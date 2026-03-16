Facts: Jordan Hermann leads Warriors’ batting with 283 runs in six innings so far.

Zubayr Hamza is currently Lions’ top batter with 228 runs in six innings.

Warriors vs Lions Chances of Winning

Warriors were fortunate to face a much inferior Western Province in the previous match which earned the former their third victory in their ongoing campaign. They were the first to bat and their display was subpar as the team piled on 223 runs by the end of the innings. Opener Jordan Hermann led from the front with 57 runs while Senuran Muthusamy and Matthew Breetzke followed closely behind with 47 and 45 runs, respectively. In spite of this total, the team were able to defend it well as they bundled out Western Province for 204 runs and took a 19-run victory.

Lions were saved by the bell in the previous game against Boland where they were almost certainly on the verge of losing again. Batting first, Lions scored 126 runs in 31.5 overs and they were five wickets down. They did not seem like they were in a position to put on a defendable total but the rain interrupted the game and it did not continue, ending without a result.

Warriors chance of winning - 55%

Lions chance of winning - 45%

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Warriors vs Lions Betting Tips

Lions to score low before first dismissal

Lions’ first wicket has been a flatline the entire season despite the fact that they have used several different opening lineups to try and bring some improvement. Wandile Makwetu has been their mainstay, having opened every game, and he has been partnered with a seasoned Reeza Hendricks for the last three games. Nevertheless, there is only a single game in which the openers posted a double digit total, and this does not bode well for them. The team have had opening stands of 6, 4, 16, 1, 0 and 9 runs so far and it would take a miracle for them to do any better in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Warriors Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Lions Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Warriors vs Lions Toss Prediction

In the two matches that St George's Park has hosted in the present tournament, the teams batting and fielding first took one win apiece. However, the surface at this venue is not particularly conducive to the batters and it is evident in the average first innings score of 211. Despite the result of the last game where the team batting first won, chasing will be the go-to strategy in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A washout is expected at Gqeberha on match day as there is a 65% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is forecast to reach 24 degrees Celsius.

Warriors Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Christopher King, Junaid Dawood, JP King, Alfred Mothoa.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter JP King Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Patrick Kruger Batter Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Alfred Mothoa Batter Jason Raubenheimer Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors are inconsistent as they oscillate between winning and losing but their overall form, particularly their batting, is superior to that of the Lions.

Lions Player List

Bjorn Fortuin (c), Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Zubayr Hamza, Delano Potgieter, Mitchell Van Buuren, Muhammad Manack, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Codi Yusuf, Junaid Dawood, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Tshepo Moreki, Wandile Makwetu, Reeza Hendricks, Nqabayomzi Peter, Evan Jones.

Predicted Playing XI

Muhammad Manack Batter Wandile Makwetu Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Mitchell Van Buuren All-rounder Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin (C) Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Evan Jones Bowler Nqabayomzi Peter Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions were on a three-match losing streak before their match against Boland was abandoned, and they are certainly on the backfoot in this clash.

Warriors vs Lions Head-to-Head

Warriors have an additional victory over Lions in their head-to-head tally with a scoreline of 2-1 so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Warriors - 2

Lions - 1

Warriors vs Lions Betting Odds

Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Lions

Neither Warriors nor Lions have a great track record at the front this season and their opening partnerships have been well below the mark so far. Lions’ Wandile Makwetu and Reeza Hendricks, in particular, have absolutely not been able to get any traction going as they achieved totals of 6, 4 and 16 runs in the previous three games. Warriors’ openers, too, do not have much to show for themselves but are certainly better than the Lions’ opening order, having added 8, 15 and 43 runs to the first wicket. Jordan Hermann and Jean du Plessis are the favorite opening pair in the next game.

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Warriors vs Lions Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ Best Batter

In the last game against Western Province, Matthew Breetzke was among the top batters for the team as he scored 45 runs and missed out on a third half-century. He is the team’s second highest run-getter despite having played fewer innings, and he has 207 runs under his belt in four innings. He has an average of 51.75 and will be relied upon to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Zubayr Hamza to be Lions’ Best Batter

Zubayr Hamza leads Lions’ run charts with 228 runs in six innings at the moment which is inclusive of two half-centuries so far. He was dismissed for a meager 15 runs in the last game against Boland but he remains their most dependable batter yet with an average of 38.00, making him the top pick against Warriors.

Warriors vs Lions Best Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Beyers Swanepoel pulled off a truly sensational spell in the previous game against Western Province; in nine overs, he delivered a whopping four maidens, claimed four wickets and achieved an economy rate of 1.00. His performance was unbelievably sublime and he is now tied as the team’s top bowler with eight wickets in five innings and an average of 18.75. He is the top choice against the Lions as well.

Evan Jones to be Lions’ Best Bowler

Evan Jones participated in his first outing of the season in the previous completed match against Knights where he achieved a fifer. He also achieved an impressive economy rate of 6.75 in eight overs. With an average of 11.20 in the competition, he is the leading contender for the next match, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Warriors Warriors to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)

Lions to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch) Lions started their campaign on a strong note with two back-to-back wins but it quickly turned upside down as they suffered three consecutive defeats thereafter. They are now sixth on the points table with a net run rate of -0.510 while their upcoming rivals, Warriors, are placed slightly higher in fourth with three wins, two losses and a net run rate of 0.616. Warriors are a strong contender to emerge victorious in the next encounter. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





