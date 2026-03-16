Facts: In the last meeting between Titans and KwaZulu-Natal Inland, the former won the game by 8 wickets.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland and Titans have clashed three times where the tally is led by Titans by 2-1.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Chance of Winning

KZN Inland enjoyed an impressive campaign in the 2024/25 CSA T20 Knockout, finishing the group stage with four wins and two losses from six matches. Their tally of 17 points and a healthy net run rate of +0.835 secured them second place in their pool. They carried that form into the knockout rounds, eventually defeating Easterns in the final to clinch the championship title. Throughout the tournament, KZN Inland showcased consistency, resilience while chasing, and a well-balanced team effort — all of which combined to make them deserving champions of the competition.

The Titans enjoyed a strong campaign in the 2024/25 CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25, finishing as runners-up after a series of dominant performances. They won four games and lost two matches in the competition. They went against the Lions in the finals and suffered a loss to finish as the runners-up for the trophy. The team will be thrilled to enter the competition and play their first game.

Titans' chance of winning: 55%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland's chance of winning: 45%

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Odds

In the final of the 2024/25 CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition at Benoni, KwaZulu-Natal Inland produced a dominant all-round display to secure the championship against Easterns. Sent in to bowl first, KZN Inland’s attack was disciplined and effective, restricting Easterns to 129/9 in 20 overs. SA Whitehead starred with an economical spell of 2 for 14 from his 4 overs, while Ziyaad Abrahams complemented him superbly, taking 3 for 18. In response, KZN Inland made light work of the chase, reaching 130/3 in 18.2 overs. Cameron Dean Shekleton played a composed and match-winning innings, scoring 54 off 43 balls to guide his side to a comfortable seven-wicket victory and the title.

In the final of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024, held on 27 October at The Wanderers Stadium, the Titans won the toss and chose to bat first but were bowled out for just 119 in 19.2 overs. Their innings struggled to gain momentum, losing early wickets and failing to form any solid partnerships. Gerald Coetzee was the top scorer with 20 off 19 balls, including two fours and a six, while Andile Phehlukwayo added a composed 18 off 19 balls. With the ball, the Titans were unable to defend the modest total as the opposition cruised to 124 for 2 in 15.1 overs, sealing victory by 8 wickets with 29 balls to spare.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Toss Prediction

The City Oval in Pietermaritzburg often provides early assistance for seamers, particularly during the opening overs when conditions are cloudy or humid. As the game goes on, the surface settles and becomes more batting-friendly, offering even bounce and allowing batters to capitalize on the shorter boundaries. Teams chasing have generally found more success here, as dew in the evening can make it challenging for bowlers to maintain control. The captain winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first, taking advantage of the early movement and planning to chase later under improved batting conditions.

Weather Report

The weather at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on October 29 is expected to be mostly cloudy early in the day with cool temperatures around 12–16 °C. Thunderstorms are likely from late morning through early afternoon, with temperatures climbing to 22–26 °C. Storm chances continue into the late afternoon, reaching highs of about 27 °C, before cooling to 17–19 °C by night.

Titans Players List

Keegan Petersen, Lesego Senokwane, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Sibonelo Makhanya, Steve Stolk, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Corbin Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, Dewald Brevis, Jorich van Schalkwyk, Marco Jansen, Neil Brand, Wisani Mushwani, Donovan Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Lethabo Phahlamohlaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Duan Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Janco Smit, Junaid Dawood, Junior Dala, Lesego Kokohlabana, Letsholo Selemela, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Merrick Brett, Roelof van der Merwe, Schalk Engelbrecht, Simon Harmer, Tshepo Ndwandwa.

Predicted Playing XI

Lesego Senokwane Batter Keegan Petersen Batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius Wicket-keeper Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Sibonela Makhanya All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Jorich van Schalkwyk Batter Schalk Engelbrecht Bowler Junior Dala Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Dayyan Galiem All-rounder

Titans Team Form

Last season, the Titans’ attack lacked penetration, and despite moments of discipline, they couldn’t make the crucial breakthroughs needed to turn their campaign around. Overall, a weak batting display and ineffective bowling under pressure cost the Titans dearly in the final.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Players List

Michael Erlank, Malcolm Nofal, Sean Gilson, Kagiso Rapulana, Cameron Shekleton, Ziyaad Abrahams, Sean Whitehead, Mbulelo Budaza, Marcello Piedt, Wayne Parnell, Daryn Dupavillon, Hardus Viljoen, Andile Mokgakane, Renaldo Meyer, Bamanye Xenxe, Jack Lees, Muhammed Bulbulia, Ntando Zuma, Chad Laycock

Predicted Playing XI

Michael Erlank Batter Malcolm Nofal All-rounder Muhammed Bulbulia Batter Cameron Shekleton Wicket-keeper Kagiso Rapulana Batter Andile Mokgakane All-rounder Ntando Zuma Batter Sean Gilson All-rounder Hardus Viljoen Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Recent Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’s performance in the last season was impressive. The team won most of their games last season and were promoted to CSA challenge this year. They will be thrilled to play their first game of the competition.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met thrice before where the Titans lead the tally by 2-1.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Won: 1

Titans Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Betting Tips

KwaZulu-Natal Inland to score over xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

KwaZulu-Natal Inlands were impressive in the last season of the competition. The team won the majority of their games and their strength lied with their batting order. The opening order featured Cameron Shekleton and Kagiso Rapulana last season. They batted pretty well in most of the games. In their last game against the Titans, the duo scored 32 runs before their first dismissal. KZN also scored 89 runs in their last T20 outing. That said, KZN will be expected to score well before their first dismissal in the next game.

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KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Top Batters

Rivaldo Moonsamy to be the top batter for Titans

Rivaldo Moonsamy is in good T20 form—he’s been among the most consistent batters in his team, capable of scoring quickly, and adding value with the ball. He scored 281 runs in 9 innings last season with a strike rate of over 150.

Kagiso Rapulana to be the top batter for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Rapulana is the top batting pick from the side. He scored 264 runs in 8 innings last season at an average of 37.71. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland vs Titans Top Bowlers

Gerald Coetzee to be the top bowler for Titans

Coetzee is a very talented bowler from the team. He picked 6 wickets in 4 games last season. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Ziyaad Abrahams to be the top bowler for KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Ziyaad Abrahams was the best bowler from KwaZulu-Natal Inland as he picked 15 wickets in 8 innings. He will enter the competition as the side’s best bowling pick.