West Indies Women vs Australia Women Australia Women tour of West Indies Match Prediction WIN 80 % Chance of Winning AUS 20 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The preparation for the Women's T20 World Cup is about to commence, as the Australia Women begin their tour of the West Indies. The first T20I of the series will be played on 19 February at 10:30 PM IST at the Arnos Vale Ground. West Indies Women are heading into this series after losing their previous one against Sri Lanka Women by 0-2. On the other hand, Australia Women also lost their previous series against India Women by 1-2.

Who will win? West Indies Women Australia Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Australia Women have defeated West Indies Women four times in the last five head-to-head encounters.

Hayley Matthews has scored 12 runs off 12 balls against Sophie Molineux in the T20 format, and is yet to lose her wicket.

Phoebe Litchfield has scored 24 runs off 9 balls against Aaliyah Alleyne in T20Is, and is yet to lose her wicket.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women have been strong against the West Indies Women in the head-to-head encounters. Their dominant track record further increases their chances of winning in the first T20I. The team will head into the game with players like Beth Mooney, who has scored 3438 runs in 109 innings at an average of 41.42, and Georgia Wareham, who has taken 71 wickets in 67 innings at an average of 16.74. On the other hand, the West Indies Women will also be taking the home ground advantage, which could help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Hayley Matthews, who has scored 3017 runs in 115 innings at an average of 28.46, and Afy Fletcher, who holds 99 wickets in 98 innings at an average of 19.96.

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 20%

Australia Women Chances of Winning: 80%

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

West Indies Women will be playing the upcoming series at their home, which adds to their advantage. Being aware of the conditions could help them to get a turnaround against the Aussies. Moreover, the team has talented batters such as Shemaine Campbelle, who has scored 1489 runs in 119 innings at an average of 15.51, and Chinelle Henry, who has scored 563 runs in 59 innings at an average of 15.63. With the ball, their skipper Hayley Matthews has achieved a lot of success, as she holds 114 wickets in 108 innings at an average of 19.10.

On the other hand, Australia Women have won the majority of their head-to-head encounters against the West Indies Women. After their recent loss against India Women, the team will look into this series as an opportunity to regain momentum. For this, they have batters such as Georgia Voll, who has scored 326 runs in 9 innings at an average of 36.22, and Tahlia Wilson, who has scored 1072 runs in 63 innings in the BBL at an average of 21.01. Sophie Molineux will be leading the bowling line-up for the Aussies, as she holds 45 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 18.88.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I between West Indies Women and Australia Women will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground. The venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 9 out of 13 T20Is played here have been won by the team batting first. The average score in the first innings stands at 130, and it drops to 115 in the second innings. Taking a look at the pitch conditions and historical data, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bat first.

Weather Report

The first T20I between the West Indies Women and Australia Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. On the match day, there is a 20% chance of precipitation, but high wind speeds and humidity will play a role.

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West Indies Women and Australia Women Player List

Team Form

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have shown mixed performances in the T20I format lately, winning two and losing two of their last five games. They are heading into this series after losing their previous against Sri Lanka, eager to regain form at home. The team also has stars such as Eboni Brathwaite, who has scored 8 runs in one inning, and Deandra Dottin, who holds 71 wickets in 74 innings at an average of 19.15.

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women have shown slightly better form in the T20I format lately, as the team holds three wins and two losses in its last five T20Is. They have also lost their previous series against India Women, and look to this as a perfect chance to regain form. The team has players such as Phoebe Litchfield, who has scored 498 runs in 25 innings at an average of 29.29, and Darcie Brown, who has taken 34 wickets in 40 innings at an average of 24.41.

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West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews enters the first T20I as the top batter for the West Indies. She has scored 366 runs for the team in her last 9 T20Is at an average of 52.29 and a strike rate of 120.

Beth Mooney stands as one of the finest batters for Australia Women's team in this series. She has scored 480 runs in her last 10 T20Is at an average of 60 and a strike rate of 142.01.

West Indies Women vs Australia Women Top Bowlers

Afy Fletcher has been dominant with the ball lately for the West Indies Women. In her last 9 T20Is, she has managed to take 10 wickets for the team at an economy of 6.16.

Georgia Wareham continues to show her consistency with the ball for Australia Women's team. She has secured 8 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.01.