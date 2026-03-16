Facts: Jordan Hermann is the top run scorer for Warriors thus far, having amassed 226 runs in five innings.

Western Province’s Kyle Simmonds is the top wicket-taker of the Division One with 13 wickets in five innings.

Warriors vs Western Province Chances of Winning

Warriors, unfortunately, suffered a second defeat this season as they lost to Titans in the previous match, having allowed the latter to post a staggering 440 runs. This was, naturally, impossible to chase but Warriors gave it their best shot. Matthew Breetzke stepped up and nearly made it to a century as he departed for 94 and the rest of the team’s effort ensured that they had 251 runs before they ran out of time. However, they were nowhere close to completing the chase and ended up falling short by a whopping 111 runs through the DLS method.

Western Province, though, are significantly worse off as their woes continue to haunt them in the tournament. They faced an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Dolphins in the previous match where the latter racked in 317 runs and made life difficult for Western Province. The batters, though, made virtually no effort to hunt to score down as they were bundled out with a meager 123 runs on the board. David Bedingham was the only notable scorer considering he notched up 45 runs but he was stranded by the rest of the team which gave Western Province a 194-run defeat.

Warriors chance of winning - 60%

Western Province chance of winning - 40%

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Warriors vs Western Province Betting Tips

Warriors to score high before first dismissal

Although Jordan Hermann has been a permanent opening batter for Warriors in the competition so far, his partner has changed in nearly every match the team has played. However, barring the last match where the team had an opening score of just 15 runs, the openers notched up 43, 44 and 77 runs before the first dismissal. Despite a small regression in performance in the previous outing, the opening wicket has the potential to bounce back and return stronger in the next match against Western Province.

Warriors vs Western Province Toss Prediction

Fielding first in an undeniable advantage at St George's Park and that was quite clear in the last match held at the venue between Boland and Western Province. The former elected to field first and it paid off since Western Province managed to score just 198 runs. Given that it is a low scoring pitch, the toss winning side will be keen to chase in the next match.

Weather Report

Partially overcast skies are anticipated at Gqeberha on the day of the match along with a low 5% likelihood of rain. The temperature is predicted to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

Warriors Player List

Senuran Muthusamy (c), Matthew Breetzke, Andile Mokgakane, Christiaan Jonker, Jean du Plessis, Jiveshan Pillay, Jordan Hermann, Beyers Swanepoel, Ethan Frosler, Jason Raubenheimer, Patrick Kruger, Sinethemba Qeshile, Duanne Olivier, Matthew De Villiers, Renaldo Meyer, Siya Plaatjie, Siya Simetu, Diego Rosier, Christopher King, Junaid Dawood, JP King, Alfred Mothoa.

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter JP King Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Patrick Kruger Batter Senuran Muthusamy (C) All-rounder Alfred Mothoa Batter Jason Raubenheimer Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler Junaid Dawood Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors have had a mixed bag of results so far and their consistency needs work but they are in a great position to secure another win.

Western Province Player List

George Linde (c), Beuran Hendricks, Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.

Predicted Playing XI

Sello Kitime All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Yaseen Vallie Batter Edward Moore Batter Jonathan Bird Batter George Linde All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Team Form

There is almost no hope for Western Province to bounce back, especially after their awful batting display in the previous game.

Warriors vs Western Province Head-to-Head

Warriors and Western Province are tied with one win apiece in their head-to-head tally in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Warriors - 1

Western Province - 1

Abandoned - 1

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds

Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Edward Moore and Valentine Kitime are the mainstay opening duo for Western Province but their collaboration has yielded paltry results in the last three games. Together, the openers secured scores of 0, 24 and 29 runs before the first dismissal. They fall short in comparison to Warriors’ openers who, despite changing every game, have maintained a steady momentum. In the last three games, the different opening lineups set up totals of 15, 43 and 44. Warriors are quite ahead in this regard and enter this match with a major advantage over Western Province’s opening wicket.

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Warriors vs Western Province Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Warriors’ Best Batter

Matthew Breetzke notched up his second half-century in three innings as he scored 94 runs against Titans last time out, falling short of a ton by just six runs. He now has 162 runs in three innings and an average of 54.00, making him Warriors’ second highest run scorer. He is anticipated to do just as well in the forthcoming match.

David Bedingham to be Western Province’s Best Batter

David Bedingham missed out on what would have been his second half-century of the season as he scored 45 runs before his dismissal against Dolphins in the last match. He leads the team’s batting with 162 runs in four innings and an average of 40.50, making him the top choice against Warriors as well.

Warriors vs Western Province Best Bowlers

Alfred Mothoa to be Warriors’ Best Bowler

Alfred Mothoa was tied as the second highest wicket-taker in the previous encounter versus Titans where he picked a single wicket in eight overs, and his economy rate of 11.12 was on the higher side. Nonetheless, he is also tied as the team’s second leading bowler overall with six wickets in three innings. He is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds has consistently been Western Province’s top bowler with 13 wickets in five innings so far. He was also their top wicket-taker in the previous match against Dolphins with two wickets in ten overs and an economy rate of 3.10. With a bowling average of 14.53, he remains the top pick to be their premier bowler once more.