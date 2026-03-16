Facts: North West’s Kerwin Mungroo is the third leading bowler of the Division One with 11 wickets in five innings.

Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius leads Titans’ run charts with 279 runs in five innings.

North West vs Titans Chances of Winning

North West are starting to go down a slippery slope as they ended up losing to Boland in their last encounter, marking their second defeat in a row. The former’s batting showcase was particularly awful since their entire batting order was bundled out after a mere 179 runs were scored. Wihan Lubbe’s 57 was the only noteworthy innings and the bowlers had their work cut out since the target was not easy to defend. Even though they managed to topple eight of Boland’s wickets, the score was too low and North West had to concede defeat by two wickets.

On the other hand, Titans are on an upward climb as they achieved their second successive win against Warriors last time out. The Titans’ batting performance was commendable as the team piled on a whopping 440 runs - opener Rivaldo Moonsamy and Lhuan-dre Pretorius did half the work as they each amassed a ton, having scored 126 and 107 runs, respectively. Additionally, Dewald Brevis, Neil Brand and Sibonelo Makhanya were also outstanding as they scored 75, 55* and 46* runs, respectively. This put a great deal of pressure on the opposition who ended up scoring just 251 before they ran out time, handing Titans a 111-run victory via the DLS method.

North West chance of winning - 37%

Titans chance of winning - 63%

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North West vs Titans Betting Tips

Titans to score high before first dismissal

Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy have absolutely knocked it out of the park this season and their partnerships have been outstandings. Since the beginning of the tournament, Titans have played four matches and the pair have secured opening scores of 227, 27, 81 and 12 runs. It is quite evident that they have great synergy which is required for a first wicket to be successful, and they certainly have it in them to keep scoring big over time.

North West vs Titans Toss Prediction

The first innings stands have been quite defendable at University Oval in the tournament this season since the average after two matches has come to 268. However, the teams prefer to field first at this venue since chasing is an advantage, having elected the strategy in both games so far. Even though the teams batting and fielding first share one win each, chasing will be the preferred choice in the next match, too.

Weather Report

The chance of rainfall is as high as 40% on match day at Potchefstroom, and light rain is predicted to disrupt the match. The temperature is expected to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Janneman Malan, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane, Lutendo Tsanwani.

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Rubin Hermann Wicket-keeper Raynard van Tonder Batter Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Wihan Lubbe (C) Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Ruan de Swardt Batter Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Lutendo Tsanwani Bowler

North West Team Form

North West achieved two wins at the start of the season but they enter this match on the back of two consecutive losses, putting them in a tough spot.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Lesego Kokohlabana.

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Matthew Boast Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Lesego Kokohlabana Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans revamped themselves after a challenging start to their campaign and they are on the right trajectory, especially after their batting display in the last game.

North West vs Titans Head-to-Head

In the three matches that North West and Titans have played against each other, the former have the lead with two victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

North West - 2

Titans - 1

North West vs Titans Betting Odds

Titans to have a better opening partnership than North West

North West’s opening wicket has progressively gone downhill in the last three games as Janneman Malan and Rubin Hermann find themselves unable to make their partnership work. The pair scored 0, 17 and 59 runs before the first dismissal and the downgrade is quite evident. They absolutely do not stand a chance against Titans’ explosive first wicket, considering Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy have secured totals of 227, 27 and 81 in the previous three games. The latter’s opening partnership is solid and they are relied upon to outperform North West’s openers in the upcoming match.

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North West vs Titans Best Batters

Wihan Lubbe to be North West’s Best Batter

Skipper Wihan Lubbe has participated in three innings so far and he is among the top batters for the team with 137 runs. He scored his second half-century of the season during the last match against Boland, having notched up 54 runs. Averaging at 45.66, he is expected to be their standout batter once again.

Dewald Brevis to be Titans’ Best Batter

Dewald Brevis was among the Titans’ top run-getters in the previous game against Warriors as he scored his first half-century this season with 75 runs. He is now the team’s second leading batter overall with 222 runs in four innings. With a stellar average of 55.50, he is the top choice to be their leading run scorer against North West.

North West vs Titans Best Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo to be North West’s Best Bowler

Kerwin Mungroo was tied as the second leading wicket-taker for North West in the last match against Boland where he took one wicket in seven overs, delivered a maiden and achieved an economy rate of 4.00. He is North West’s leading bowler with 11 wickets in five innings and an average of 14.00, and will be expected to lead the charge in the upcoming game.

Matthew Boast to be Titans’ Best Bowler

Matthew Boast still remains the top wicket-taker for Titans with a total of nine wickets in five innings and an average of 18.44. Even though he was nowhere near the top in the last match against Warriors, having taken a single wicket in four overs, he is anticipated to turn it up a notch and emerge as their top bowler in the next fixture.