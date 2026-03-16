Warriors vs Boland Match Prediction WARR 45 % Chance of Winning ROC 55 % Bet Now! Warriors and Boland are poised to take on each other in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One on February 22, 2025. Their clash will take place at St George's Park, Gqeberha, with the match scheduled to begin at 4:30 P.M IST.

Warriors vs Boland Chances of Winning

Warriors had a bit of misfortune in the previous game against the Knights where the match ended without a result. The latter batted first and the Warriors’ bowlers ensured that the score was restricted to a mediocre 247-run stand. Beyers Swanepoel, Siya Plaatjie and Jason Raubenheimer inflicted much of the damage by taking two wickets each. However, it was all to no avail since poor weather conditions did not allow the Warriors’ innings to be played to fruition. With a score of 7/1 in five overs, the match was called off at this juncture.

On the other hand, Boland had some luck on their side in the last outing versus Dolphins where the latter were bowled out for a measly score of 174. Imran Manack’s four-wicket haul and Aviwe Mgijima’s yield of three overs bolstered Boland’s performance and the batters had a simple task ahead of them. Grant Roelofsen and Gavin Kaplan did much of the work with individual contributions of 52 and 50 runs, respectively. The rest of the batters pitched in and made minor additions to the score, allowing the team to take an excellent six-wicket victory.

Warriors chance of winning - 45%

Boland chance of winning - 55%

Warriors vs Boland Betting Tips

Warriors to score high before first dismissal

Jordan Hermann has proved to be a power-hitter time and again which has aided the Warriors’ first wicket a lot. Although his opening partners changed from time to time in the last season, he has led the innings alongside Diego Rosier in both games so far. In spite of the fact that their stands of 1 and 77 in the last two matches are worlds apart, they have it in them to bounce back and come good against Boland’s bowlers.

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Warriors vs Boland Toss Prediction

St George's Park was set to host four games during the 2023 season but one of those fixtures was abandoned without a ball bowled. While one of the matches was a high scoring outing, the remaining two were the complete opposite and the teams fielding first had the advantage with two wins. The average first innings stand came out to 180 which is too low for this format, making chasing the toss winner’s top choice for the next game.

Weather Report

With a 20% chance of rain and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, the weather at Gqeberha will allow the game to progress without interruptions despite cloudy skies.

Warriors Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Christopher King, Junaid Dawood.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Diego Rosier Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Sinethemba Qeshile Batter Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Andile Mokgakane Batter Christopher King Bowler Jason Raubenheimer Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors’ first outing was incredible considering they took a 126-run win, largely as a result of their batting display.

Boland Player List

Clyde Fortuin (c), Pieter Malan, Michael Copeland, Nathan Engelbrecht, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Glenton Stuurman, Keith Dudgeon, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima, Imran Manack.

Predicted Playing XI

Pieter Malan Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Clyde Fortuin (C) Wicket-keeper Michael Copeland Batter Shaun von Berg Bowler Keith Dudgeon Bowler Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland have been sensational with two successive wins and their squad is quite balanced. The batters and bowlers are both pulling their weight.

Warriors vs Boland Head-to-Head

Boland head into this match with a two-win lead over Boland in their head-to-head tally thus far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Warriors - 1

Boland - 2

Warriors vs Boland Betting Odds

Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Boland

Pieter Malan and Grant Roelofsen improved their performance in the two matches they have played so far as they have added 34 and 16 runs to Boland’s first wicket. This is quite the opposite to the Warriors whose opening wicket has seen a great deal of fluctuation in the tournament. In the first two matches of the season, there was no stability whatsoever as Jordan Hermann and Diego Rosier scored 1 and 77 runs together. Despite the inconsistency, Warriors’ openers have the potential to bed in and return in much better shape in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Boland Best Batters

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Jordan Hermann had a terrible day in office during the previous encounter against the Knights where he was bowled out on a golden duck. Nevertheless, his performance in the first match against Warriors was mighty impressive as he scored an unbeaten 148. He remains Warriors’ top run scorer and will be expected to bounce back in the next game.

Gavin Kaplan to be Boland’s Best Batter

Gavin Kaplan was Boland’s second leading batter in the last game against Dolphins where he scored precisely 50 runs before being run out. He also narrowly missed out on a half-century in the first outing against Titans with 42* runs, making him the team’s top batter with 92 runs in two innings. Given his current form, he is expected to continue wreaking havoc on the opposition.

Warriors vs Boland Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel was the joint leading bowler for Warriors in the last game versus Knights where his ten-over spell yielded two wickets and an economy rate of 3.50. He has three wickets in two innings so far along with an average of 24.00, and he is anticipated to improve in the next encounter.

Imran Manack to be Boland’s Best Bowler

As predicted for the previous game, Imran Manack emerged as Boland’s leading wicket-taker against Dolphins where he captured an impressive four-wicket haul in 9.4 overs. He was also the joint leading bowler in the first game with three wickets. With a total of seven wickets under his belt in two innings and an outstanding average of 5.14, he is the top pick for the upcoming game as well.