Facts: In the last meeting between Boland and North West, the latter won the game by 3 runs.

In the last five matches between the sides, North West lead the tally by 3-2.

Boland vs North West Chance of Winning

Boland will need a lot of firepower after a poor season last year. Boland won three games and lost as many matches in seven outings last season. The team finished in the 5th place of the points table, unable to make it to the play-offs. Despite moments of promise, the team struggled with consistency, particularly in maintaining bowling pressure and delivering match-winning performances when it mattered. Boland will be hopeful for a better start this season.

North West had a solid run in the group stage, winning four of their seven matches and finishing with 19 points and a net run rate of around +0.252. Their consistent performances earned them a place in the Eliminator, but their campaign ended there after a 41-run defeat to Western Province. Despite showing good form throughout, North West couldn’t carry their momentum into the knockout stage. Their first game this season was abandoned but the team will be looking to do well in their first game this season.

Boland' chance of winning: 55%

North West's chance of winning: 45%

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Boland vs North West Betting Odds

In their final match of the previous CSA T20 Challenge season, Boland produced a thrilling finish to edge past the Dolphins by 4 runs (DLS method) at Kingsmead. Batting first, Boland amassed 167/4 in 20 overs, led by Shaun von Berg’s composed unbeaten 50 off 31 balls, while quick cameos from Clyde Fortuin (17 off 7) and Aviwe Mgijima (19 off 14) gave the innings late momentum. The Dolphins’ chase was disrupted by rain and disciplined bowling, as they managed only 83/5 in 10 overs. Imran Manack (2/14) and Akhona Mnyaka (1/9) stood out with tight spells that kept the pressure on. Boland’s all-round effort, combining sharp batting execution with clutch bowling, sealed a memorable end to their season.

In the Eliminator of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25, North West faced Western Province at The Wanderers on October 23, 2024. North West won the toss and chose to field, but their decision backfired as Western Province posted a strong total of 166 / 5 in 20 overs. Gideon Peters was the best bowler from the side with 3 wickets in the game. In reply, North West’s chase faltered, despite a spirited 46 off 20 balls from Wihan Lubbe and 25 off 11 from Meeka-eel Prince, the team were bowled out for 125 in 15.3 overs, losing by 41 runs.

Boland vs North West Toss Prediction

At Boland Park in Paarl, the pitch generally provides balanced conditions but slightly favours teams batting first. The surface is usually dry and slows down as the game progresses, making stroke play easier early on but challenging later. Spinners and slower bowlers tend to find assistance in the second innings due to grip and variable bounce, while seamers can get some movement under lights. Teams batting first have historically enjoyed more success here, especially when setting totals above 160. Winning the toss, captains are likely to bat first to take advantage of the fresher pitch and defend on a slower surface later.

Weather Report

Paarl is expected to experience pleasant weather on October 31, with a warm and sunny afternoon followed by a cooler evening. Toward late afternoon and evening, temperatures will gradually drop to 20–22 °C, and later in the night, clouds may build up with a slight chance of rain as temperatures fall to 15–17 °C. Overall, it will be an excellent day for outdoor events, though light rain could arrive later in the evening.

Boland Players List

Gysbert Wege, Jhedli Van Briesies, Nathan Engelbrecht, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Ayabulela Gqamane, Ethan-John Cunningham, Ferisco Adams, Jevano Baron, Nathan Jacobs, Blayde Capell, Clyde Reeves-Fortuin, Gavin Kaplan, Grant Roelofsen, Akhona Mnyaka, Glenton Stuurman, Imran Manack, Juanrico Vorster, Keith Dudgeon, Lehan Botha, Shaun von Berg, Siyabonga Mahima.

Predicted Playing XI

Clyde Fortuin Batter Blayde Capell Batter Ayabulela Gqamane All-rounder Grant Roelofsen Wicket-keeper Aviwe Mgijima All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Pieter Malan Batter Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Keith Dudgeon All-rounder Glenton Stuurman Bowler Shaun von Berg Bowler

Boland Team Form

The team struggled to find consistency throughout the season, especially in maintaining bowling pressure and producing decisive performances during crucial moments. Their campaign lacked the sustained momentum required for a deep playoff run, resulting in their failure to qualify for the knockout stages. However, they will be aiming for a stronger and more disciplined showing this time around.

North West Players List

Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt, Onke Nyaku, Diego Rosier, Rubin Hermann, Meeka-eel Prince, Alfred Mothoa, Jade de Klerk, Migael Pretorius, Dian Forrester, Janneman Malan, Caleb Seleka, Achille Cloete, Lutendo Tsanwani, Ludwig Schuld, Nealan van Heerden, Thobile Hlatuka

Predicted Playing XI

Jade de Klerk All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe (c) Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Onke Nyaku Bowler Ruan de Swardt Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Dian Forrester All-rounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West’s performance in the last season was impressive. The team won most of their games last season. But the team fumbled in the Eliminators. They will be looking to extend their campaign longer this time.

Boland vs North West Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, North West leads the tally by 3-2 against North West.

North West Won: 3

Boland Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Boland vs North West Betting Tips

North West to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

North West were impressive in the last season of the competition. The team won the majority of their games and their strength lied with their batting order. The opening order featured Janneman Malan and various others amongst Isaac Tahir, Ludwich Schuld etc. Although Malan batted impressively in the competition, the second opener has been a bit of a worry in terms of protecting their wicket. North West scored 6 runs before their first wicket in the last T20 game they played. That said, they will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

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Boland vs North West Top Batters

Grant Roelofsen to be the top batter for Boland

Grant Roelofsen was the best batter from the side with 198 runs in 6 innings and averaged at 39.60. He scored 63 runs in his last clash against North West.

Janneman Malan to be the top batter for North West

Janneman Malan was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He scored 249 runs in 7 innings at an average of 41.50. He will be expected to bat well in the upcoming game.

Boland vs North West Top Bowlers

Glenton Stuurman to be the top bowler for Boland

Glenton Stuurman is a very talented bowler from the team. He picked 8 wickets last season for Boland. He will be looking to pick many wickets in the next game.

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migael Pretorius is a fantastic bowler. He picked 5 wickets last season for the side. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.