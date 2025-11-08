Easterns vs Border Chances of Winning

Easterns could not play their first game to fruition due to a washout, and their second match against Mpumalanga went down to the wire before ending in disappointment. In the last outing, the latter were kept down to a measly total of 116 runs and the chase should have been a no-brainer for Easterns. However, they absolutely fumbled the innings as they found themselves bundled out for precisely 116 runs in the final over. Wicket-keeper batter Brayden Hicks’ 49-run contribution was the only noteworthy performance, and the match went into a one-over eliminator which went in favor of Mpumalanga.

On the other hand, Border have enjoyed a bout of success so far as they took their second win on the trot against Knights last time out. The latter batted first and were limited to 110, and Border managed to overcome the target comfortably. The top order laid down the foundation for the chase as Wian Ruthven and Nathan Roux scored 37 and 32 runs, respectively. In the end, they were over the line with four wickets in hand.

Easterns chance of winning - 45%

Border chance of winning - 55%

Easterns vs Border Betting Tips

Easterns to score low before first dismissal

Kabelo Sekhukhune and Christopher Britz have made absolutely no impact whatsoever in the tournament so far and their opening partnership is dismal to say the least. In the two games they have played, the pair secured measly totals of 7 and 4 runs before the first dismissal. Moreover, Sekhukhune and Britz have abysmal averages of 2.00 and 8.50, respectively, and that is not enough to make the cut for an opening batter. They are expected to remain on the backfoot against Border’s bowlers in the next game.

Easterns vs Border Toss Prediction

The teams chasing have had more success in the T20Is held at Willowmoore Park since they won 31 out of 52 matches. The average first innings score of 123 is absolutely not a defensible target, and that will certainly prompt the toss winning side to bowl first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 45% chance of a downpour is anticipated at Benoni and light rain could disrupt the game with the temperature touching 24 degrees Celsius.

Easterns Player List

Grant Thomson (c), Amaan Khan, Kabelo Sekhukhune, Christopher Britz, Ernest Kemm, Juan Lubbe, Jurie Snyman, Brayden Hicks, Andrew Rasemene, Shaveer Khan, Tumelo Simelane.

Predicted Playing XI

Kabelo Sekhukhune Batter Christopher Britz All-rounder Jurie Snyman All-rounder Brayden Hicks Wicket-keeper Grant Thomson (C) All-rounder Ernest Kemm All-rounder Juan Lubbe All-rounder Shaveer Khan Bowler Amaan Khan Batter Andrew Rasemene Bowler Tumelo Simelane Bowler

Easterns Team Form

Easterns did not hit their marks at all in the last game, and they were absolutely awful with the bat against Mpumalanga. Their bowlers, though, showed that they have the prowess to curtail runs effectively.

Border Player List

Nathan Roux (c), Christiaan Du Toit, Michael Copeland, Wian Ruthven, Alindile Mhletywa, Jan Coetzer, Jason Niemand, Jerome Bossr, Mncedisi Malika, Kgaudisa Molefe, Mathew Fourie, Thando Ntini, Thozama Totana.

Predicted Playing XI

Nathan Roux (C) Batter Christiaan Du Toit Batter Wian Ruthven Batter Jason Niemand All-rounder Michael Copeland Batter Mncedisi Malika Wicket-keeper Jan Coetzer All-rounder Alindile Mhletywa All-rounder Thando Ntini Bowler Thozama Totana Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Border Team Form

Border are the most formidable team at the moment considering they are unbeaten, and they have a well-rounded squad. They have a solid bowling attack, having restricted the opposition with ease in the previous match.

Easterns vs Border Head-to-Head

Border have the upper hand over Easterns with a 3-2 scoreline in the last five head-to-head matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Easterns - 2

Border - 3

Easterns vs Border Betting Odds

Border to have a better opening partnership than Easterns

Easterns’ openers have not hit their marks this season at all as Kabelo Sekhukhune and Christopher Britz have both been terrible on an individual level. This has had a detrimental impact on their partnerships considering they are yet to surpass the single-digit threshold, having added 7 and 4 runs to the first wicket in the last two matches. Border’s Nathan Roux and Christiaan du Toit are much better in this regard as they have set up stands of 40 and 55 runs in the previous two completed games, and they are favored to outgun Easterns’ opening order in the upcoming fixture.

Easterns vs Border Best Batters

Brayden Hicks to be Easterns’ Best Batter

Brayden Hicks emerged as Easterns’ leading run scorer in the last game against Mpumalanga where he scored 49 runs, narrowly missing out on his first half-century of the season. He stands as their top batter overall so far with 95 runs in two innings and an average of 47.50, and will be expected to come out on top against Border.

Jason Niemand to be Border’s Best Batter

Jason Niemand is the second highest run scorer for Border this season with 49 runs in two innings. Although he faced a golden duck dismissal in the previous outing, he has 433 runs in 23 T20 innings and an average of 21.65. He is anticipated to be their standout batter in the upcoming fixture.

Easterns vs Border Best Bowlers

Amaan Khan to be Easterns’ Best Bowler

Amaan Khan was the top wicket-taker for Easterns against Mpumalanga last time out where he delivered four overs, bowled a maiden, picked a four-wicket haul and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 3.25. He is their top bowler after having played a single innings and his impressive average of 7.00 is the best of the team, making him the leading contender for the next game.

Alindile Mhletywa to be Border’s Best Bowler

Alindile Mhletywa stands as Border’s leading bowler in the tournament so far with five wickets in three innings. In the last game versus Knights, he was their joint highest wicket-taker with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 4.50. Averaging at 15.60, he is the top choice to be their premier bowler against Easterns.

Our Prediction

Easterns are not off to an ideal start as their campaign kicked off with a washout, and they went on to lose in a super-over against Mpumalanga. They are now fifth on the points table with a net run rate of 0.000 while Border are currently the table toppers with two wins, a match without a result and an impressive net run rate of 1.378. Furthermore, Border have the edge over Easterns with three wins in the last five matches which gives them the upper hand once again.