Facts: With 191 runs, Marques Ackerman was the leading run scorer for Dolphins last season.

This would be the first time Dolphins and KwaZulu-Natal Inland go head to head in this tournament.

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

Dolphins head into this campaign hoping for a better performance as they struggled to make an impact last season. Last season Dolphins started the season with four straight defeats and ended up with two wins in the group stages and ended up eighth on the table. They had a strong end to the season as they won two of the three games.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland returned into the elite division this season but they struggled to make an impact in the opening game against Titans. Titans batted first in the game and scored 151 runs, KwaZulu-Natal Inland struggled in the run chase and they lost the game by nine runs. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.

Dolphins’ chances of winning - 62%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 38%

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Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Slade van Staden struggled to make an impact last season and would be hoping for a better showing this season. Last year he scored 48 runs with an average of 16 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jack Lees has struggled to make an impact in the T20 format as he has scored 114 runs with an average of 19. In the opening game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Durban during the game which could have an impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Dolphins News & Player List

Dolphins Player List

Jason Smith, Khaya Zondo, Marques Ackerman, Slade van Staden, Andile Simelane, Bryce Parsons, JJ Smuts, Romashan Pillay, Hanu Viljoen, Tshepang Dithole, Anrich Nortje, Eathan Bosch, Nqobani Mokoena, Okuhle Cele, Ottneil Baartman, Prenelan Subrayen, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Slade van Staden Batter Marques Ackerman Batter Jason Smith Batter Bryce Parsons Batter Tshepang Dithole Wicket-keeper JJ Smuts All-rounder Hanu Viljoen Batter Andile Simelane All-rounder Prenelan Subrayen All-rounder Ottneil Baartman Bowler Okuhle Cele Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins did not have a great campaign last season as they ended up with two wins in the group stages and were eighth on the table.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland News & Player List

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Jack Lees,Kagiso Rapulana,Andile Mokgakane,Chad Laycock,Michael Erlank (c),Wayne Parnell,Ntando Zuma (wk),Hardus Viljoen,Sean Whitehead,Daryn Dupavillon,Ziyaad Abrahams, Mbulelo Budaza,Marcello Piedt,Malcolm Nofal,Renaldo Meyer,Cameron Shekleton,Bamanye Xenxe,Sean Gilson,Muhammed Bulbulia

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Lees Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Andile Mokgakane Batter Chad Laycock Batter Ntando Zuma Wicket-keeper Michael Erlank All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland were promoted to the elite division last year. They lost the opening game against Titans this season.

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head to Head

This would be the first time Dolphins take on KwaZulu-Natal Inland in this tournament.

Head to Head

Dolphins: 11

KwaZulu-Natal Inland: 20

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

Dolphins to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Dolphins and KwaZulu-Natal Inland go head to head for the first time this season. KwaZulu-Natal Inland was promoted last season and in their debut game they struggled to make an impact against Titans. KwaZulu-Natal Inland conceded 151 runs and fell short in the run chase as they lost the game by nine runs. On the other hand Dolphins struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up eighth on the table and missed the playoffs. Dolphins lost each of the first four matches last season and would be hoping for a strong start this season. We expect Dolphins’ batters to dominate the powerplay and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Marques Ackerman to be Dolphins’ top batter

Marques Ackerman was one of the shining lights in what was a dismal campaign for Dolphins. With 191 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ntando Zuma to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top batter

Ntando Zuma struggled to make an impact earlier on but has got off to a great start in this campaign as he scored 43 off 33 balls and was the leading run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dolphins vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Andile Simelane to be Dolphins’ top bowler

Andile Simelane was outstanding last season as he was the standout bowler last season. With 12 wickets, Simelane was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wayne Parnell to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top bowler

Wayne Parnell is the most experienced player in the KwaZulu-Natal Inland setup and he showcased his class in the last game against Titans as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.