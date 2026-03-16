Facts: With 199 runs, Connor Esterhuizen was the leading run scorer for Lions in the last campaign.

With eight wickets, Glenton Stuurman was the leading wicket taker for Boland last season.

Lions vs Boland Chance of Winning

Lions head into this season as the defending champions as they were sensational last season. Lions lost the opening game last season but went on a run of five wins in the last six matches and ended up at the top of the table. In the Finals they went head to head against Titans and they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Boland got off to a great start this season as they went head to head against North West and they won the game by nine runs. Last season Boland struggled for consistency as they ended the group stages with three wins in seven matches and missed the playoffs. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lions’ chances of winning - 57%

Boland’ chances of winning - 43%

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Lions vs Boland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rassie van der Dussen was sensational last season. He only played four games last season and ended up with 186 runs with an average of 93 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Gavin Kaplan only played five games last season and he ended up with 95 runs with an average of 23.75. In the opening game he scored 36 off 22 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Boland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Johannesburg during the game which could have an impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Lions News & Player List

Lions Player List

Dominic Hendricks, Joshua Richards, Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Richard Seletswane, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Beyers Swanepoel, Codi Yusuf, Delano Potgieter, Evan Jones, Mitchell Van Buuren, Rafeeq Patel, Tiaan Brits, Wiaan Mulder, Connor Esterhuizen, Khaya Fakude, Ryan Rickelton, Wandile Makwetu, Bjorn Fortuin, Esosa Aihevba, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka, Lutho Sipamla, Nqabayomzi Peter, Siya Plaatjie

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Zubayr Hamza Batter Evan Jones Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Connor Esterhuizen Wicket-keeper Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Codi Yusuf Batter Wandile Makwetu All-rounder Lutho Sipamla All-rounder Esosa Aihevba Bowler Siya Plaatjie Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions were sensational last season as they dominated the group stages and eventually won the championship.

Boland News & Player List

Boland Player List

Blayde Capell,Gavin Kaplan,Clyde Fortuin (c) (wk),Aviwe Mgijima,Gysbert Wege,Jhedli van Briesies,Ferisco Adams,Keith Dudgeon,Imran Manack,Glenton Stuurman,Siyabonga Mahima

Predicted Playing XI

Blayde Capell Batter Gavin Kaplan Batter Aviwe Mgijima Batter Gysbert Wege Batter Clyde Fortuin Wicket-keeper Jhedli van Briesies All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Keith Dudgeon Bowler Imran Manack Bowler Glenton Stuurman Bowler Siyabonga Mahima Bowler

Boland Team Form

Boland struggled to make an impact last season as they ended the campaign with three wins in seven matches.

Lions vs Boland Head to Head

Lions have had an upper hand against Boland 6-2. Both sides went head to head last season and the Lions won the game.

Head to Head

Lions: 06

Boland: 02

Lions vs Boland Betting Odds

Boland to have a better opening partnership than Lions

Lions and Boland head into this season after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Boland struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up with three wins in seven matches and missed the playoffs. In the opening game Boland went head to head against North West and they won the game by nine runs. On the other hand, the Lions were sensational last season as they went all the way and won the championship. Last season both sides went head to head and Lions won the game by six wickets but it was Boland who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Boland will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Lions vs Boland Top Batters

Connor Esterhuizen to be Lions’ top batter

Connor Esterhuizen was sensational last season,in the finals he scored 48 runs and took his team over the line. He was also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Clyde Fortuin to be Boland’ top batter

Clyde Fortuin struggled to make an impact last season but got off to a fabulous start this season as in the opening game he scored 49 off 34 balls and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lions vs Boland Top Bowlers

Lutho Sipamla to be Lions’ top bowler

Lutho Sipamla has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Lions in all formats. Last season Sipamla ended up with nine wickets in six matches and we expect him to have a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Glenton Stuurman to be Boland’ top bowler

Glenton Stuurman was the standout bowler for Boland last season as he bagged eight wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Boland. In the opening game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.