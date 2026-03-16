Facts: Lions’ Reeza Hendricks is the third leading batter of the competition with 126 runs in two innings.

Janneman Malan is North West’s top batter with 92 runs under his belt in two innings.

Lions vs North West Chances of Winning

Lions have been one of the most competitive sides in the tournament so far and they are currently two for two. In the last match against Titans, they were on the edge for nearly the entire match even though they batted first and piled on 300 runs. Reeza Hendricks went guns blazing to score 94 runs and he was followed by Zubayr Hamza and Delano Potgieter who scored 68 and 42 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers had a tough time keeping Titans at bay; in the end, though, they managed to topple the opposition’s entire batting lineup for 295, giving Lions a four-run triumph via the D/L method.

North West, on the other hand, took a blow against Western Province in the previous encounter after an awful batting showcase where they were bundled out for a measly 145 runs. Raynard van Tonder was the only contributor with 55 runs and the rest did virtually nothing to help the team. There was nothing they could do to prevent a loss and they conceded defeat by a margin of seven wickets.

Lions chance of winning - 74%

North West chance of winning - 26%

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Lions vs North West Betting Tips

Lions to score low before first dismissal

Lions have been a competitive team in many aspects of the game but their opening wicket has been their biggest bane so far. Neither Joshua Richards nor Wandile Makwetu have been able to score well until now and this has had a major impact on the team’s first wicket. In two games, the pair have secured partnerships of 0 and 9 runs which is not impressive in the slightest. Moreover, Richards and Makwetu have averages of 14.50 and 8.00, respectively, and that does not bode well for the openers at all.

Lions vs North West Toss Prediction

In the 2023 season of the competition, The Wanderers Stadium hosted four games out of which one ended without a result. However, all three remaining matches were won by the teams fielding first. The average first innings score of 179 was incredibly low for limited overs cricket and based on the outcomes of these games, the toss winning skipper will want to chase in the upcoming fixture as well.

Weather Report

A 45% likelihood of a washout is predicted at Johannesburg with thunderstorms and the temperature is expected to touch 24 degrees Celsius.

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks (c), Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks.

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Richards Batter Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Connor Esterhuizen Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Tshepo Moreki Bowler Lutho Sipamla Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions have a stronghold over nearly all aspects of the game and their batting prowess is particularly remarkable.

North West Player List

Lesiba Ngoepe (c), Wihan Lubbe, Janneman Malan, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane.

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Raynard van Tonder Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Lesiba Ngoepe (C) Batter Taheer Isaacs Wicket-keeper Ruan de Swardt Batter Migael Pretorius Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler

North West Team Form

North West have it in them to bounce back but it will certainly be difficult against Lions who are superior at this juncture. They need to work on improving their batting before they see any progress.

Lions vs North West Head-to-Head

Lions have a dominant tally against North West in the tournament with a 2-0 scoreline so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Lions - 2

North West - 0

Abandoned - 1

Lions vs North West Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than Lions

Joshua Richards and Wandile Makwetu have taken turns in putting on poor batting displays which has resulted in dismal opening stands of 0 and 9 runs in the last two matches. There is absolutely no sign of improvement which makes it difficult to gauge where they stand going into the next match. However, North West have had fluctuating partnerships as Janneman Malan and Matthew Kleinveldt have added 6 and 69 runs to the first wicket. Nevertheless, the latter’s openers are favored for the next match since they have proved that they have it in them to secure a big total for the team.

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Lions vs North West Best Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be Lions’ Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks scored 32 runs before his dismissal in the first match of the season but made his way to the top of the team’s run charts with 126 runs in two innings, having notched up a whopping 94 runs in the last match. With an average of 63.00 in the tournament so far, he is expected to emerge as Lions’ standout batter once again.

Raynard van Tonder to be North West’s Best Batter

Raynard van Tonder struggled in the first outing of the season against the Knights where he was out on a three-ball duck. However, he bounced back well against Western Province as he scored his first half-century of the season with 55 runs and top-scored for the team. His average of 27.50 could be better but he is relied upon to be their top run scorer once more in the next match.

Lions vs North West Best Bowlers

Codi Yusuf to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Codi Yusuf was Lions’ leading wicket-taker in the previous outing versus Titans where he delivered 9.5 overs, claimed four wickets and earned an excellent economy rate of 5.38. He now stands as the top bowler for the team with five wickets and a brilliant average of 16.80, making him the top choice to be their premier bowler.

Kerwin Mungroo to be North West’s Best Bowler

Kerwin Mungroo delivered a brilliant spell against Western Province last time out wherein he bowled six overs, including two maidens, and claimed two wickets with an economy rate of 3.66. He is the leading bowler for North West at the moment with a total of four wickets in two innings and an average of 14.25, making him the top pick for the upcoming fixture.