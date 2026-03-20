India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab Legends League Cricket Match Prediction
IND
48%
Chance of Winning
ROY
52%
Parimatch
T20i
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- India Captains and Royal Riders Punjab face each other for the first time in the Legends League Cricket.
- Ritik Sharma is the top run scorer for India Captains, as he has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34.
- Angelo Perera is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Riders Punjab, with 6 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 7.11.
India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning
Royal Riders Punjab have now been doing well in this campaign. With its recent win, the team enters the next game with a higher chance of winning. They have players such as Angelo Perera, who holds 6 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 7.11, and Mohammad Shahzad, who has scored 143 runs in 4 matches at an average of 35.75. On the other hand, India Captains have not been able to do well in this tournament. With the team suffering from consecutive losses, it will be challenging for them to make a comeback. They have players such as Ritik Sharma, who has scored 68 runs in 2 innings at an average of 34, and Aniruddha Joshi, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an economy of 10.80.
- India Captains Chances of Winning: 48%
- Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning: 52%
India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
India Captains just have two more games to play in this campaign, and they will need to give their best if they want to make it to the playoffs. With just one win in four games, the team stands in last place in the rankings. They will be eager to bring up their best in the next game against Royal Riders Punjab. Their batting line-up has players such as Sanyam Arora, who scored 15 runs in 5 balls, and Mizba Alam, who scored 23 runs off 22 balls in the last game. With the ball, the team has Veer Pratap Singh, who took a wicket in the last game at an economy of 12.50.
Royal Riders Punjab, on the other hand, have shown mixed performances in this tournament. With two wins and two losses in four games, they stand among the top three teams after their game against Mumbai Spartans. The team would utilise their winning momentum to secure another win against India Captains. Their batting line-up has players such as Thisara Perera, who has scored 85 runs in 4 innings at an average of 28.33, and Danushka Gunathilaka, who has scored 56 runs in 3 innings at an average of 18.67. Chaturanga de Silva was able to take a wicket in the last game at an economy of 11.30.
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India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab Match Toss Prediction
The upcoming match between the India Captains and the Royal Riders Punjab will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. This venue is known to favour the teams that bat first. Out of the 6 T20Is played at this venue, 4 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining two have been won by the chasing team. The average first innings score at this venue is 177, and it drops to 151 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in this game would bat first.
Weather Report
The match between the India Captains and Royal Riders Punjab could be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a 30% chance of rain, which could impact the match.
India Captains and Royal Riders Punjab Players List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Alam Misbah
no information yet
Shahzad Mohammad
wicket keeper
Ahlawat Anup
all rounder
Gunathilaka Danushka
batsman
Arora Sanyam Kumar
batsman
Mustard Phil
wicket keeper
Bhondekar Shalesh
no information yet
Shinwari Samiullah
no information yet
Sharma Anuj
no information yet
Afghan Asghar
batsman
Khan Sufiyan
no information yet
Perera Thisara
all rounder
Singh Vishal
all rounder
Dhawan Rishi
all rounder
Singh Surya
bowler
Kanwar Sarul
batsman
Tomar Sumit
no information yet
Perera Angelo
batsman
Ahmed Imtiaz
bowler
de Silva Chaturanga
all rounder
Pratap Singh Veer
bowler
Alam Aftab
bowler
Team Form
India Captains Team Form
India Captains have not been able to find their rhythm in this tournament, which makes the playoff race even more challenging for them. The team holds the last spot in the standings with just one win and three losses in four games. Their line-up has players such as Akshay Wakhare, who took a wicket at an economy of 5.30, and Imtiaz Ahmed, who scored 22 runs off 17 balls in the last game.
Royal Riders Punjab Team Form
Royal Riders Punjab have shown mixed performances in this campaign. With two wins and two losses, the team has regained its winning momentum while it prepares for the game against the India Captains. They have players such as Danushka Gunathilaka, who took a wicket at an average of 3, and Asghar Afghan, who scored 22 runs off 11 balls in the last game.
India Captains vs Royal Riders Head to Head
India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab
T20i
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null
India Captains
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Royal Riders Punjab
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab Top Batters
Ritik Sharma has been one of the finest batters for the India Captains in this tournament. He has been able to score 68 runs for the team in just two games at an average of 34.
Mohammad Shahzad continues to be the highest run scorer for Royal Riders Punjab in this campaign. He has scored 143 runs for the team in 4 matches at an average of 35.75.
India Captains vs Royal Riders Punjab Top Bowlers
Aniruddha Joshi stands as one of the key bowlers for the India Captains in the next game. He was able to take 2 wickets for the team in its last game at an economy of 10.80.
Angelo Perera is the leading wicket-taker for Royal Riders Punjab in this tournament. He has managed to take 6 wickets for the team in just 4 matches at an average of 7.11.
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