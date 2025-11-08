North West vs Dolphins Chance of Winning

North West had a solid campaign last season as they made the playoffs where they were beaten by Western Province. This season they have looked a shadow of themselves as they are winless after three matches and they head into this game after back to back defeats. In the last game they lost against Western Province by four wickets.

Dolphins headed into this campaign hoping for a better performance as they struggled to make an impact last season. They were brilliant in the opening game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland, they won the game by 14 runs and would be hoping for a similar performance. As per our calculations, Dolphins are favourites in the upcoming game.

North West’ chances of winning - 45%

Dolphins’ chances of winning - 55%

North West vs Dolphins Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Wihan Lubbe was exceptional last season as he was the leading run scorer for North West. So far this season has been a struggle as in two matches he has scored 16 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Slade van Staden struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 48 runs with an average of 16. Even though he fared well in the opening game, we believe he will struggle to score in the upcoming game.

North West vs Dolphins Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Potchefstroom during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

North West News & Player List

North West Player List

Meeka eel Prince (wk),Ludwich Schuld,Janneman Malan,Wihan Lubbe (c),Lesiba Ngoepe,Diego Rosier,Dian Forrester,Ruan de Swardt,Jade de Klerk,Caleb Seleka,Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius,Raynard van Tonder,Onke Nyaku,Achille Cloete,Rubin Hermann,Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Ludwich Schuld Batter Janneman Malan Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Diego Rosier All-rounder Dian Forrester All-rounder Ruan de Swardt Bowler Jade de Klerk Bowler Caleb Seleka Bowler Shimane Alfred Mothoa Bowler

North West Team Form

North West have struggled to make an impact this season as they are winless after three games which includes two defeats.

Dolphins News & Player List

Dolphins Player List

Tshepang Dithole,Khaya Zondo,JJ Smuts (c),Slade van Staden,Hanu Viljoen (wk),Kamo Phiri,Romashan Pillay ,Nqobani Mokoena,Tristan Luus,Aryan Gopalan,Anrich Nortje, Semal pillay

Predicted Playing XI

Tshepang Dithole Batter Khaya Zondo Batter JJ Smuts Batter Slade van Staden Batter Hanu Viljoen Wicket-keeper Kamo Phiri All-rounder Romashan Pillay Batter Nqobani Mokoena All-rounder Tristan Luus All-rounder Aryan Gopalan Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Dolphins Team Form

Dolphins did not have a great campaign last season but this season they won the opening game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by 14 runs.

North West vs Dolphins Head to Head

Dolphins have had an upper hand in this fixture against North West 3-1. Both sides went head to head last year and North West won the game.

Head to Head

North West: 01

Dolphins: 03

North West vs Dolphins Betting Odds

North West to have a better opening partnership than Dolphins

North West and Dolphins headed into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Dolphins struggled last season as they ended up with two wins in seven matches and ended up eighth on the table. This season they got off to a great start as they beat KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the opening game. On the other hand North West made the playoffs last season but they are winless after three games and would be hoping to register their first win in the upcoming game. Both sides went head to head last season and North West dominated the game, they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe North West will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

North West vs Dolphins Top Batters

Ludwich Schuld to be North West’ top batter

Ludwich Schuld could not have hoped for a better start this season as in the opening game he scored 30 and in the last match against Western Province he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tshepang Dithole to be Dolphins’ top batter

Tshepang Dithole had an underwhelming campaign last season and was hoping to make a positive impact this season. In the opening game he scored 33 off 18 balls and was the second highest run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

North West vs Dolphins Top Bowlers

Shimane Alfred Mothoa to be North West’ top bowler

Shimane Alfred Mothoa has been the standout bowler for North West this season. So far this season Mothoa has bagged four wickets in two games and is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anrich Nortje to be Dolphins’ top bowler

Anrich Nortje is the most experienced bowler for Dolphins who has struggled with injuries. He was brilliant in the opening game as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.