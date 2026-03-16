Facts: Western Province’s Kyle Simmonds is the leading bowler of the Division One with ten wickets in three innings so far.

Dewald Brevis remains Titans’ top batter with 105 runs in two innings after the previous game against Dolphins ended without a result.

Western Province vs Titans Chances of Winning

Western Province went back to losing ways with their previous outing against Knights, wherein the latter batted first and secured a first innings stand of 311 runs. Naturally, this was an easy target to defend and this put Western Province under a lot of pressure; none of the batters from the team were able to make a worthwhile contribution, judging by the fact that George Linde was their leading batter with a knock of 37 runs. Their entire batting order collapsed with a mere 154 runs on the board which led to a 157-run loss.

Titans got unlucky with their last outing which ended without a result, and it added to their slew of problems. They took on Dolphins in the fixture and the latter batted first to score a total of 305 runs. This was a daunting target to chase down but Titans did not get the opportunity to do so since the match was called off after 15 runs were scored, resulting in a stalemate.

Western Province chance of winning - 54%

Titans chance of winning - 46%

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Western Province vs Titans Betting Tips

Western Province to score low before first dismissal

Valentine Kitime and Daniel Smith were the openers for the team in their first outing of the season but they did not succeed at all as they scored four runs before the fall of the first wicket. In the following two matches, the latter was replaced by Edward Moore but their partnership did not advance much, having scored 4 and 29 runs. Moore is the anchor for their opening wicket while Kitime has struggled to score, evident in his average of 13.66. Western Province’s first partnership is not anticipated to excel in the next match either.

Western Province vs Titans Toss Prediction

Newlands has hosted two matches this season where the teams batting and fielding first took home one win each. However, it is an awful surface for the batters who do not get any assistance, evidenced by the average first innings total of 202 this season. Since the track does not support high scores, fielding first will be the toss winner’s favored option.

Weather Report

Cape Town is set to experience sunny conditions and there are no signs of disruptions. The temperature is predicted to go up to 27 degrees Celsius.

Western Province Player List

George Linde (c), Beuran Hendricks, Bongile Mfunelwa, Jonathan Bird, Tony de Zorzi, Yaseen Vallie, Edward Moore, Onke Nyaku, Sello Kitime, Daniel Smith, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Dane Paterson, Jody Lawrence, Kyle Simmonds, Mihlali Mpongwana, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Wesley Bedja.

Predicted Playing XI

Sello Kitime All-rounder Daniel Smith Wicket-keeper Yaseen Vallie Batter Edward Moore Batter Jonathan Bird Batter George Linde All-rounder Onke Nyaku All-rounder Kyle Simmonds Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province have been a tad inconsistent with two defeats and a win so far, and they got quite lucky with their victory over North West. However, they have the firepower to challenge Titans.

Titans Player List

Neil Brand (c), Jhedli Van Briesies, Joshua van Heerden, Keegan Petersen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Boast, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Merrick Brett, Schalk Engelbrecht, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Roelof van der Merwe, Lesego Kokohlabana.

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Rivaldo Moonsamy Batter Neil Brand (C) All-rounder Keegan Petersen Batter Dewald Brevis All-rounder Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Matthew Boast Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Lesego Kokohlabana Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans’ trajectory has been unconvincing to say the least as they started their campaign with two successive losses before their last match was abandoned.

Western Province vs Titans Head-to-Head

After the first head-to-head game between Western Province and Titans concluded with no result, the former went on to win the following two outings between the sides.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Western Province - 2

Titans - 0

No Result - 1

Western Province vs Titans Betting Odds

Titans to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Edward Moore and Valentine Kitime have opened for Western Province two out of three times in the tournament this season and there has been a slight improvement in their opening totals. In the last three matches, the pair have secured partnerships of 29, 4 and 4 runs. However, Titans’ Rivaldo Moonsamy and Lhuan-dre Pretorius have been much better in this regard with opening stands of 15*, 81 and 12 runs in the previous three outings. Seeing as there is a clear difference in the teams’ first wickets, Titans are backed to outperform Western Province’s openers in the upcoming game.

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Western Province vs Titans Best Batters

Edward Moore to be Western Province’s Best Batter

Edward Moore was not among Western Province’s top run scorers in the last match versus Knights where he departed for just 18 runs. Despite that, he retains his lead at the top of the team’s run charts with a total of 126 runs in three innings. With an average of 42.00, he is anticipated to be their top batter in the upcoming fixture.

Dewald Brevis to be Titans’ Best Batter

Dewald Brevis did not get a chance to bat in the previous outing against Dolphins but he continues to be Titans’ top run scorer with 105 runs under his belt in two innings. He scored a century in the second outing with a 102-run knock and he is currently averaging at 52.50 which makes him the top pick for the next match.

Western Province vs Titans Best Bowlers

Kyle Simmonds to be Western Province’s Best Bowler

Kyle Simmonds emerged as the leading bowler for Western Province in the last match against Knights, making the prediction for the game accurate. He delivered ten overs in the fixture which brought back three wickets and an economy rate of 5.30. He is also the top wicket-taker for the team overall with ten wickets in three innings and an exceptional average of 11.40, making him the top choice against Titans.

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ Best Bowler

In the last match against Dolphins, Dayyaan Galiem was tied as the second leading wicket-taker since he captured one wicket in 9.2 overs and achieved an economy rate of 5.25. He stands as the joint highest wicket-taker for Titans with five wickets in three innings and an average of 26.60. He is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Western Province Western Province to win @2.14 (Parimatch)

Titans to win @1.69 (Parimatch) Both Western Province and Titans are more or less on the same plane at the moment. The former are sixth in the standings with two defeats, a win and a net run rate of -0.547. Titans, on the other hand, are only one spot lower in the penultimate position with two defeats and an abandoned match which got them a net run rate of -0.733. Even though both sides are quite comparable in terms of performance, Western Province have a slight edge with a 2-0 scoreline against Titans in their head-to-head tally. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





