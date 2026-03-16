Lions vs Knights Match Prediction, Odds & Tips - CSA Provincial One Day Challenge Division One 2025, Mar 1
LIO
59%
Chance of Winning
KNG
41%
South Africa
The Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- https://reg.sportscafe.in/?parimatch=krbQz2u&type=app
- With 260 runs, Dian Forrester is the leading run scorer for Knights in this campaign.
Lions vs Knights Chance of Winning
Lions have had a mixed start to the campaign as they were dominant in the first two matches against Western Province and Titans but since then their form has taken a nosedive as they have lost back to back games. In the last match they lost against Dolphins by six wickets.
Unlike their opponents, Knights did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless after two matches. But they have managed to turn things around and have won back to back games against Western Province and Boland. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Lions ’ chances of winning - 59%
- Knights’ chances of winning - 41%
Lions vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Reeza Hendricks has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 146 runs with an average of 36.50 runs. Even though Hendricks did not have a great game in the last outing we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Gerrie Snyman has had a decent start to the campaign so far. He has scored 130 runs in four matches and in the last game against Boland he scored 44 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lions Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Knights Opening Partnership to be Under 22.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Lions
Lions vs Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 45% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Lions News & Player List
Lions Player List
Wandile Makwetu (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Mitchell Van Buuren, Richard Seletswane, Connor Esterhuizen, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin (c), Codi Yusuf, Nqabayomzi Peter, Zack Momberg, Muhammad Manack, Tshepo Moreki, Lutho Sipamla, Junaid Dawood, Joshua Richards
Predicted Playing XI
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Zubayr Hamza
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Richard Seletswane
|
All-rounder
|
Wandile Makwetu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Connor Esterhuizen
|
Batter
|
Delano Potgieter
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Codi Yusuf
|
Bowler
|
Nqabayomzi Peter
|
Bowler
|
Zack Momberg
|
Bowler
Lions Team Form
Lions won back to back matches but they head into this game after two straight defeats and are currently fifth on the table.
Knights News & Player List
Knights Player List
Gerrie Snyman, Lesego Senokwane, Dominic Hendricks (wk), Patrick Botha, Seth Fledermaus, Dian Forrester, Tiaan van Vuuren, Aaron Phangiso, Dane Piedt (c), Malusi Siboto, Johannes van Dyk, Gihahn Cloete, Nathan Roux, Ruan Cronje, Garnett Tarr, Sithembile Langa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Gerrie Snyman
|
Batter
|
Lesego Senokwane
|
Batter
|
Patrick Botha
|
Batter
|
Dian Forrester
|
All-rounder
|
Dominic Hendricks
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Seth Fledermaus
|
Batter
|
Tiaan van Vuuren
|
All-rounder
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
All-rounder
|
Johannes van Dyk
|
Bowler
|
Dane Piedt
|
Bowler
|
Malusi Siboto
|
Bowler
Knights Team Form
Knights were winless after two games but have won back to back matches and are currently third on the table.
Lions vs Knights Head to Head
Lions and Knights have identical records in this fixture as both sides have seven wins in 18 matches thus far.
Head to Head
Lions: 07
Knights: 07
Lions vs Knights Betting Odds
Lions to have a better opening partnership than Knights
Knights and Lions head into this game after both sides have had a similar start to the campaign so far. Both teams have two wins in four matches and are right in the mix to make the playoffs this season. Lions got off to a great start this season as they won back to back games but they head into this game after two straight defeats and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. On the other hand Knights were winless after the first two games but they head into this match after back to back wins and would be hoping to continue their momentum in this game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Knights have won back to back games, they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe Lions would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Lions vs Knights
South Africa
The Wanderers Stadium, null
Lions vs Knights Top Batters
Zubayr Hamza to be Lions’ top batter
Zubayr Hamza has had a brilliant start to the campaign. In the last match he scored 36 and with 205 runs thus far, Hamza is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dian Forrester to be Knights’ top batter
Dian Forrester has been sensational so far for Knights. Even though he did not have a great outing in the last game Forrester is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Lions vs Knights Top Bowlers
Codi Yusuf to be Lions’ top bowler
Codi Yusuf did not have a great game in the last outing but he has been pretty consistent thus far. With seven wickets so far, Yusuf is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tiaan van Vuuren to be Knights’ top bowler
Tiaan van Vuuren was exceptional in the last game against Boland as he bagged four wickets and with seven wickets thus far Vuuren is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lions
- Lions to win - 1.68 (PariMatch)
- Knights to win - 2.18 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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