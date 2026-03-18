Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One Match Prediction KWA 60 % Chance of Winning LIO 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.32 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The 23rd match of the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One has kept the fans waiting, as KwaZulu-Natal Inland will finally be going against the Lions. This match will take place on 18 March at 1:30 PM IST at the City Oval. Kwazulu-Natal Inland are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Western Province by 2 wickets. On the other hand, Lions are heading into this game also by winning their previous one against the Titans by 120 runs. With both teams eager to continue their winning momentum, the next match promises to be intense.

Who will win? Kwazulu-Natal Inland Lions Vote 0 votes

Facts: Kwazulu-Natal Inland has won its only head-to-head encounter against the Lions.

Wayne Parnell is the top run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland, with 194 runs in 5 matches at an average of 64.67.

Nqabayomzi Peter is the leading wicket-taker for Lions, as he holds 10 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 11.90.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Chances of Winning

KwaZulu-Natal Inland has regained its winning momentum in the tournament. In their upcoming match against the Lions, the team will also be taking the home ground advantage. They have players such as Wayne Parnell, who has scored 194 runs in 5 matches at an average of 64.67, and Daryn Dupavillon, who holds 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 37. On the other hand, Lions have established their dominance in this tournament, as they remain eager to continue it even in the next game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland. Since the team has been undefeated, they have a higher chance of winning. They have players such as Zubayr Hamza, who has scored 294 runs in 4 matches at an average of 147, and Nqabayomzi Peter, who holds 10 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 11.90.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Chances of Winning: 40%

Lions Chances of Winning: 60%

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Kwazulu-Natal Inland has finally secured its first win of the season. With their last game against Western Province, the team has now regained its winning momentum, which puts them 6th in the standings with a win and three losses in five games. They have batsmen such as Malcolm Nofal, who has scored 153 runs in 5 matches at an average of 30.60, and Ntando Zuma, who scored 51 runs off 42 balls in the last game. With the ball, the team has Michael Erlank, who took a wicket without conceding a run.

On the other hand, Lions have been dominant in the tournament so far. They remain among the few teams yet to be defeated, standing 2nd in the rankings. The team could use this momentum to defeat KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the next game. They have batsmen such as Reeza Hendricks, who has scored 179 runs in 4 matches at an average of 59.67, and Rassie van der Dussen, who scored 22 runs off 26 balls in the last game. Bjorn Fortuin has now taken 5 wickets for the team in 4 matches at an average of 22.80.

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Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Match Toss Prediction

The match between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Lions will be played at the City Oval. This venue is known for favouring the teams that bowl first. Out of the 3 ODIs played here, two have been won by the team bowling first, and one has been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings is 229, and it drops to 171 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the team winning the toss in this game would elect to field.

Weather Report

The match between KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Lions could be affected due to the weather conditions. During the match, there is approximately a 60% chance of rain.

Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 16° - 29° C 8 kmph

Scattered Thunderstorms 63% 16° - 29° C 8 kmph

Kwazulu-Natal Inland and Lions Player List

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Team Form

Kwazulu-Natal Inland Team Form

Kwazulu-Natal Inland has just regained its winning momentum, as the team holds one win in five matches and has also lost three of them. Now, they will aim to continue their winning momentum in the upcoming match against the Lions. Their line-up has players such as Michael Erlank, who scored 39 runs off 51 balls, and Bamanye Xenxe, who took 3 wickets at an average of 18.67 in the last game.

Lions Team Form

Lions have been one of the best teams in the tournament so far, as they are also on a winning streak. Out of the five games, they have managed to secure 3 wins and lost none, which puts them 2nd in the standings. They have stars such as Temba Bavuma, who scored 43 runs off 45 balls, and Reeza Hendricks, who took 3 wickets for 11 runs in the last game.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions List a City Oval, null Kwazulu Natal Inland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.09 Bet Now! Lions Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.32 Bet Now!

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Top Batters

Wayne Parnell is the top run scorer for KwaZulu-Natal Inland in this tournament. He has managed to score 194 runs for the team in 5 matches at an average of 64.67.

On the other hand, Zubayr Hamza leads the run scoring charts for the Lions this season. He has managed to bring up 294 runs for the team in 4 matches at an average of 147.

Kwazulu-Natal Inland vs Lions Top Bowlers

Daryn Dupavillon is still leading the wicket-taking charts for KwaZulu-Natal Inland. He has grabbed 5 wickets for the team in 5 matches at an average of 37.

On the other hand, Nqabayomzi Peter is leading the wicket-taking charts for Lions in this tournament. He has secured 10 wickets for the team in 4 matches at an average of 11.90.