Facts: Lhuan-dre Pretorius stands as the Titans’ leading batter with 172 runs in four innings.

Jordan Hermann leads the Warriors’ run charts with 220 runs in four innings thus far.

Titans vs Warriors Chances of Winning

Titans managed to take their first victory of the season in their last encounter against Western Province where the former’s batting efforts paid off massively. They piled on 337 runs by the end of 50 overs with opener and wicket-keeper batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius as the top scorer, having added 120 runs to the tally. Keegan Petersen and Dayyaan Galiem were tied for second place with 48 runs each while Dewald Brevis also contributed a valuable 42 runs. The team were in a great position and the bowlers finished the job with ease - they bundled out the opposition for 296 runs and enjoyed a solid 41-run triumph.

Warriors returned to winning form after their outing against North West last time out where the former posted 278 runs on the scoreboard. Skipper Senuran Muthusamy emerged as the leading run-getter with an impressive 93-run half-century. Andile Mokgakane also secured a remarkable knock of 58 which aided the team quite a bit. The bowlers’ defense was brilliant since they were able to keep North West at bay by bowling them out for 157, leading to a 121-run victory.

Titans chance of winning - 57%

Warriors chance of winning - 43%

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Titans vs Warriors Betting Tips

Warriors to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Jordan Hermann is the linchpin for the Warriors’ first wicket and he has opened in all games so far. In the first three matches, his opening partner was Diego Rosier and together, they added 77, 1 and 44 runs to the first wicket. For the previous outing against North West, wicket-keeper batter Jean du Plessis was promoted up the order to open for the team and the opening order did not lose their rhythm as they secured a 43-run stand. Regardless of who opens the innings, Warriors’ first wicket remains in safe hands which puts them in a solid position.

Match Prediction Best Odds Titans Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Warriors Opening Partnership to be Over 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Titans vs Warriors Toss Prediction

SuperSport Park has hosted two matches in the competition this season, wherein one game went in favor of the batting side while the other ended without a result. The vote was split as the toss winners opted to field first once and bat first on the other occasion but both times, the first innings total was upwards of 300 with an average of 303. Even though chasing is a possibility at this venue, batting first remains the safer option.

Weather Report

Centurion is set to experience rain showers on the day of the match with a 75% likelihood of rainfall. The temperature is predicted to reach 21 degrees Celsius.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Lesego Kokohlabana.

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Matthew Boast Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Lesego Kokohlabana Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans seem to be coming into their own and their victory against Western Province certainly helped their case.

Warriors Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Christopher King, Junaid Dawood, JP King, Alfred Mothoa.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Matthew Breetzke Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Batter Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Patrick Kruger Batter Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Alfred Mothoa Batter JP King Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors managed to bounce back from a brief downtrend in performance but they are at a disadvantage against the Titans.

Titans vs Warriors Head-to-Head

Titans have the lead against Warriors in their head-to-head tally until now, having won two out of three encounters.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Titans - 2

Warriors - 1

Titans vs Warriors Betting Odds

Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Titans

Titans’ opening wicket has had fluctuating outcomes in the last three games since Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Rivaldo Moonsamy have shown inconsistent form. In the last three games, the openers have set up first wicket totals of 27, 81 and 12 runs before the first dismissal. Warriors’ openers, though, did not make a great start but maintained a steady momentum with totals of 43, 44 and 1 in the previous three outings. The Warriors’ opening pair seem to have found their feet in the tournament and their first wicket is favored to achieve a superior result compared to that of the Titans.

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Titans vs Warriors Best Batters

Dewald Brevis to be Titans’ Best Batter

Dewald Brevis missed out on what would have been his first half-century of the season as he was dismissed for 42 runs against Western Province. Overall, he is the second highest run-getter for Titans with 147 runs in three innings and an average of 49.00. He is expected to be their top batter in the upcoming match against Warriors.

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann scored just 35 runs in the previous outing against North West but he continues to be the Warriors’ top batter. He has already surpassed the 200-run mark while no other batter has even reached 100 runs. With 220 runs in four innings and an average of 73.33, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Titans vs Warriors Best Bowlers

Matthew Boast to be Titans’ Best Bowler

In the previous outing versus Western Province, Matthew Boast emerged as the Titans’ leading bowler with a fifer which bolstered him to the top spot among the team’s wicket-takers. He now has a total of eight wickets under his belt in four innings and an excellent average of 15.75. He is anticipated to lead the charge in the next game, too.

Alfred Mothoa to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Alfred Mothoa is the second leading bowler for the Warriors five wickets in two innings thus far. He was also the second highest wicket-taker in the last game against North West where his eight-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 4.62. His bowling average of 14.20 is among the best of the team and he remains the top choice against the Titans.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Titans Titans to win @ 1.75 (Parimatch)

Warriors to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch) Titans have got their work cut out for them after a series of disappointing results. They kicked off their campaign with two back-to-back losses and their third game concluded without a result. They finally achieved their first win but they remain in the penultimate position with a net run rate of -0.250. In spite of the fact that the Warriors are much further ahead in second place with two wins in four games and a significantly better net run rate of 1.579, the bookmakers expected Titans to have the upper hand since they have a 2-1 lead in their head-to-head tally. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





