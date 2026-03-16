Facts: North West’s Kerwin Mungroo is the third leading bowler of the Division One with seven wickets in three innings.

Warriors’ Jordan Hermann is the second highest run scorer of the tournament, having amassed 185 runs in three innings.

North West vs Warriors Chances of Winning

North West bounced back from their horrendous defeat with a commanding victory against Lions in the previous match. The former batted first and racked in a brilliant total of 310 runs where most of their lineup made valuable contributions. Skipper Wihan Lubbe top-scored with 80 runs while Matthew Kleinveldt, Lesiba Ngoepe, Rubin Hermann and Janneman Malan were next in line with 64, 53*, 47 and 33 runs, respectively. This gave the bowlers a lot of wiggle room to defend the target and they did just that by bundling out Lions for 249 runs. This handed North West a solid 65-run win via the D/L method.

Warriors faced a terrible defeat at the hands of Boland in the last encounter where the former were the first to bat and they found themselves all out for a meager total of 198. Patrick Kruger and Sinethemba Qeshile were tied as the top run-getters with 39 runs each while opener Jordan Hermann followed closely behind with 37 runs. However, this was not a score the bowlers could defend and they still did the best they could by toppling seven of Boland’s wickets, losing by a mere three wickets in the end.

North West chance of winning - 71%

Warriors chance of winning - 29%

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North West vs Warriors Betting Tips

North West to score high before first dismissal

Janneman Malan has been North West’s mainstay opener in the competition thus far and even though he has opened alongside both Rubin Hermann and Matthew Kleinveldt, the first wicket has been successful more often than not. Barring the second match where the openers saw a slight dip in performance, their totals of 59, 6 and 69 in the last three games definitely inspires confidence in their ability to maintain this consistency going forward. The pair are expected to flourish in the next match as well.

North West vs Warriors Toss Prediction

A single match has been hosted at University Oval and it was between North West and Knights earlier in the season. The former elected to field first and it paid off considering the latter were limited to 257 and North West chased it down with four wickets in hand. Based on this result, the toss winner will prefer to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are predicted at Potchefstroom on the day of the game with absolutely no likelihood of rainfall and a maximum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

North West Player List

Wihan Lubbe (c), Lesiba Ngoepe, Janneman Malan, Raynard van Tonder, Bamanye Xenxe, Matthew Kleinveldt, Meeka-eel Prince, Ronan Hermann, Ruan de Swardt, Rubin Hermann, Taheer Isaacs, Achille Cloete, Caleb Seleka, Gideon Peters, Jaydon Brooker, Kerwin Mungroo, Migael Pretorius, Odirile Modimokoane, Lutendo Tsanwani.

Predicted Playing XI

Janneman Malan Batter Rubin Hermann Wicket-keeper Raynard van Tonder Batter Matthew Kleinveldt All-rounder Wihan Lubbe (C) Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Ruan de Swardt Batter Bamanye Xenxe Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler Lutendo Tsanwani Bowler

North West Team Form

North West hit a bump on the road when they took on Western Province and lost miserably but they returned to winning ways immediately.

Warriors Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Christopher King, Junaid Dawood, JP King, Alfred Mothoa.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Diego Rosier Batter Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Sinethemba Qeshile Batter Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Patrick Kruger Batter Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Alfred Mothoa Batter JP King Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors have had a combination of bad luck and poor performances which have set them back a great deal. They are at a disadvantage against North West.

North West vs Warriors Head-to-Head

North West have a leg up on Warriors in their head-to-head tally, having won two of the three matches in the tournament so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

North West - 2

Warriors - 0

Abandoned - 1

North West vs Warriors Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than Warriors

Both teams’ first wickets have been quite evenly matched in the competition so far which makes it a close fight at the front. For North West, Rubin Hermann and Janneman Malan have added 59, 6 and 69 runs to the first wicket. Their partnership has been successful for a majority of the time but Warriors’ openers have been on a similar boat with scores of 44, 1 and 77 in the previous three matches. Even though Diego Rosier and Jordan Hermann have also had a fruitful partnership, North West’s openers have a more balanced first wicket which makes them the favorite pair for the upcoming match.

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North West vs Warriors Best Batters

Wihan Lubbe to be North West’s Best Batter

Wihan Lubbe participated in his first outing of the season in the last game against Lions and the skipper emerged as the top scorer with 80 runs. He was among the team’s top run-getters in the previous season with 250 runs in eight innings but based on his present form, he has the potential to improve and do well in the next game as well.

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann was the second leading batter for Warriors in the last encounter versus Boland, having scored 37 runs before his dismissal. Overall, though, he has a massive lead over the other batters with 185 runs in three innings which includes a century. Averaging at 92.50 in the tournament, he is expected to be their standout batter.

North West vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo to be North West’s Best Bowler

Kerwin Mungroo was tied as North West’s leading wicket-taker in the previous encounter against Lions, having captured three wickets in his eight-over spell with a brilliant economy rate of 4.50. Overall, he leads the team’s bowling attack with seven wickets in three innings and an average of 13.28, making him the top pick for the next encounter, too.

Alfred Mothoa to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Alfred Mothoa took part in his first match of the tournament against Boland where his ten-over spell yielded three wickets and an excellent economy rate of 3.40. He is now Warriors’ second highest wicket-taker with three wickets in a single innings and an average of 11.33. He is anticipated to be their leading bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win North West North West to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Warriors to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch) Warriors’ campaign has gradually gone downhill since the start of the season considering they kicked it off with a victory before suffering a defeat and having a game end without a result. They are currently a middling team in the tournament so far as they are positioned fifth but their net run rate of 1.152 is rather impressive. North West have had their own ups and downs as they have two wins and a defeat so far but they are taking the fight to the top since they are placed second on the table. Although their net run rate of -0.518 has room for improvement, North West remain the favorites to come out on top. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





