Facts: Alex Pillay leads Limpopo’s run charts with 125 runs in three innings thus far.

South Africa Emerging Players have a 1-0 lead against Limpopo in their head-to-head tally.

Limpopo vs South Africa Emerging Players Chances of Winning

Limpopo’s losing streak continues to haunt them considering they were defeated once more, this time at the hands of Northern Cape in the last outing. In a rain-affected game, the match was reduced to 23 overs and the latter posted a mediocre score of 167. Limpopo had the chance to turn things around and take victory but they ended up falling short as they were kept down to 122/7 by the end of the game. Alex Pillay was the top contributor with 36 runs and the others did virtually nothing. In the end, the team lost by a margin of 45 runs.

South Africa Emerging Players find themselves in a similar predicament as they lost their fourth match in a row to South Western Districts in the previous match. The latter were the first to bat and their total of 258 was just about enough to defend. South Africa Emerging Players made a strong start as opener Garnett Tarr was the leading batter with 50 runs but the others did not contribute much. Barring Ludwich Schuld and Lethabo Phahlamohlaka’s 33-run knocks, the other batters let the team down and they wound up losing by a staggering 52 runs.

Limpopo chance of winning - 57%

South Africa Emerging Players chance of winning - 43%

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Limpopo vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Tips

Limpopo to score over 24.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Louren Steenkamp and Ludwig Kaestner are the mainstay openers for Limpopo in the competition and their partnership hit a roadblock after the first match where they secured a 63-run stand. In the following two games, the pair scored 20 runs together on both occasions and there is certainly room for improvement in this regard. However, Steenkamp and Kaestner have the potential to go all out and start scoring big which puts them in a favorable position against South Africa Emerging Players’ bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds Limpopo Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Emerging Players Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Limpopo vs South Africa Emerging Players Toss Prediction

Cricket Club Ground has hosted three matches in the ongoing season where fielding first has been the preferred choice two out of three times. The average first innings total came out to 193 which is ridiculously low for this format of the game. Since the bowling side have a clear advantage, chasing will be the first option for the toss winners.

Weather Report

Partly cloudy conditions are predicted at Polokwane on match day with a slight 25% chance of rain. The temperature is expected to touch 25 degrees Celsius.

Limpopo Player List

Ludwig Kaestner (c), Liam Peters, Louren Steenkamp, Daniel van der Merwe, Hardus Coetzer, Jan Coetzer, Morne Venter, Dilivio Ridgaard, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Eldred Hawken, Heinrigh Pieterse, Jesse Albanie, Kgaudisa Molefe, Alex Pillay.

Predicted Playing XI

Louren Steenkamp Batter Ludwig Kaestner (C) Batter Alex Pillay Batter Liam Peters Batter Morne Venter All-rounder Jan Coetzer All-rounder Dilivio Ridgaard Batter Eldred Hawken Bowler Don Radebe Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo’s batting and bowling needs significant improvement but they have enough firepower to take on South Africa Emerging Players.

South Africa Emerging Players Player List

Schalk Engelbrecht (c), Steve Stolk, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Garnett Tarr, Kamo Phiri, Bandile Mbatha, Ludwich Schuld, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Thabile Hlatuka, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka.

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwich Schuld Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Batter Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Kamo Phiri Wicket-keeper Steve Stolk All-rounder Lethabo Phahlamohlaka All-rounder Schalk Engelbrecht (C) Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler Ntando Soni Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler

South Africa Emerging Players Team Form

South Africa Emerging Players are nearly hapless and do not have any hope left of defending their title at this juncture.

Limpopo vs South Africa Emerging Players Head-to-Head

Limpopo and South Africa Emerging Players faced each other once in the tournament during the 2023 season where the latter clinched victory by six wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Limpopo - 0

South Africa Emerging Players - 1

Limpopo vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Odds

Limpopo to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Emerging Players @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

Just as Ludwich Schuld and Jorich Van Schalkwyk’s partnership took off for South Africa Emerging Players, they brought in an entirely new opening order for the last match against South Western Districts with Garnett Tarr and Ben Hockly. In the last three games, the team has secured opening stands of 22, 57 and 2 runs. Despite the fact that Limpopo’s opening wicket has hit a snag as Louren Steenkamp and Ludwig Kaestner have added 20, 20 and 63 runs to the first wicket, the latter will be favored by the bookmakers to establish a better first partnership than South Africa Emerging Players’ openers.

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Limpopo vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Batters

Alex Pillay to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Alex Pillay has been Limpopo’s most dependable player so far as he has amassed a total of 125 runs in three innings. He was the team’s top run scorer in the previous outing against Northern Cape where he secured 36 runs. He has a half-century to his credit this season along with an average of 41.66, making him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Garnett Tarr to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Batter

Garnett Tarr was promoted to the top of the order in the last match against South Western Districts which paid dividends as he secured his first half-century of the season with precisely 50 runs. Although he has 62 runs in three innings and a subpar average of 20.66, he remains the top choice to be their standout batter in the next match.

Limpopo vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Bowlers

Jesse Albanie to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Jesse Albanie emerged as the second leading bowler for Limpopo in his first game of the season against Northern Cape, having taken two wickets in five overs with an economy rate of 3.60. He currently has an exceptional average of 9.00 in the competition after one match which makes him the top contender against South Africa Emerging Players.

Schalk Engelbrecht to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Bowler

Schalk Engelbrecht is the second leading bowler for South Africa Emerging Players with five wickets in four innings. In the previous game against South Western Districts, he took one wicket in ten overs with an economy rate of 3.90. Even though his bowling average of 27.20 could be improved, he is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.