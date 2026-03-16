Facts: Zubayr Hamza is currently Lions’ leading batter with 213 runs in five innings thus far.

Boland’s Imran Manack is the second highest wicket-taker of the competition with 12 wickets in five innings.

Lions vs Boland Chances of Winning

The Lions’ campaign turned upside down and after starting on a brilliant note, their performance quickly derailed as they suffered their third loss at the hands of the Knights in the previous match. The latter showcased an excellent batting display with 292 runs on the scoreboard and it was difficult for Lions to attempt to chase it down. Reeza Hendricks and Mitchell Van Buuren were tied as the top scorers with 54 runs each while Richard Seletswane contributed 34 runs. In the end, Lions were able to score 220 runs before the rain interrupted the match and resulted in a 74-run defeat for Lions via the D/L method.

Boland returned to winning form after a fleeting setback as they overcame North West with ease in the previous game. The bowlers made life easy for the team as they kept North West down to a score of 179. Despite this, the batters nearly made a mess of the innings by losing a total of eight wickets in the process of this simple chase. Lehan Botha’s 66-run half-century stands out the most from the team and they managed to claim a two-wicket win.

Lions chance of winning - 29%

Boland chance of winning - 71%

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Lions vs Boland Betting Tips

Lions to score low before first dismissal

Lions’ first partnerships have been absolutely miserable right from the start and in five games, there has only been a single instance where the openers exceeded a single digit score. They have also tried out various combinations at the front which has had a detrimental impact on their scoring, given that they have opening totals of 4, 16, 1, 0 and 9 in the tournament thus far. There is no hope for them to get better here on out, making it unlikely that they could lay down a solid foundation.

Lions vs Boland Toss Prediction

The pitch at The Wanderers Stadium is a high scoring one and the average first innings stand after two matches this season is 301. On both occasions, the teams batting first took dominant victories and it was all thanks to their batting performances. Although the toss winning sides chose conflicting strategies, having opted to bat and field first once each, batting first is going to be the sought after option in the next encounter.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are predicted to put a damper on the match at Johannesburg, and a 25% possibility of rain is expected. The temperature is set to reach 23 degrees Celsius.

Lions Player List

Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Nqabayomzi Peter, Evan Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Manack Batter Wandile Makwetu Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin (C) Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Evan Jones Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions are in the midst of a challenging patch and their three-match losing streak is likely to drag on for a while.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack, Blayde Capell.

Predicted Playing XI

Blayde Capell Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland hit a small snag with a loss after a three-match winning streak but they did not let it affect them much, having won the following game.

Lions vs Boland Head-to-Head

Lions have a dominant lead over Boland in their head-to-head tally so far, having won all three outings to date.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Lions - 3

Boland - 0

Lions vs Boland Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Lions

Reeza Hendricks has been at the front from the start of the season and he has opened the innings with Wandile Makwetu and Muhammad Manack so far. Boland’s first wicket has set up totals of 4, 16 and 1 in the last three games which does not inspire confidence in their ability to improve at all. On the other hand, Lions’ openers have had a much better partnership as Blayde Capell and Grant Roelofsen have added 2, 44 and 24 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Although there is room for improvement in both of their first partnerships, Lions are expected to do better in this aspect in the next match.

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Lions vs Boland Best Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be Lions’ Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks scored his second half-century of the present season in the previous outing versus Knights where he scored 54 runs. As of now, he is the second leading batter for Lions with precisely 200 runs in four innings so far. With an average of 40.00, he is expected to come out on top in the next match as well.

Gavin Kaplan to be Boland’s Best Batter

Although Gavin Kaplan was not very productive in the last encounter against North West, having been dismissed for 12, he still remains Boland’s top run scorer with 158 runs in five innings. He is the only dependable batter from the team until now and will be relied upon to be their leading run-getter against Lions.

Lions vs Boland Best Bowlers

Evan Jones to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Evan Jones played his first game of the season against the Knights last time out and he was absolutely phenomenal, considering he took a fifer. His eight-over spell also included one maiden and an economy rate of 7.00. At present, he has a bowling average of 11.20 which makes him the top pick for the upcoming game.

Imran Manack to be Boland’s Best Bowler

Imran Manack continues to lead Boland’s bowling attack with a total of 12 wickets in five innings and a stellar average of 13.83. Even though he was far from the top in the last game against North West where he took one wicket in nine overs, he is expected to come good in the upcoming fixture.