Warriors vs Titans CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction WAR 55 % Chance of Winning TIT 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 22nd match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One will be exciting, as the Warriors will be going against the Titans. This match will take place on 18 March at 4:30 PM IST at St George's Park in Gqeberha. The Warriors are heading into this game after winning their previous one against Boland by 87 runs. On the other hand, Titans are heading into this game after losing their previous one against the Lions by 120 runs. It will be intense to see whether the Titans regain their form or the Warriors continue their winning momentum.

Who will win? Warriors Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Titans have won three of the last five head-to-head encounters against the Warriors, losing the other two.

Matthew de Villiers is the top run scorer for the Warriors, scoring 308 runs in 4 matches at an average of 77.

Duan Jansen is leading the wicket-taking charts for Titans, with 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 16.10.

Warriors vs Titans Chances of Winning

The Warriors have established their dominance in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, being undefeated in the tournament. For the next game, the team takes home-ground which also increases their chances of winning. They will bring players such as Matthew de Villiers, who has scored 308 runs in 4 matches at an average of 77, and Gideon Peters, who has taken 8 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.63. On the other hand, Titans will be keen to regain their winning momentum in the tournament. They have players such as Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who has scored 147 runs in 5 matches at an average of 29.40, and Duan Jansen, who has taken 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 16.10.

Warriors' Chances of Winning: 55%

Titans' Chances of Winning: 45%

Warriors vs Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

The Warriors stand among the few teams which are yet to lose a game in this tournament. With four wins in five games, the team holds the top spot in the standings. In the next game against the Titans, the team takes home ground advantage, which could help them to grab another win. They have batsmen such as Modiri Litheko, who has scored 154 runs in 3 matches at an average of 51.33, and Muhammad Manack, who scored 57 runs off 61 balls in the last game. Kerwin Mungroo will play a crucial role with the ball, as he holds 9 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 23.22.

On the other hand, Titans have shown mixed form in this tournament, holding three wins and two losses in five games. Standing 3rd in the rankings, they will be taking advantage of their better record against the Warriors. They have batsmen such as Keegan Petersen, who has scored 147 runs in 5 matches at an average of 29.40, and Rivaldo Moonsamy, who scored 19 runs off 32 balls in the last game. Dayyaan Galiem took a wicket in the last game at an economy of 4.50.

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Warriors vs Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between the Warriors and Titans will be played at St George's Park in Gqeberha, which also serves as the home ground of the Warriors. This venue is also known to favour the teams that prefer to chase. Out of the 44 ODIs played here, 22 have been won by the team bowling first, and 21 have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at this venue is 236, and it drops to 202 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in this game would elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between the Warriors and the Titans could be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a 30% chance of rain, while high wind speeds are also expected.

Warriors and Titans Player List

Team Form

Warriors Team Form

Warriors are currently the most dominant team in this tournament, as they stand undefeated at the top of the table with four wins in five matches. The team will carry the same momentum in the upcoming match against the Titans to grab another win. They have players such as Patrick Kruger, who has scored 194 runs in 4 matches at an average of 97, and Senuran Muthusamy, who took 2 wickets at an economy of 7.30 in the last game.

Titans Team Form

Titans have shown quite mixed performances in the current season, as the team holds three wins and two losses in the five games they have played. However, they will also be carrying a winning momentum in the next game against the Warriors. They have players such as Neil Brand, who scored 21 runs off 18 balls, and Lizaad Williams, who has taken just a wicket in 3 innings at an average of 117.

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Warriors vs Titans Top Batters

Matthew de Villiers has maintained his spot as the top run scorer for the Warriors in this tournament. He is also leading the tournament charts, with 308 runs in 4 matches at an average of 77.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius still remains the highest run scorer for the Titans in this tournament. In five matches, he has managed to score 147 runs for the team at an average of 29.40.

Warriors vs Titans Top Bowlers

Gideon Peters is the leading wicket-taker for the Warriors in this tournament. He has taken 8 wickets for the team in 2 innings only at an average of just 13.63.

Duan Jansen is the highest wicket-taker for the Titans in this tournament. He has secured 10 wickets for the team in 5 matches at an average of 16.10.