9.83, he remains the top choice against Mpumalanga Rhinos.

Themba Maupa to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

Themba Maupa was Mpumalanga Rhinos’ leading run scorer in the previous match against Border where his six-over spell fetched three wickets and an economy rate of 7.00. He has a total of nine wickets in four innings, making him their top wicket-taker so far. He is also averaging at 20.11 which makes him the favorite for the upcoming fixture.