Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Chance of Winning

Lions had an incredible campaign last season as they were the most consistent team and they went all the way and won the championship. They did not have a great start to the tournament as they struggled in the opening game against Boland. Lions failed in the run chase and they lost the game by eight runs.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland headed into this season as a massive underdogs and as expected they have struggled to compete thus far. They have lost both games and are currently eighth on the table. In the last match they lost against Dolphins by 14 runs. As per our calculations, Lions are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lions’ chances of winning - 60%

KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ chances of winning - 40%

Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rassie van der Dussen had an incredible campaign last season as he played four games and scored 186 runs. In the opening game he scored 22 of 17 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rapulana has struggled to make an impact this season. In the two games thus far Rapulana has scored 12 and 8 which showcases his struggles. We believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light showers in Johannesburg during the game which could have an impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Lions News & Player List

Lions Player List

Wandile Makwetu (wk),Richard Seletswane,Rassie van der Dussen,Mitchell Van Buuren (c),Khaya Fakude,Delano Potgieter,Evan Jones,Beyers Swanepoel,Muhammad Manack,Siya Plaatjie,Rafeeq Patel, Tshepo Moreki

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Richard Seletswane Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Khaya Fakude Batter Wandile Makwetu Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter All-rounder Evan Jones Batter Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Muhammad Manack All-rounder Siya Plaatjie Bowler Rafeeq Patel Bowler

Lions Team Form

Lions were sensational last season as they won the championship. They lost the opening game against Boland this season.

KwaZulu-Natal Inland News & Player List

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Player List

Kagiso Rapulana,Cameron Shekleton,Andile Mokgakane,Chad Laycock,Michael Erlank (c),Wayne Parnell,Ntando Zuma (wk),Sean Gilson,Sean Whitehead,Daryn Dupavillon,Ziyaad Abrahams, Hardus Viljoen,Marcello Piedt,Jack Lees,Renaldo Meyer

Predicted Playing XI

Cameron Shekleton Batter Kagiso Rapulana Batter Andile Mokgakane Batter Sean Gilson Batter Ntando Zuma Wicket-keeper Chad Laycock All-rounder Michael Erlank All-rounder Wayne Parnell Bowler Sean Whitehead Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler Ziyaad Abrahams Bowler

KwaZulu-Natal Inland Team Form

KwaZulu-Natal Inland have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost both games thus far.

Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Head to Head

This is the first time Lions and KwaZulu-Natal Inland go head to head in this tournament.

Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Betting Odds

Lions to have a better opening partnership than KwaZulu-Natal Inland

Lions and KwaZulu-Natal Inland head into this season with very different expectations. Lions are considered one of the favourites as they won the championship last season. On the other hand KwaZulu-Natal Inland were in the second division last season and they headed into this campaign as massive underdogs and they have struggled to compete so far as they have lost both games thus far and are currently eighth on the table. Lions did not have a great start to the campaign and would be hoping to turn things around. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact KwaZulu-Natal Inland has conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe Lions will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Batters

Delano Potgieter to be Lions’ top batter

Delano Potgieter had a solid campaign last season as he scored 134 runs with an average of 33.50. Potgieter was sensational in the opening game as he scored 46 and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ntando Zuma to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top batter

Ntando Zuma has been the shining light in what has been a dismal campaign thus far. So far he has scored 64 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lions vs KwaZulu-Natal Inland Top Bowlers

Beyers Swanepoel to be Lions’ top bowler

Beyers Swanepoel has been one of the most consistent bowlers last season and he got off to a great start this season as Swanepoel bagged four wickets in the match which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wayne Parnell to be KwaZulu-Natal Inland’ top bowler

Wayne Parnell is the most experienced player in the KwaZulu-Natal Inland and he has showcased his class thus far as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.