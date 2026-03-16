Facts: Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Jurie Snyman is the third highest run scorer of the Division Two with 242 runs in six innings so far.

Northern Cape’s Hardus Viljoen remains the second leading bowler of the competition with 11 wickets in five innings.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Chances of Winning

Mpumalanga Rhinos are taking the fight to the top and their last victory over Limpopo has made them a strong contender in the tournament. During the match, the latter batted first and found themselves bundled out for 175 which was not a par score in the slightest. Mpumalanga Rhinos did not have to break a sweat in order to chase it down; skipper Muhammed Mayet was the leading batter with an unbeaten 68 while openers Jurie Snyman and Zakir Kathrada scored 52 and 32, respectively. The team were able to make it over the line with a whopping seven wickets remaining in the end.

Unfortunately for Northern Cape, their previous match against KwaZulu-Natal Inland was abandoned and they did not get a chance to potentially improve their standing. However, it is clear that they are a top team and their last win against Eastern Storm was brilliant. The latter were restricted to 211 in 42 overs and although Northern Cape lost six wickets in the process of chasing the total, they took a comfortable victory.

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 43%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 57%

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score low before first dismissal

Barring Northern Cape’s second match this season, Jonathan Vandiar and Ernest Kemm opened every other game together but their results have been no great shakes. Their progress has been a slow burn and the yield is not particularly convincing, having scored 36, 24, 0, 15 and 6 runs before the fall of the first wicket in the five matches they have played. Since the pair are unable to score big for the opening wicket, their chances of struggling against Mpumalanga Rhinos’ bowlers seem rather high.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

Fielding first at Diamond Oval is a no-brainer considering the fact that the average first innings total of 137 this season is far too low. Needless to say, both matches so far have been won by the teams fielding first and it will be the favorite option in the next match as well.

Weather Report

Partially cloudy skies are expected at Kimberley and the chance of rain is as low as 10% on match day. The temperature is predicted to go up to 31 degrees Celsius.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Jurie Snyman, Gareth Dukes, Karabo Mogotsi, Nonelela Yikha, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa, Luco Van Der Walt.

Predicted Playing XI

Zakir Kathrada Wicket-keeper Jurie Snyman All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Muhammed Mayet (C) Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Musa Twala Batter Themba Maupa Bowler Jon Hinrichsen All-rounder Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

Mpumalanga Rhinos have a solid batting lineup and they have the chance to give Northern Cape a proper fight.

Northern Cape Player List

Ernest Kemm (c), Ruan Haasbroek, Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko, Romano Terblanche, Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike, Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Bob Herman, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ernest Kemm (C) Batter Jonathan Vandiar Batter Ronan Hermann Batter Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Ruan Haasbroek All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape’s batters and bowlers are equally formidable and their ability to work in unison makes them a tough side to beat.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head

Northern Cape and Mpumalanga Rhinos have met twice in the competition thus far and the former are in the lead, having won both times.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 0

Northern Cape - 2

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

Mpumalanga Rhinos to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

Jonathan Vandiar and Ernest Kemm’s partnership for Northern Cape has gotten progressively better over the course of the season, having scored 36, 24 and 0 runs in the last three games. Their trajectory has been comparable to that of their upcoming rivals, Mpumalanga Rhinos, whose openers have added 58, 13 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the previous three encounters. Jurie Snyman and Zakir Kathrada, though, have performed better on an individual level as compared to Northern Cape’s openers, making Mpumalanga Rhinos’ opening wicket the favorite in the upcoming game.

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Best Batters

Muhammed Mayet to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

Skipper Muhammed Mayet has been a force to be reckoned with in the tournament this season, having scored his third half-century with 68* runs against Limpopo in the last match. He is now the second highest run scorer for the team with 238 runs in six innings and an average of 47.60, and will be relied upon to be their top batter once again.

Modiri Litheko to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Modiri Litheko was the top scorer for Northern Cape in their last completed match versus Eastern Storm, having notched up 44 runs. Overall, too, he leads the team’s run charts with 199 runs in five innings and an average of 39.80. He is expected to be their leading run-getter once more in the upcoming fixture.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs Northern Cape Best Bowlers

Gareth Dukes to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

Gareth Dukes was tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Mpumalanga Rhinos in the previous outing against Limpopo where he delivered seven overs, claimed two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 6.28. With eight wickets in four innings, he is the team’s second leading bowler overall but his average of 15.12 is the best of the team, and he is anticipated to do well in the next game as well.

Hardus Viljoen to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Hardus Viljoen emerged as Northern Cape’s best bowler in the last outing where he took three wickets in nine overs with an economy rate of 3.88 against Eastern Storm. He is the top wicket-taker for the team with 11 wickets in five innings, and his average of 13.72 is stellar which makes him the top choice for the next game.