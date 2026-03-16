Facts: North West’s Caleb Seleka is the third leading bowler of the Division One with 12 wickets in six innings.

JJ Smuts remains Dolphins’ top batter with 285 runs in six innings so far.

North West vs Dolphins Chances of Winning

North West lost to Titans by a substantial margin in the previous outing where the latter batted first and secured an outstanding first innings stand of 376 runs. North West’s bowlers conceded far too many runs and it left the batters out to dry since they found it difficult to chase such a mammoth total. Janneman Malan stood out with a 92*-run mark and opener Rubin Hermann scored a half-century with 63 runs. The rest of the team, though, failed to make even a slightly consequential contribution and that resulted in North West getting bundled out for 243 runs in 40 overs, leading to a whopping 133-run defeat.

On the other end of the spectrum, Dolphins extended their winning streak with an easy chase against the Knights in the previous game. The latter were limited to a measly total of 196 and, needless to say, this was a piece of cake for Dolphins. Their victory was guaranteed at this point but the batters took a long time to make it over the line and they lost five wickets in the process. Jason Smith emerged as the team’s leading batter with 71 runs and wicket-keeper batter Hanu Viljoen was next in line with an unbeaten 64. In the end, Dolphins took a five-wicket triumph.

North West chance of winning - 41%

Dolphins chance of winning - 59%

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North West vs Dolphins Betting Tips

Dolphins to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

JJ Smuts has been an invaluable part of Dolphins’ first wicket this season and despite his ups and downs, he did a lot for the first partnership. However, he did not receive much support from Sarel Erwee who was his opening partner for a majority of the season. After the latter was replaced by Tshepang Dithole, there has been a noticeable improvement. The team has opening scores of 6, 129, 8, 81 and 1 in the last five matches, and they are expected to build on their form in the next outing against North West.

Match Prediction Best Odds North West Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Dolphins Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

North West vs Dolphins Toss Prediction

University Oval has been a high scoring venue this season with an impressive average first innings total of 304. After an aberration in the first game where the chasing side emerged victorious, the teams batting first went on to take victory in the following two matches. Batting first will also be the toss winner’s go-to strategy for the next game.

Weather Report

A negligible 15% likelihood of rainfall is predicted at Potchefstroom with mostly sunny skies and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Janneman Malan, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane, Lutendo Tsanwani.

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Rubin Hermann Wicket-keeper Raynard van Tonder Batter Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Wihan Lubbe (C) Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Ruan de Swardt Batter Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Lutendo Tsanwani Bowler

North West Team Form

North West are on a three-match losing streak and their batting strength is not convincing at all.

Dolphins Player List

Prenelan Subrayen (c), Marques Ackerman, Sarel Erwee, Banele Cele, Bradley Porteous, David Miller, Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Slade van Staden, Tshepang Dithole, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Sean Whitehead, Tristan Luus.

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Batter JJ Smuts All-rounder Bryce Parsons All-rounder Jason Smith Batter Khaya Zondo Batter Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Eathan Bosch Bowler Andile Simelane Bowler Prenelan Subrayen (C) Bowler Tristan Luus Batter Ottneil Baartman Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins made a brilliant comeback and their bowling prowess in the previous game was unmatched.

North West vs Dolphins Head-to-Head

North West have a slight edge over Dolphins in their head-to-head tally so far, having won two out of three fixtures in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

North West - 2

Dolphins - 1

North West vs Dolphins Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than North West

Rubin Hermann has been North West’s mainstay at the front but his opening partner changed from Janneman Malan to Meeka-eel Prince in the last game. The team has opening stands of 49, 0 and 17 runs in the last three games but at this juncture, Dolphins have an advantage. JJ Smuts and Tshepang Dithole have opened the last two matches and they set up totals of 6 and 129 together. Although Smuts had a bad day in office with the bat, he will return stronger and it will certainly consolidate Dolphins’ first wicket in the upcoming match.

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North West vs Dolphins Best Batters

Janneman Malan to be North West’s Best Batter

Janneman Malan scored his second half-century of the season and missed out on a ton as he was stranded in the 90s, having been not out on 92. He is currently the team’s leading batter by quite a margin with 236 runs in six innings. Averaging at 47.20, he is expected to be their standout batter in the next game.

JJ Smuts to be Dolphins’ Best Batter

JJ Smuts has had two back-to-back substandard performances but despite his seven-ball duck in the last game, he leads Dolphins’ run charts with 285 runs in six innings and an average of 47.50. He has a total of four half-centuries this season and he is relied upon to come good against North West.

North West vs Dolphins Best Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo to be North West’s Best Bowler

Kerwin Mungroo went wicketless in the previous encounter versus Titans during his full quota of ten overs. Nevertheless, he is the second leading bowler for North West with 11 wickets in six innings. His average of 20.54 is the best of the team and he will be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match.

Prenelan Subrayen to be Dolphins’ Best Bowler

In the previous encounter against Knights, Prenelan Subrayen was tied as the second leading bowler but his spell was exceptional. In ten overs, he bowled two maidens, claimed two wickets and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 2.60. He is now their top bowler with ten wickets in six innings and an average of 19.30, making him the top choice for the next fixture.