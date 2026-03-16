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With 260 runs, Dian Forrester is the leading run scorer for Knights in this campaign.

Lions vs Knights Chance of Winning

Lions have had a mixed start to the campaign as they were dominant in the first two matches against Western Province and Titans but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost back to back games. In the last match they lost against Dolphins by six wickets.

Unlike their opponents, Knights did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless after two matches. But they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games against Western Province and Boland. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lions ’ chances of winning - 59%

Knights’ chances of winning - 41%

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Lions vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Reeza Hendricks has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 146 runs with an average of 36.50 runs. Even though Hendricks did not have a great game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Gerrie Snyman has had a decent start to the campaign so far. He has scored 130 runs in four matches and in the last game against Boland he scored 44 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lions Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Knights Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Lions 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Lions vs Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Lions News & Player List

Lions Player List

Wandile Makwetu (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Richard Seletswane, Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Codi Yusuf, Nqabayomzi Peter, Zack Momberg, Muhammad Manack, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Joshua Richards

Predicted Playing XI





Reeza Hendricks Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Richard Seletswane All-rounder Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Connor Esterhuizen Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Codi Yusuf Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler Zack Momberg Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions won back to back matches but they head into this game after two straight defeats and are currently fifth on the table.

Knights News & Player List

Knights Player List

Gerrie Snyman, Lesego Senokwane, Dominic Hendricks (wk), Patrick Botha, Seth Fledermaus, Dian Forrester, Tiaan van Vuuren, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Gihahn Cloete, Nathan Roux, Ruan Cronje, Garnett Tarr, Sithembile Langa

Predicted Playing XI

Gerrie Snyman Batter Lesego Senokwane Batter Patrick Botha Batter Dian Forrester All-rounder Dominic Hendricks Wicket-keeper Seth Fledermaus Batter Tiaan van Vuuren All-rounder Aaron Phangiso All-rounder Johannes van Dyk Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler

Knights Team Form

Knights were winless after two games but have won back to back matches and are currently third on the table.

Lions vs Knights Head to Head

Lions and Knights have identical records in this fixture as both sides have seven wins in 18 matches thus far.

Head to Head

Lions: 07

Knights: 07

Lions vs Knights Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than Knights

Knights and Lions head into this game after both sides have had a similar start to the campaign so far. Both teams have two wins in four matches and are right in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Lions got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but they head into this game after two straight defeats and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. On the other hand Knights were winless after the first two games but they head into this match after back to back wins and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Knights have won back to back games, they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Lions would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Knights South Africa The Wanderers Stadium, null Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Knights Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.20 Bet Now!

Lions vs Knights Top Batters

Zubayr Hamza to be Lions’ top batter

Zubayr Hamza has had a brilliant start to the campaign. In the last match he scored 36 and with 205 runs thus far, Hamza is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dian Forrester to be Knights’ top batter

Dian Forrester has been sensational so far for Knights. Even though he did not have a great outing in the last game Forrester is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Knights Top Bowlers

Codi Yusuf to be Lions’ top bowler

Codi Yusuf did not have a great game in the last outing but he has been pretty consistent thus far. With seven wickets so far, Yusuf is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tiaan van Vuuren to be Knights’ top bowler

Tiaan van Vuuren was exceptional in the last game against Boland as he bagged four wickets and with seven wickets thus far Vuuren is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Lions Lions to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)

Knights to win - 2.18 (PariMatch) Both sides have had identical starts to the campaign as they have two wins in four matches. Even though the Knights head into this game after back to back wins, the bookmakers have sided with Lions in this game and we believe you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





