Facts: With eight wickets, Glenton Stuurman was the leading wicket taker for Boland last season.

With 328 runs, Edward Moore was the leading run scorer for Western Province in the last campaign.

Boland vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Boland struggled to make an impact last season but have been sensational so far this season as they have a perfect record after two matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the opening game they beat North West by nine runs and in the last game they beat the defending champions Lions by eight runs.

Much like their opponents, Western Province missed the playoffs last season and could not have hoped for a better start this season as they went head to head against North West in the opening game and they beat them with four wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Western Province are favourites in the upcoming game.

Boland’ chances of winning - 61%

Western Province’ chances of winning - 39%

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Boland vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Gavin Kaplan only played five games last season and he ended up with 95 runs with an average of 23.75. He struggled for consistency as in the last game he scored two runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Sello Valentine Kitime struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 120 runs in eight matches last season. In the opening game he scored 50 off 29 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Paarl during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Boland News & Player List

Boland Player List

Blayde Capell,Gavin Kaplan,Clyde Fortuin (c) (wk),Aviwe Mgijima,Gysbert Wege,Jhedli van Briesies,Ferisco Adams,Keith Dudgeon,Imran Manack,Glenton Stuurman,Siyabonga Mahima

Predicted Playing XI

Blayde Capell Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Gysbert Wege Batter Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Jhedli van Briesies All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Keith Dudgeon Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland have been exceptional this season as so far they have two wins in two games and are at the top of the table.

Western Province News & Player List

Western Province Player List

Edward Moore,Sello Valentine Kitime,Kyle Verreynne (c) (wk),Daniel Smith,Oliver Whitehead,Juan James,Abdullah Bayoumy,Josh Breed,Beuran Hendricks,Mthiwekhaya Nabe,Mbulelo Dube,Lesiba Ngoepe

Predicted Playing XI

Sello Valentine Kitime Batter Edward Moore Batter Daniel Smith Batter Oliver Whitehead Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Juan James All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy Batter Josh Breed All-rounder Beuran Hendricks All-rounder Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Mbulelo Dube Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province missed the playoffs last season, they won the opening game against North West by four wickets.

Boland vs Western Province Head to Head

Boland and Western Province have identical records in this fixture with four wins each. Last season both sides went head to head and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Boland: 04

Western Province: 04

Boland vs Western Province Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Boland and Western Province headed into this campaign after both sides missed the playoffs last season but so far this season both teams have looked great and have a perfect record so far in this campaign which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. Boland have looked great this season even though both their wins thus far were close games. On the other hand Western Province were sensational in the opening game against North West as they won the game by four wickets. Last season this fixture was called due to rain. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Western province conceded a bigger opening stand in the opening game and so far this season Boland has only conceded opening partnership of five and three in two games which makes us believe Boland will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Boland vs Western Province Top Batters

Clyde Fortuin to be Boland’ top batter

Clyde Fortuin struggled to make an impact in the last match, we are going to back him once again as he scored 49 runs in the opening game and was the second highest run scorer last season for Boland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Edward Moore to be Western Province’ top batter

Edward Moore did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he was the leading run scorer for Western Province which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Boland vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Glenton Stuurman to be Boland’ top bowler

Glenton Stuurman has been sensational so far this season as he has four wickets in two matches. Last season Stuurman was the leading wicket taker for Boland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oliver Whitehead to be Western Province’ top bowler

Oliver Whitehead missed most of the games last season but we expect him to have a big impact this term. In the opening game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.