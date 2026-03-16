Warriors vs Western Province Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2025, March 5
WARR
60%
Chance of Winning
WEP
40%
List a
St George's Park
Facts:
- Jordan Hermann is the top run scorer for Warriors thus far, having amassed 226 runs in five innings.
- Western Province’s Kyle Simmonds is the top wicket-taker of the Division One with 13 wickets in five innings.
Warriors vs Western Province Chances of Winning
Warriors, unfortunately, suffered a second defeat this season as they lost to Titans in the previous match, having allowed the latter to post a staggering 440 runs. This was, naturally, impossible to chase but Warriors gave it their best shot. Matthew Breetzke stepped up and nearly made it to a century as he departed for 94 and the rest of the team’s effort ensured that they had 251 runs before they ran out of time. However, they were nowhere close to completing the chase and ended up falling short by a whopping 111 runs through the DLS method.
Western Province, though, are significantly worse off as their woes continue to haunt them in the tournament. They faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Dolphins in the previous match where the latter racked in 317 runs and made life difficult for Western Province. The batters, though, made virtually no effort to hunt to score down as they were bundled out with a meager 123 runs on the board. David Bedingham was the only notable scorer considering he notched up 45 runs but he was stranded by the rest of the team which gave Western Province a 194-run defeat.
- Warriors chance of winning - 60%
- Western Province chance of winning - 40%
Warriors vs Western Province Betting Tips
Warriors to score high before first dismissal
Although Jordan Hermann has been a permanent opening batter for Warriors in the competition so far, his partner has changed in nearly every match the team has played. However, barring the last match where the team had an opening score of just 15 runs, the openers notched up 43, 44 and 77 runs before the first dismissal. Despite a small regression in performance in the previous outing, the opening wicket has the potential to bounce back and return stronger in the next match against Western Province.
Warriors vs Western Province Toss Prediction
Fielding first in an undeniable advantage at St George's Park and that was quite clear in the last match held at the venue between Boland and Western Province. The former elected to field first and it paid off since Western Province managed to score just 198 runs. Given that it is a low scoring pitch, the toss winning side will be keen to chase in the next match.
Weather Report
Partially overcast skies are anticipated at Gqeberha on the day of the match along with a low 5% likelihood of rain. The temperature is predicted to touch 23 degrees Celsius.
Warriors Player List
Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Christopher King, Junaid Dawood, JP King, Alfred Mothoa.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jordan Hermann
|
Batter
|
JP King
|
Batter
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Sinethemba Qeshile
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Kruger
|
Batter
|
Senuran Muthusamy (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Alfred Mothoa
|
Batter
|
Jason Raubenheimer
|
Bowler
|
Siya Plaatjie
|
Bowler
|
Junaid Dawood
|
Bowler
Warriors Team Form
Warriors have had a mixed bag of results so far and their consistency needs work but they are in a great position to secure another win.
Western Province Player List
George Linde (c), Beuran Hendricks, Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sello Kitime
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yaseen Vallie
|
Batter
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batter
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Onke Nyaku
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Dane Paterson
|
Bowler
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
|
Wesley Bedja
|
Bowler
Western Province Team Form
There is almost no hope for Western Province to bounce back, especially after their awful batting display in the previous game.
Warriors vs Western Province Head-to-Head
Warriors and Western Province are tied with one win apiece in their head-to-head tally in the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Warriors - 1
Western Province - 1
Abandoned - 1
Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds
Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Western Province
Edward Moore and Valentine Kitime are the mainstay opening duo for Western Province but their collaboration has yielded paltry results in the last three games. Together, the openers secured scores of 0, 24 and 29 runs before the first dismissal. They fall short in comparison to Warriors’ openers who, despite changing every game, have maintained a steady momentum. In the last three games, the different opening lineups set up totals of 15, 43 and 44. Warriors are quite ahead in this regard and enter this match with a major advantage over Western Province’s opening wicket.
Warriors vs Western Province
List a
St George's Park, null
Warriors vs Western Province Best Batters
Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ Best Batter
Matthew Breetzke notched up his second half-century in three innings as he scored 94 runs against Titans last time out, falling short of a ton by just six runs. He now has 162 runs in three innings and an average of 54.00, making him Warriors’ second highest run scorer. He is anticipated to do just as well in the forthcoming match.
David Bedingham to be Western Province’s Best Batter
David Bedingham missed out on what would have been his second half-century of the season as he scored 45 runs before his dismissal against Dolphins in the last match. He leads the team’s batting with 162 runs in four innings and an average of 40.50, making him the top choice against Warriors as well.
Warriors vs Western Province Best Bowlers
Alfred Mothoa to be Warriors’ Best Bowler
Alfred Mothoa was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the previous encounter versus Titans where he picked a single wicket in eight overs, and his economy rate of 11.12 was on the higher side. Nonetheless, he is also tied as the team’s second leading bowler overall with six wickets in three innings. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.
Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler
Kyle Simmonds has consistently been Western Province’s top bowler with 13 wickets in five innings so far. He was also their top wicket-taker in the previous match against Dolphins with two wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 3.10. With a bowling average of 14.53, he remains the top pick to be their premier bowler once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Warriors
- Warriors to win @ 1.74 (Parimatch)
- Western Province to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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