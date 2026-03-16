LIM (Limpopo) vs NOC (Northern Cape) Match Prediction LIM 30 % Chance of Winning NOC 70 % Bet Now! Limpopo and Northern Cape’s CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two clash is set to take place on February 26, 2025, at Cricket Club Ground, Polokwane. The action will commence at 1:30 P.M IST.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Chances of Winning

Limpopo have seen no improvement whatsoever since the season began and they continue to be down in the dumps after their defeat against Border in the last match. Limpopo were the first to bat but their measly score of 222 was not enough for the bowlers to defend. Wicket-keeper batter Sizwe Masondo top-scored with 76 while Alex Pillay was a close second with 73 runs. When it came to the second innings, Border were unstoppable and Limpopo’s bowling attack struggled to defend the target. There was nothing they could do to prevent the loss and Limpopo conceded defeat by a margin of seven wickets.

Northern Cape began their upward climb after a loss in the first game of the season. They did not break a sweat against South Western Districts in the previous match where the latter were bundled out for a total of 142. Even though Northern Cape lost five wickets in the process of chasing down the target, Cole Abrahams’ 53 was a valuable contribution and the rest were able to bring the team over the line by the 30th over.

Limpopo chance of winning - 30%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 70%

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Limpopo vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score low before first dismissal

Ernest Kemm and Jonathan Vandiar opened two out of three matches in the present season so far while Ronan Herrmann took the place of the former in the remaining game. None of this was consequential to Northern Cape’s opening wicket since their paltry scores of 0, 15 and 6 runs in the last three games did not help the team at all. Kemm and Vandiar are currently averaging at 1.66 and 13.66, respectively, which does not inspire confidence in the pair whatsoever, putting them on the backfoot against Limpopo as well.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

Cricket Club Ground does not have a particularly conducive surface for the batters to play their strokes freely, despite the fact that the teams batting first were three for three last season. However, the venue has hosted two games in the present tournament but the chasing side have the advantage with two wins and an incredibly low average first innings stand of 205, making chasing the toss winner’s preferred option for the next match.

Weather Report

With a moderate 25% chance of rain at Polokwane, scattered showers are expected and the temperature is set to touch 26 degrees Celsius.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Alex Pillay.

Predicted Playing XI

Louren Steenkamp Batter Ludwig Kaestner (C) Batter Alex Pillay Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Jan Coetzer All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Eldred Hawken Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo lacks batting prowess and that has been the cause behind both of their defeats thus far.

Northern Cape Player List

Ernest Kemm (c), Ruan Haasbroek, Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko, Romano Terblanche, Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike, Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Bob Herman, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ernest Kemm (C) Batter Jonathan Vandiar Batter Ronan Hermann Batter Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Ruan Haasbroek All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape’s recovery has been remarkable and they have the potential to achieve a hattrick with a victory against Limpopo.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head

In the two head-to-head encounters between Limpopo and Northern Cape until now, the latter have the upper hand as they won on both occasions.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Limpopo - 0

Northern Cape - 2

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

Limpopo to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

Ernest Kemm and Jonathan Vandiar are both entirely out of form and this has been detrimental to Northern Cape’s first wicket in the tournament so far. During the last three outings, they secured stands of 0, 15 and 6 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Although Limpopo saw a slight downtrend in their opening total considering Louren Steenkamp and Ludwig Kaestner added 20 and 63 runs to the first wicket, they have it in them to bounce back and outdo Northern Cape’s first partnership in the next match.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Best Batters

Louren Steenkamp to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Louren Steenkamp narrowly missed out on a half-century in their first game of the season where he was dismissed for 48 runs. In the previous match against Border, the opener failed to make an impact as he departed for a mere five runs. Nevertheless, with 53 runs in two innings and an average of 26.50, he is expected to come good and lead the charge in the upcoming fixture.

Modiri Litheko to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Modiri Litheko leads Northern Cape’s run charts with 155 runs in three innings and an average of 51.66. He was the second leading batter in the last game against South Western Districts where he scored 31 runs before his dismissal. Given his present form, he is the top choice to be their standout batter in the next match.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Best Bowlers

Eldred Hawken to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

In the previous encounter versus Border, Eldred Hawken emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Limpopo with two wickets in his ten-over spell which included a maiden and an economy rate of 3.90. He is the team’s top bowler overall with four wickets in two innings and an average of 20.00, making him the top choice against Northern Cape.

Hardus Viljoen to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Hardus Viljoen was the second leading bowler for Northern Cape in the previous game versus South Western Districts, wherein he delivered 8.5 overs, bowled two maidens, claimed three wickets and achieved an economy rate of 3.28. He is the team’s joint highest wicket-taker with six wickets in two innings. Averaging at 15.50, he is the top pick for the upcoming game.