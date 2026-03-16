Facts: Northern Cape’s Modiri Litheko is the second highest run-getter of the tournament with 124 runs in two innings.

South Western Districts’ George Van Heerden is currently the leading batter of the competition, having scored 125 runs in two innings.

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

Northern Cape nearly botched a simple chase against South Africa Emerging Players last time out where the reigning champions were bundled out for 131, which is a score that is far from competent in limited overs cricket. Despite this cakewalk of a chase, Northern Cape managed to lose five wickets in the process of attaining the target. After the top order failed to do anything valuable, the middle order pulled through and crossed the line with five wickets in hand.

South Western Districts, contrarily, regressed in their previous match against Mpumalanga Rhinos where they faced an unseemly defeat. After choosing to bat first, South Western Districts piled on an inadequate score of 261 on the board. This was largely thanks to two of their batters, George Van Heerden and Kelly Smuts, who secured totals of 110* and 91, respectively. Despite their efforts, Mpumalanga Rhinos were able to overcome the target with six wickets to spare.

Northern Cape chance of winning - 48%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 52%

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Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

Northern Cape to score low before first dismissal

There has been a marginal improvement in Northern Cape’s first wicket partnerships but the difference is so minimal that it is hardly consequential. Jonathan Vandiar was the lead-off batter in both games but he has opened with Ernest Kemm and Ronan Herrmann so far, scoring 6 and 15 runs in the first two games. Vandiar has a rather low batting average of 19.50 and the other batters from the team are much worse off, making their chances of a good opening stand slim.

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

Diamond Oval has always been a low scoring pitch but despite the low average first innings total of 208, the teams batting first won all three games in the previous season. The venue hosted Northern Cape and South Africa Emerging Players this season where the latter won while fielding first, and chasing will be the toss winning side’s favored option.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are predicted at Kimberley on match day, coupled with a minimal 15% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

Northern Cape Player List

Ernest Kemm (c), Ruan Haasbroek, Cole Abrahams, Jonathan Vandiar, Victor Mahlangu, Andile Tshaka, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Kabelo Chibi, Kagiso Mohale, Modiri Litheko, Romano Terblanche, Tian Koekemoer, Gerald Pike, Gerhardt Abrahams, Ronan Hermann, Basheeru-Deen Walters, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Bob Herman, Hardus Viljoen, Jerome Xaba, Juan Landsberg, Monde Maqunqu, Stefan Tait, Tshepo Ntuli, Zakhele Qwabe.

Predicted Playing XI

Ernest Kemm (C) Batter Jonathan Vandiar Batter Ronan Hermann Batter Modiri Litheko Wicket-keeper Ruan Haasbroek All-rounder Romano Terblanche All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Basheeru-Deen Walters Bowler Zakhele Qwabe Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

The batters from Northern Cape, particularly the top order, are yet to unleash their full potential but as they stand, they do not have the strength to tackle the opposition’s bowling.

South Western Districts Player List

George Van Heerden (c), Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Yaseen Valli, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Jacobs Batter Pheko Moletsane Batter Tyrese Karelse All-rounder George Van Heerden (C) Bowler Luke Beaufort Wicket-keeper Heath Richards Batter Thomas Kaber Batter Jarred Jardine Bowler Liyabona Malife All-rounder Kelly Smuts Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts faltered in the last game but it is not something they can’t fix ahead of the next game.

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head

In the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division Two so far, a total of three head-to-head games have taken place between Northern Cape and South Western Districts. The latter have a 2-0 lead since one fixture was abandoned.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Northern Cape - 0

South Western Districts - 2

Abandoned - 1

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

South Western Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

Jonathan Vandiar has opened for Northern Cape on both occasions so far while he has had two different opening partners so far. The partnership did not work out either time as the team had first wicket totals of 15 and 6 in the previous two fixtures. For South Western Districts, though, Kyle Jacobs and Pheko Moletsane have led the innings both times but their scores have fluctuated, having added 5 and 65 runs to the first wicket. Nonetheless, the latter’s openers have greater potential to return in better shape and outperform Northern Cape’s opening order in the next game.

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Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Modiri Litheko to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Modiri Litheko emerged as Northern Cape’s leading batter with 33 runs, as predicted for the previous match versus South Africa Emerging Players. Overall, he has a massive lead over the others in the team with 124 runs in two innings, including a high score of 91 runs. He is currently averaging at 62.00 in the tournament and will be expected to be their standout batter once again.

George Van Heerden to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

George Van Heerden was hardly impactful in the first game of the season where he was dismissed for 15 runs but he returned with a bang to score an unbeaten 110 against Mpumalanga Rhinos in the last fixture. The skipper is relied upon to continue putting on great performances.

Northern Cape vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Hardus Viljoen to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Hardus Viljoen went wicketless in the first match of the tournament but he went on to achieve a three-wicket haul in the last match against South Africa Emerging Players. His 7.1-over spell also included a maiden and a stellar economy rate of 4.18. He has a bowling average of 21.33 and will be anticipated to come out on top in the next game as well.

Kelly Smuts to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Kelly Smuts played his first match of the season against Mpumalanga Rhinos in the previous outing and he emerged as the team’s top bowler - in seven overs, he captured three wickets and earned an economy rate of 4.71. He also garnered an impressive average of 11.00, making him the top choice against Northern Cape.