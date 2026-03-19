Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers Legends League Cricket Match Prediction KON 48 % Chance of Winning IND 52 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Fans are waiting for the 10th match in the Legends League Cricket, as Konark Suryas Odisha will be going against India Tigers. This match will be played on 20 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Konark Suryas Odisha are heading into this game after losing their previous one against Royal Riders Punjab by 43 runs. On the other hand, India Tigers are heading into this game after winning their previous one against India Captains by 4 wickets. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams comes out on top in the next game.

Who will win? Konark Suryas Odisha India Tigers Vote 0 votes

Facts: Konark Suryas Odisha and India Tigers will face each other for the first time in the Legends League Cricket.

Morne van Wyk is the top run scorer for Konark Suryas Odisha, as he has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39.

Pawan Negi is the leading wicket-taker for India Tigers, with 5 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 7.20.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers Chances of Winning

The India Tigers have been doing well in the Legends League Cricket lately. The team has regained its winning momentum and now aims for the top spot in the next game against Konark Suryas Odisha. They have players such as Kuldeep Hooda, who has scored 125 runs in 3 innings at an average of 41.67, and Pawan Negi, who has taken 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 7.20. With in-form players in their team, India Tigers have a higher chance of winning. On the other hand, Konark Suryas Odisha will be giving its best to regain form. They have players such as Morne van Wyk, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Ankit Rajpoot, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 13.50.

Konark Suryas Odisha Chances of Winning: 48%

India Tigers Chances of Winning: 52%

Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Konark Suryas Odisha started off the campaign well, but they have encountered a loss lately. This affects their momentum to a certain extent, as the team also prepares for a comeback in the next game. They have batsmen such as Faiz Ahmad Khan, who scored 15 runs off 10 balls, and Saurin Thakar, who scored 12 runs off 13 balls in the last game. With the ball, the team has Jesal Karia, who took a wicket in the last game at an economy of 3.75.

On the other hand, India Tigers are eager to continue their dominance in the Legends League Cricket. In its maiden season, the team has received a positive start, with two wins in three games, as they now look for another one. They have batsmen such as Amitoze Singh, who scored 17 runs off 9 balls, and Samit Patel, who scored 30 runs off 16 balls in the last game. With the ball, the team could rely on Abu Nechim, who had taken no wickets in the last game at an economy of 5.50.

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Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming match between Konark Suryas Odisha and India Tigers will be played at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. The majority of the games that have been played at this venue in the Legends League Cricket have been won by the team batting first. The pitch turns out to be favourable for the batters initially, before it starts benefiting the bowlers. However, the India Tigers won their last game at this venue while chasing. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss at this venue would bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Konark Suryas Odisha and India Tigers could be affected due to the weather conditions. During the match, there is approximately 70% chance of rain, which could shorten the game.

Konark Suryas Odisha and India Tigers Players List

Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha Team Form

Konark Suryas Odisha had a good start to the tournament, but the team was unable to maintain the same. With just a win and a loss, they will be looking forward to getting another win in the next game against the India Tigers. They have players such as Faiz Ahmad Khan, who took 2 wickets in the last game at an average of 4.50, and Ankit Rajpoot, who scored 10 runs off 9 balls in the last game.

India Tigers Team Form

India Tigers have now regained their winning momentum to be placed among the top teams. With two wins in three games, they have managed to put themselves among the top three, as they now aim for another win to get to the top. They have stars such as Jeevan Mendis, who scored 42 runs off 30 balls, and Tillakaratne Dilshan, who scored 4 runs off 5 balls in the last game.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers T20i Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, null Konark Suryas Odisha Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.99 Bet Now! India Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now!

Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers Top Batters

Morne van Wyk is the highest run scorer for Konark Suryas Odisha in this campaign. He has scored 78 runs for the team in just 2 matches at an average of 39.

Kuldeep Hooda continues to lead the run-scoring charts for India Tigers. He has managed to score 125 runs for the team in just 3 games at an average of 41.67.

Konark Suryas Odisha vs India Tigers Top Bowlers

Ankit Rajpoot is among the leading wicket-takers for Konark Suryas Odisha in this tournament. He has secured 4 wickets for the team in just 2 games at an average of 13.50.

Pawan Negi is leading the wicket-taking charts in the tournament with his impressive bowling skills for India Tigers. He holds 5 wickets in 3 matches for the team at an average of 7.20.