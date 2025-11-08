Limpopo vs Northern Cape Chances of Winning

Limpopo are off to a terrible start to their campaign as they faced their second defeat in a row, having lost to the Knights last time out. The latter went hammer and tongs to post 199 runs on the board and the chase was a disaster from the start. Christoffel Klijnhans’ 30-run stand was the only major contribution and the rest of the batters showed no resolve whatsoever. In the end, they were bundled out for a mere 100 runs in the 15th over, and they lost by 99 runs.

Northern Cape are in the same boat as they suffered two defeats so far, and their last game against South Western Districts did not go to plan. The latter scored 160 runs which is rather competitive in the tournament, and Northern Cape struggled during their chase. Opener Liam Doherty top-scored with precisely 50 runs but the other batters were not helpful at all, resulting in the team getting bundled out for 140 runs. They conceded defeat by 24 runs.

Limpopo chance of winning - 30%

Northern Cape chance of winning - 70%

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Betting Tips

Limpopo to score high before first dismissal

Liam Peters and Sizwe Masondo’s partnership saw a sharp downtrend in the last game where the former’s duck dismissal had an adverse impact on their collaboration. However, in the match prior to that, the pair added a whopping 94 runs to the first wicket. Despite their slump in performance during the previous outing, they are a strong opening pair and will be on course for a big score in the next encounter.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Toss Prediction

In the last match held at Cricket Club Ground between South Western Districts and Limpopo, the latter elected to bat first but failed to defend a 160-run stand. Although the batters received substantial support from the surface, the chasing side were able to exploit the conditions and overcome the target with ease.

Weather Report

Rain is expected to wash out the game at Polokwane with a huge 75% likelihood of precipitation and a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Limpopo Player List

Liam Peters (c), Ludwig Kaestner, Thabo Mosefowa, Christoffel Klijnhans, Emmanuel Motswiri, Shelton Ngobeni, Sizwe Masondo, Atwell Mokgoloboto, Don Radebe, Irvin Modimokoane, Maphekgola Pootona, Matt Hollard, Richard Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Liam Peters (C) Batter Sizwe Masondo Wicket-keeper Ludwig Kaestner Batter Christoffel Klijnhans All-rounder Atwell Mokgoloboto Bowler Shelton Ngobeni Batter Emmanuel Motswiri All-rounder Irvin Modimokoane Bowler Matt Hollard Bowler Thabo Mosefowa Batter Maphekgola Pootona Bowler

Limpopo Team Form

Limpopo were horrendous with the bat in the last game and they fell short of the target by a massive margin. Their bowlers, too, were quite lax in their approach which does not bode well for the team.

Northern Cape Player List

Ronan Hermann (c), Abel Mokwena, Bob Herman, Nonelela Yikha, Ethan Frosler, J van Rooyen, Liam Doherty, Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Romano Terblanche, Ruan Van Rooyen, Garnett Tarr, Benjamin Van Rensburg, Odirile Modimokoane, Tshepo Ntuli.

Predicted Playing XI

Liam Doherty All-rounder Garnett Tarr Wicket-keeper Ronan Hermann (C) Batter Abel Mokwena Batter Nonelela Yikha Batter Ruan Van Rooyen All-rounder Ethan Frosler All-rounder Tshepo Ntuli Bowler Benjamin Van Rensburg Bowler Orapeleng Motlhoaring All-rounder Odirile Modimokoane Bowler

Northern Cape Team Form

Northern Cape’s batters have the potential to perform better going forward, especially since they have the opportunity to exploit Limpopo’s vulnerable bowling attack in the upcoming game.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Head-to-Head

Northern Cape have a slight edge over Limpopo, having won three of their last five head-to-head clashes.

T20 Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Limpopo - 2

Northern Cape - 3

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Betting Odds

Limpopo to have a better opening partnership than Northern Cape

Northern Cape’s openers did not get a chance to bat in the previous outing but Garnett Tarr and Liam Doherty’s partnership did not quite take off in the first game. They secured 17 runs together, and they are not as competitive as Limpopo’s openers. Although Liam Peters faced a golden duck dismissal in the last game which resulted in a zero-run partnership with Sizwe Masondo, the pair were hugely successful in the first match where they posted 94 runs on the board. They are expected to return to form and put on a strong stand in the next game as well.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Best Batters

Sizwe Masondo to be Limpopo’s Best Batter

Sizwe Masondo was not Limpopo’s top batter in the last game against Knights where he was dismissed for 12 runs. However, he stands as their leading run scorer overall with 55 runs in two innings and an average of 27.50, and he is expected to return stronger and come good in the next encounter.

Garnett Tarr to be Northern Cape’s Best Batter

Garnett Tarr emerged as the top run-getter for Northern Cape in the previous game against Knights, having scored 48 runs before his dismissal. The wicket-keeper batter is currently the joint leading batter for the team with 54 runs in two innings and an average of 27.00, making him the top pick against Limpopo as well.

Limpopo vs Northern Cape Best Bowlers

Irvin Modimokoane to be Limpopo’s Best Bowler

Although Irvin Modimokoane went wicketless in the first outing, he was Limpopo’s leading wicket-taker in the previous game versus Knights where he delivered four overs, bagged two wickets and earned an economy rate of 8.50. He is their top bowler overall with two wickets in two innings, and despite his unfavorable average of 30.00, he is anticipated to build on his form and be their leading wicket-taker once more.

Benjamin Van Rensburg to be Northern Cape’s Best Bowler

Benjamin Van Rensburg was Northern Cape’s top wicket-taker in the last game where he bagged a two-wicket haul in four overs with an economy rate of 9.00. He stands as the leading bowler for the team overall with six wickets in two innings. With a stellar average of 16.00, he is the leading contender for the next clash, too.

Our Prediction

Limpopo and Northern Cape are currently the two worst-performing teams in the competition asthe former stands seventh on the table with two losses and an awful net run rate of -2.970. The Ronan Hermann-led side are only one spot higher in sixth place with two defeats, one game without a result and a net run rate of -2.925. Although both sides have got their work cut out, the latter have a 3-2 record against Limpopo in the last five matches which makes them the match favorites this time around.