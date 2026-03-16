Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Prediction
DOL
62%
Chance of Winning
KWNI
38%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20
Kingsmead, Durban
Facts:
- With 191 runs, Marques Ackerman was the leading run scorer for Dolphins last season.
- This would be the first time Dolphins and KwaZulu-Natal Inland go head to head in this tournament.
Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning
Dolphins head into this campaign hoping for a better performance as they struggled to make an impact last season. Last season Dolphins started the season with four straight defeats and ended up with two wins in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. They had a strong end to the season as they won two of the three games.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland returned into the elite division this season but they struggled to make an impact in the opening game against Titans. Titans batted first in the game and scored 151 runs, KwaZulu-Natal Inland struggled in the run chase and they lost the game by nine runs. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Dolphins’ chances of winning - 62%
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 38%
Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Slade van Staden struggled to make an impact last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. Last year he scored 48 runs with an average of 16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Jack Lees has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format as he has scored 114 runs with an average of 19. In the opening game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect light rain in Durban during the game which could have an impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Dolphins News & Player List
Dolphins Player List
Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Slade van Staden, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Tshepang Dithole, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch, Nqobani Mokoena, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Slade van Staden
|
Batter
|
Marques Ackerman
|
Batter
|
Jason Smith
|
Batter
|
Bryce Parsons
|
Batter
|
Tshepang Dithole
|
Wicket-keeper
|
JJ Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Hanu Viljoen
|
Batter
|
Andile Simelane
|
All-rounder
|
Prenelan Subrayen
|
All-rounder
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
|
Okuhle Cele
|
Bowler
Dolphins Team Form
Dolphins did not have a great campaign last season as they ended up with two wins in the group stages and were eighth on the table.
KwaZulu-Natal Inland News & Player List
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List
Jack Lees,Kagiso Rapulana,Andile Mokgakane,Chad Laycock,Michael Erlank (c),Wayne Parnell,Ntando Zuma (wk),Hardus Viljoen,Sean Whitehead,Daryn Dupavillon,Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza,Marcello Piedt,Malcolm Nofal,Renaldo Meyer,Cameron Shekleton,Bamanye Xenxe,Sean Gilson,Muhammed Bulbulia
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Lees
|
Batter
|
Kagiso Rapulana
|
Batter
|
Andile Mokgakane
|
Batter
|
Chad Laycock
|
Batter
|
Ntando Zuma
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Erlank
|
All-rounder
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Hardus Viljoen
|
Bowler
|
Sean Whitehead
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
|
Ziyaad Abrahams
|
Bowler
KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form
KwaZulu-Natal Inland were promoted to the elite division last year. They lost the opening game against Titans this season.
Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head to Head
This would be the first time Dolphins take on KwaZulu-Natal Inland in this tournament.
Head to Head
Dolphins: 11
KwaZulu-Natal Inland: 20
Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds
Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland
Dolphins and KwaZulu-Natal Inland go head to head for the first time this season. KwaZulu-Natal Inland was promoted last season and in their debut game they struggled to make an impact against Titans. KwaZulu-Natal Inland conceded 151 runs and fell short in the run chase as they lost the game by nine runs. On the other hand Dolphins struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up eighth on the table and missed the playoffs. Dolphins lost each of the first four matches last season and would be hoping for a strong start this season. We expect Dolphins’ batters to dominate the powerplay and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland
T20
Kingsmead, Durban, null
Dolphins
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Kwazulu Natal Inland
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters
Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’ top batter
Marques Ackerman was one of the shining lights in what was a dismal campaign for Dolphins. With 191 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ntando Zuma to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top batter
Ntando Zuma struggled to make an impact earlier on but has got off to a great start in this campaign as he scored 43 off 33 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers
Andile Simelane to be Dolphins’ top bowler
Andile Simelane was outstanding last season as he was the standout bowler last season. With 12 wickets, Simelane was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wayne Parnell to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top bowler
Wayne Parnell is the most experienced player in the KwaZulu-Natal Inland setup and he showcased his class in the last game against Titans as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Dolphins
- Dolphins to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
- KwaZulu-Natal Inland to win - 2.12 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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