Mumbai Spartans vs Royal Riders Punjab Legends League Cricket Match Prediction MUM 48% Chance of Winning ROY 52% Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Cricket enthusiasts are waiting for the 9th match in the Legends League Cricket, as Mumbai Spartans will be going against Royal Riders Punjab. This match will be played on 19 March at 7:30 PM IST at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. Royal Riders Punjab are heading into this game after losing their previous one against Southern Super Stars by 40 runs. On the other hand, Mumbai Spartans are heading into this game after winning their previous one against India Tigers by 17 runs. With both teams looking forward to their second win, only one will be able to succeed.

Who will win? Mumbai Spartans Royal Riders Punjab Vote 0 votes

Facts: Mumbai Spartans and Royal Riders Punjab are facing each other for the first time in the Legends League Cricket.

Mohammad Shahzad is the top run scorer for Royal Riders Punjab, with 133 runs in 3 innings at an average of 44.33.

Amit Verma is the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Spartans, with 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.80.

Mumbai Spartans vs Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning

Mumbai Spartans have shown a better form in the tournament, as they prepare for the next game against Royal Riders Punjab. Since the team has regained its winning momentum, it could help them to get a turnaround against Royal Riders Punjab. They have players such as Bharath Chipli, who has scored 89 runs in 2 innings at an average of 44.50, and Amit Verma, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 11.80. On the other hand, Royal Riders Punjab have not been able to show consistency in their performances this season. They also have star performers such as Mohammad Shahzad, who has scored 133 runs in 3 matches at an average of 44.33, and Anureet Singh, who holds 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 10.80. Such strong squad composition ultimately increases their chances of winning.

Mumbai Spartans Chances of Winning: 48%

Royal Riders Punjab Chances of Winning: 52%

Mumbai Spartans vs Royal Riders Punjab Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Spartans did not start well in the Legends League Cricket, but they have been able to regain their momentum in the game against India Tigers. Now, this win also sets the tone for their upcoming match against Royal Riders Punjab. They have batsmen such as Asad Pathan, who scored 25 runs off 32 balls, and Mausif Khan, who scored 18 runs off 9 balls in the last game against India Tigers. They also have S Sreesanth, leading the bowling line-up, as he took 2 wickets in the last game.

On the other hand, Royal Riders Punjab have shown mixed performances in its initial three games this season. They started off the tournament with a loss, and are also heading to this game with a loss against Southern Super Stars. Their batting line-up has players such as Thisara Perera, who has scored 40 runs in 3 matches at an average of 13.33, and Rishi Dhawan, who has scored 63 runs in 3 matches at an average of 21. With the ball, the team has Chaturanga de Silva, who has secured 3 wickets in 3 matches at an average of 18. The upcoming match against Mumbai Spartans could help them to regain form.

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Mumbai Spartans vs Royal Riders Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai Spartans and Royal Riders Punjab will be played at the Indira Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Haldwani. This venue has already hosted four matches of the current season, and all of them have been won by the team batting first. Since the pitch favours the batsmen initially, and then goes in favour of the bowlers, chasing gets difficult. It is likely that the team winning the toss would choose to field first.

Weather Report

The upcoming Legends League Cricket match between Mumbai Spartans and Royal Riders Punjab could be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a 70% chance of precipitation, and clouds will remain consistent during the match time.

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Clear No Rain Warm Breeze

Mumbai Spartans and Royal Riders Punjab Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Spartans Team Form

Mumbai Spartans have received a strong start to the tournament, even after losing their initial game. Since the team is on a winning momentum, they will be looking forward to continuing the same in the next game against Royal Riders Punjab. They have players such as Shoaib Khan, who scored 17 runs off 9 balls and KC Cariappa, who held an economy of 4.20 in the last game.

Royal Riders Punjab Team Form

Royal Riders Punjab has not been able to perform consistently in the tournament so far. Playing three games, they have already lost two, as the team now remains eager to regain their form in the next game against Mumbai Spartans. They have players such as Phil Mustard, who scored 19 runs off 15 balls in the last game, and Angelo Perera, who has secured 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 13.67.

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Mumbai Spartans vs Royal Riders Punjab Top Batters

Bharath Chipli still leads the run-scoring charts for Mumbai Spartans in this tournament. Playing just two games, he has managed to score 89 runs at an average of 44.50.

Mohammad Shahzad is the top run scorer for Royal Riders Punjab in this tournament. He has managed to score 133 runs for the team in 3 innings at an average of 44.33.

Mumbai Spartans vs Royal Riders Punjab Top Bowlers

Amit Verma heads into this game as one of the key bowlers for Mumbai Spartans. Playing two games for the team, he has managed to take 5 wickets at an average of 11.80.

Anureet Singh is leading the wicket-taking charts for Royal Riders Punjab. He has played just two games for the team but still managed to take 5 wickets at an average of 10.80.