Facts: South Africa Emerging Players lead their head-to-head tally against South Western Districts by a scoreline of 1-0.

South Western Districts’ Kelly Smuts is the top run-getter of the Division Two, having scored 159 runs in two innings.

South Africa Emerging Players vs South Western Districts Chances of Winning

South Africa Emerging Players continue to extend their losing streak as they wound up defeated at the hands of Mpumalanga Rhinos in the last game. The former were the first to bat but their total of 245 was not particularly convincing. Lethabo Phahlamohlaka was the only one who made a valuable contribution with 57 runs and the other batters were a let-down. Naturally, Mpumalanga Rhinos had an easy chase ahead of them and they completed it with seven wickets still in hand.

South Western Districts, too, are in terrible shape at the moment as they suffered their second defeat in a row against Northern Cape last time out. The former’s batting performance was particularly awful as they were all out for a mere 142, out of which Kelly Smuts contributed 68 runs single handedly. The bowlers did their absolute best by toppling five wickets but there was no stopping Northern Cape with such a meager total on the board.

South Africa Emerging Players chance of winning - 44%

South Western Districts chance of winning - 56%

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South Africa Emerging Players vs South Western Districts Betting Tips

South Western Districts to score low before first dismissal

Kyle Jacobs and Pheko Moletsane have both been out of form and after their 65-run stand in the first match, the pair have absolutely not been able to help the team lay down a solid foundation. Their individual performances took a hit which resulted in totals of 12 and 5 in the previous two games. They are not expected to do any better in the next match either.

South Africa Emerging Players vs South Western Districts Toss Prediction

LC de Villiers Oval hosted their first match in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge earlier this season between Eastern Storm and South Africa Emerging Players where the latter chose to field first. Although they lost the match, it was a bit of an aberration since the surface does not support high scores and chasing becomes easy. For the next game, fielding first will remain the top choice.

Weather Report

Despite partly cloudy skies at Pretoria, there is no forecast for rain and the temperature is expected to touch 28 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Emerging Players Player List

Schalk Engelbrecht (c), Steve Stolk, Jorich Van Schalkwyk, Jason Rowles, Garnett Tarr, Kamo Phiri, Bandile Mbatha, Ludwich Schuld, Nqobani Mokoena, Raeeq Daniels, Thabile Hlatuka, Thamsanqa Kumalo, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka.

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwich Schuld Batter Jorich Van Schalkwyk Batter Thamsanqa Kumalo Batter Garnett Tarr Batter Kamo Phiri Wicket-keeper Steve Stolk All-rounder Lethabo Phahlamohlaka All-rounder Schalk Engelbrecht (C) Bowler Nqobani Mokoena Bowler Ntando Soni Bowler Thabile Hlatuka Bowler

South Africa Emerging Players Team Form

South Africa Emerging Players enter this game on the back of a three-match losing streak which puts them on the backfoot for this clash.

South Western Districts Player List

George Van Heerden (c), Enathi Khitshini, Keenan Vieira, Yaseen Valli, Kelly Smuts, Khwezi Gumede, Kyle Jacobs, Liyabona Malife, Thomas Kaber, Tyrese Karelse, Luke Beaufort, Hlompo Modimokwane, Irvin Modimokoane, Jarred Jardine, Lifa Ntanzi, Pheko Moletsane, Rayyaan Rhode, Sintu Majeza, Heath Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Jacobs Batter Pheko Moletsane Batter Tyrese Karelse All-rounder George Van Heerden (C) Bowler Luke Beaufort Wicket-keeper Heath Richards Batter Thomas Kaber Batter Jarred Jardine Bowler Liyabona Malife All-rounder Kelly Smuts Bowler Lifa Ntanzi Bowler

South Western Districts Team Form

South Western Districts started their campaign with a win but went on to lose two matches back-to-back.

South Africa Emerging Players vs South Western Districts Head-to-Head

South Africa Emerging Players and South Western Districts faced each other once in the competition during the 2023 season where the former won with seven wickets in hand.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

South Africa Emerging Players - 1

South Western Districts - 0

South Africa Emerging Players vs South Western Districts Betting Odds

South Africa Emerging Players to have a better opening partnership than South Western Districts

South Western Districts’ Kyle Jacobs and Pheko Moletsane have not been very impactful for the team’s opening order and their performance has only gone downhill in the season so far. They kicked off their campaign with an opening partnership of 65 runs but in the following two games, they only scored 5 and 12 runs together. Although Ludwich Schuld and Jorich Van Schalkwyk have shown a bit of inconsistency with scores of 57, 2 and 25 runs in South Africa Emerging Players’ last three matches, they are in better shape at the moment and have the capacity to outperform South Western Districts’ first wicket.

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South Africa Emerging Players vs South Western Districts Best Batters

Jorich Van Schalkwyk to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Batter

Jorich Van Schalkwyk was not among the top batters in the last match versus Mpumalanga Rhinos where he departed for 28 runs. However, the opener is the only player to have surpassed the 100-run mark with 108 runs under his belt in three innings. Averaging at 36.00, the best of the team, he is expected to come out on top in the next outing.

Kelly Smuts to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

In the previous encounter against Northern Cape, Kelly Smuts top-scored with a half-century as he notched up 68 runs. He now stands as South Western Districts’ leading batter with 159 runs in two innings. He also scored a half-century in the first outing with 91 runs and has an average of 79.50, making him the leading contender against South Africa Emerging Players.

South Africa Emerging Players vs South Western Districts Best Bowlers

Schalk Engelbrecht to be South Africa Emerging Players’ Best Bowler

Schalk Engelbrecht is currently the team’s second leading bowler overall with four wickets under his belt in three innings. He delivered ten overs in the last match against Mpumalanga Rhinos which included three maidens, a single wicket and a stellar economy rate of 2.90. Although his bowling average of 24.25 could be slightly better, he remains the top pick for the next match.

Kelly Smuts to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Kelly Smuts has been an incredible all-rounder for the team and he also leads the team’s bowling unit with four wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 13.25. He was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the last match where he delivered three overs, picked one wicket and earned an economy rate of 6.66. He continues to be the top choice for the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Western Districts South Africa Emerging Players to win @ 2.64 (Parimatch)

South Western Districts to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch) Both teams are underperforming equally and they have got their work cut out for them. South Africa Emerging Players, especially, are underwhelming as they are the reigning champions but currently occupy last place on the table with a terrible net run rate of -1.454. South Western Districts are not significantly better as they stand two spots higher in sixth with a net run rate of -0.717. The latter have a better chance of bouncing back and taking victory in the next encounter. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





