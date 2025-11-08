Facts

George Van Heerden, South Western Districts’ captain, is their leading run-getter with 115 runs in three innings.

Mpumalanga’s Zakir Kathrada is the third leading batter of the CSA T20 Knock-Out Competition with 132 runs in three innings.

South Western Districts have a 1-0 scoreline against Mpumalanga in their head-to-head tally so far.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Chances of Winning

South Western Districts returned to winning ways as they overcame Northern Cape in the previous game. The former posted 164 runs on the board while batting first with the help of skipper George Van Heerden’s 63*, Heath Richards’ 37 and Ruan Terblanche’s 31. The bowlers put on a solid defense as they bundled out the opposition for 140 runs, giving them a 24-run victory in the end.

Mpumalanga, on the other hand, lost to Knights last time out despite putting on a competitive score of 179 runs. Opener Gareth Dukes led from the front with a 47-run knock and the rest of the batters pulled their weight to ensure the team had a total they could defend. The bowlers were unable to hold up their end of the bargain, and they wound up losing by a four-wicket margin in the end.

South Western Districts chance of winning - 64%

Mpumalanga chance of winning - 36%

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Tips

Mpumalanga to score high before first dismissal

Zakir Kathrada is Mpumalanga’s mainstay opener this season and in the last three matches, he opened two with Gareth Dukes and one with Musawenkosi Twala. His partnership with the latter did not quite work out considering they scored 13 runs together but in the remaining two games, the opening duo added 59 and 56 runs to the first wicket. Further, Kathrada and Dukes have exceptional averages of 66.00 and 38.00, respectively, which puts them in a position of advantage against South Western Districts’ bowlers in the next encounter.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Toss Prediction

The outing between South Western Districts and Border earlier this season was held at Recreation Ground where the former elected to bat first. Although they posted 160 runs on the board, they failed to defend the score and those chasing overcame the target with ease. Based on this outcome, the toss winning side will favor bowling first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

Mostly sunny skies are reported at Oudtshoorn with absolutely no chance of rain. The temperature is set to go up to 37 degrees Celsius.

Clear no rain 37C no wind

Clear no rain 37C no wind

South Western Districts & Mpumalanga Player List

Playing GRB MPU First Team Second Team no information yet

Mpumalanga Team Form

Mpumalanga’s bowlers were a let-down against Knights last time around as they were quite lax in their approach.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Head-to-Head

South Western Districts won a head-to-head game against Mpumalanga while the other match between the sides was abandoned.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

South Western Districts - 1

Mpumalanga - 0

Abandoned - 1

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Best Batters

George Van Heerden to be South Western Districts’ Best Batter

George Van Heerden scored his second half-century of the season during the last outing against Northern Cape where he notched up an unbeaten 63 runs. He is currently the top run scorer for the team overall, having garnered 115 runs in three innings so far. Based on his consistency, he is anticipated to be their standout batter in the next game.

Zakir Kathrada to be Mpumalanga’s Best Batter

Zakir Kathrada was among the top scorers for Mpumalanga in the last outing versus Knights where he scored 27 runs before his dismissal. He has extended his lead at the top and remains the only batter from the team to have surpassed the 100-run milestone, having amassed 132 runs in three innings. Averaging at 66.00, the best of the team, he is the top choice against South Western Districts.

South Western Districts vs Mpumalanga Best Bowlers

Liam Alder to be South Western Districts’ Best Bowler

Liam Alder is currently South Western Districts’ second leading bowler so far with five wickets in three innings and a brilliant average of 16.80. He was tied for second place in the previous outing against Northern Cape with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 7.75. He is expected to be their leading bowler in the upcoming game against Mpumalanga.

Bryn Brokensha to be Mpumalanga’s Best Bowler

Bryn Brokensha delivered a single over in the previous game against Knights and even though he went wicketless, he stands as their top bowler overall with five wickets in two innings and an outstanding average of 7.00. He is, without a doubt, the top contender for the upcoming fixture as well.