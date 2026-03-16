MPU (Mpumalanga Rhinos) vs EME (South Africa Emerging Players) Match Prediction MPU 70 % Chance of Winning EME 30 % Bet Now! Mpumalanga Rhinos and South Africa Emerging Players will meet in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two at Uplands College, White River. The match is scheduled to be hosted on February 22, 2025, at 1:00 P.M IST.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players Chances of Winning

Mpumalanga Rhinos turned things around after a huge defeat in the first game, having beaten South Western Districts in the previous match. The latter’s first innings stand of 261 was not adequate and it gave Mpumalanga Rhinos the edge during their chase. Opener Jurie Snyman and Zakir Kathrada added 65 runs to the first wicket and laid down a solid foundation; the rest of the team carried it forward as Benjamin van Niekerk and Muhammed Mayet scored 89* and 53 runs, respectively. In the end, they won by a margin of six wickets.

South Africa Emerging Players’ title defense has not gotten off to a good start since they enter this game on the back of two losses. Their last game against Northern Cape was particularly humiliating since the whole of their lineup collapsed with just 131 runs on the scoreboard. Northern Cape hunted down the total and handed the defending champions a five-wicket defeat.

Mpumalanga Rhinos chance of winning - 70%

South Africa Emerging Players chance of winning - 30%

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Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Tips

South Africa Emerging Players to score low before first dismissal

In the tournament thus far, Jorich Van Schalkwyk is South Africa Emerging Players’ mainstay opener while he has been partnered with Ludwich Schuld and Steve Stolk. The former is the only real contributor in their opening order while the others have struggled to put runs on the board. This has resulted in low scores of 2 and 25 before the first dismissal. Based on their performance until now, the team’s first wicket is on the backfoot going into the next game.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players Toss Prediction

The previous outing held at Uplands College between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Mpumalanga Rhinos was an outlier since the former won while batting first on a fielding track. In the 2023 season, the low average first innings score of 175 resulted in three wins for the teams fielding first. Regardless of the outcome of the last game, chasing is going to be the toss winner’s go-to strategy.

Weather Report

The weather at White River is not going to permit a smooth game since the forecast suggests heavy thunderstorms and a whopping 65% possibility of a downpour. The temperature is expected to peak at 27 degrees Celsius.

Mpumalanga Rhinos Player List

Muhammed Mayet (c), Jurie Snyman, Gareth Dukes, Karabo Mogotsi, Nonelela Yikha, Yassar Cook, Akhulile Mkhatu, Hermann Rolfes, Jon Hinrichsen, Kurtlyn Mannikam, Benjamin van Niekerk, Musa Twala, Zakir Kathrada, Junior Makua, Kieran Kenny, Themba Maupa, Luco Van Der Walt.

Predicted Playing XI

Karabo Mogotsi Batter Jurie Snyman All-rounder Yassar Cook Batter Muhammed Mayet (C) Batter Benjamin van Niekerk Batter Nonelela Yikha All-rounder Hermann Rolfes All-rounder Zakir Kathrada Wicket-keeper Themba Maupa Bowler Jon Hinrichsen All-rounder Akhulile Mkhatu Bowler

Mpumalanga Rhinos Team Form

It was Mpumalanga Rhinos’ bowling attack which helped them achieve their previous victory and if they can continue this way, they will certainly make their way up the ladder.

South Africa Emerging Players Player List

Schalk Engelbrecht (c), Steve Stolk, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Garnett Tarr, Kamo Phiri, Bandile Mbatha, Ludwich Schuld, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Thabile Hlatuka.

Predicted Playing XI

Steve Stolk Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Batter Jason Rowles Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Kamo Phiri Wicket-keeper Bandile Mbatha All-rounder Ludwich Schuld All-rounder Schalk Engelbrecht (C) Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler Raeeq Daniels Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler

South Africa Emerging Players Team Form

In the last two matches, South Africa Emerging Players have been bogged down by their underperforming batting unit.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players Head-to-Head

Mpumalanga Rhinos and South Africa Emerging Players played against each other once in the 2023 season of the competition wherein the former clinched victory by three wickets.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Mpumalanga Rhinos - 1

South Africa Emerging Players - 0

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players Betting Odds

Mpumalanga Rhinos to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Emerging Players

Mpumalanga Rhinos had wicket-keeper batter Zakir Kathrada open the innings with Jurie Snyman in the last match after the latter’s partnership with Karabo Mogotsi did not pay off in the first outing. In the last two games, there is a stark contrast in their first wicket stands with scores of 65 and 7 runs. While there has been a significant improvement for their side, the same cannot be said for South Africa Emerging Players’ opening wicket which has secured totals of 2 and 25 in the last two matches. Mpumalanga Rhinos’ openers are expected to build on their form and stay consistent in this regard.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Batters

Benjamin van Niekerk to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Batter

After scoring just 15 runs in the first game of the season, Benjamin van Niekerk returned to secure a brilliant half-century, having been not out on 89 in the last outing against South Western Districts. He has now staked his claim as the top run-getter for the team with 104 runs in two innings, and he remains the top pick for the next game.

Jorich Van Schalkwyk to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Batter

The prediction for the last game panned out as expected considering Jorich Van Schalkwyk top-scored for South Africa Emerging Players against Northern Cape with his knock of 33 runs. He was also the leading batter in the first match where he fell short of a half-century with 47 runs. He has the best average of 40.00 among the team and he continues to be relied upon for the upcoming fixture.

Mpumalanga Rhinos vs South Africa Emerging Players Best Bowlers

Themba Maupa to be Mpumalanga Rhinos’ Best Bowler

Themba Maupa took part in his first match of the ongoing tournament in the last game against South Western Districts, and he emerged as the top bowler with a four-wicket haul in ten overs and an economy rate of 4.40. This performance earned him an average of 11.00, making him the leading contender against South Africa Emerging Players.

Raeeq Daniels to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Bowler

Raeeq Daniels was tied as the second leading bowler for the team in the last match against Northern Cape; in six overs, he bowled a maiden, took one wicket and achieved an exceptional economy rate of 3.00. Overall, he is the team’s leading wicket-taker with five wickets to his credit in two innings and an average of 11.20 which makes him the top choice for the next match, too.