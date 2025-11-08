Facts

Wian Ruthven stands as the leading run scorer for Limpopo with 77 runs in two innings thus far.

Border’s Alindile Mhletywa is the second highest wicket-taker of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with seven wickets in four innings.

Limpopo have a 3-1 record against Border in the last five head-to-head matches.

Limpopo vs Border Chances of Winning

Limpopo have not had luck on their side whatsoever this season considering their previous game against Northern Cape was abandoned due to unfavorable weather conditions. However, the two games prior to that also did not go in their favor since they lost both matches. In their match against the Knights, Limpopo failed to chase down a 199-run total as they were bundled out for precisely 100 runs. They also lost to South Western Districts in the first match where the Liam Peters-led team could not defend a 160-run total. It is quite clear that they are not in form at the moment.

Border are a highly successful team in the competition so far as they took a hattrick of victories, having defeated Easterns in the last game. The latter were restricted to 137 runs in the first innings and the chase was a breeze for Border. Wian Ruthven top-scored with 40 runs while Jan Coetzer, Michael Copeland and skipper Nathan Roux followed closely behind with 33*, 25* and 23 runs, respectively. In the end, they bagged a five-wicket victory.

Limpopo chance of winning - 30%

Border chance of winning - 70%

Limpopo vs Border Tips

Border to score high before first dismissal

Nathan Roux and Christiaan du Toit are the openers for Border, and the latter was brought in as a replacement for Jerome Bossr who only played the first game. In the last three outings, the pairs secured totals of 11, 40 and 55 runs before the first dismissal. They are certainly a dependable pair, and even though Christiaan du Toit has taken time to bed in, he is expected to bring his A-game to the next outing against Limpopo which will allow the team to put on a strong partnership in the next match.

Limpopo vs Border Toss Prediction

The game between Limpopo and South Western Districts was held at Cricket Club Ground earlier in the tournament where the former elected to bat first. The score of 160 with the first bat was not quite adequate, and it was subsequently chased down. Given the result of this game, the toss winner will be keen to field first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

A negligible 10% possibility of rainfall is predicted at Polokwane with cloudy skies, and the temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.[

Cloudy 10% 22C no wind

Cloudy 10% 22C no wind

Limpopo & Border Player List

Playing LIM ECL First Team Second Team no information yet

Border Team Form

Border are on a three-match winning streak as they come into this game, and they have immense batting prowess which gives them the upper hand once again.

Limpopo vs Border Head-to-Head

Limpopo lead their head-to-head tally against Border with three victories in the last five matches while the latter won once.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Limpopo - 3

Border - 1

Abandoned - 1

Limpopo vs Border Best Batters

Sizwe Masondo to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Sizwe Masondo remains Limpopo’s leading run scorer in the tournament as he has 55 runs in two innings, including a high score of 43 runs in the first game. Even though he was not their top scorer in the last game against the Knights, he is expected to come good and be their standout batter in the upcoming match.

Wian Ruthven to be Border’s Best Batter

Wian Ruthven stands as the top run-getter for Border in the competition with 77 runs in two innings. In the last outing against Easterns, he led the team’s run charts with a 40-run knock. His average of 38.50 is among the best in the team and he is the top contender for the next encounter, too.

Limpopo vs Border Best Bowlers

Irvin Modimokoane to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Irvin Modimokoane is the leading wicket-taker for Limpopo so far with two wickets in two innings, and both of those wickets were taken in the previous game against Knights. Although his average of 30.00 could be improved upon, he is anticipated to come out on top against Border.

Alindile Mhletywa to be Border’s Best Bowler

As predicted, Alindile Mhletywa emerged as the leading bowler for Border against Easterns last time out, and he was tied for the spot. He claimed a two-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 9.00. Moreover, he is their top wicket-taker overall with seven wickets in four innings and an average of 16.28 which makes him the favorite for the next game as well.