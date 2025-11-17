FACTS

With eight wickets, Ripon Mondol was the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh A in the last campaign. With 368 runs, Sediqullah Atal was the leading run scorer for Afghanistan A in the last campaign.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Chance of Winning

Bangladesh A could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as they were dominant in the opening game against Hong Kong. Hong Kong batted first in the match and they scored 167 runs, Bangladesh were brilliant in the run chase and they eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Afghanistan A were sensational in the last campaign as they went all the way and won the championship. They went head to head against Sri Lanka A and they dominated the game as they won the tie with three wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Afghanistan A are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A’ chances of winning - 41%

Afghanistan A’ chances of winning - 59%

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Prediction & Tips 2025

Akbar Ali headed into this campaign in brilliant form and he continued his form in the opening game against Hong Kong as he scored 41 off 13 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Darwish Rasooli struggled to make an impact in the last campaign as he ended up with 50 runs in five matches with an average of 10 even though he scored well in the opening game, we believe he will struggle in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Doha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Clear No Rain 30C 10 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 30C 10 Km/hr

Bangladesh A and Afghanistan A Player List

We do not expect any changes in the lineup for both sides.

Playing BANG AFG First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Bangladesh A Team Form

Bangladesh A missed the semifinals last season but got off to a great start this season, they beat Hong Kong in the opening game.

Afghanistan A Team Form

Afghanistan A had a phenomenal campaign last season and once again they got off to a brilliant start as they beat Sri Lanka A in the opening game.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Top Batters

Habibur Sohan to be Bangladesh A’ top batter

Habibur Sohan has been sensational in the T20 format and he continued his brilliant form in the opening game as he scored a century against Hong Kong which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan A’ top batter

Sediqullah Atal could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he scored a brilliant half century. In the last campaign he was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Top Bowlers

Ripon Mondol to be Bangladesh A’ top bowler

Ripon Mondol had a solid campaign in the last Asia Cup as he was the standout bowler for his side. In the opening game he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

AM Ghazanfar to be Afghanistan A’ top bowler

AM Ghazanfar has been sensational in the T20 format in the last 12 months and was sensational in the opening game against Sri Lanka A as he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.