Statistics

CSA 4-Day Series Division 1, 2023 List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 1, 2023 List-A CSA One Day Cup Division 1, 2022 CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 22/23 CSA T20 Challenge 2022 CSA Provincial One Day Challenge 2022 CSA T20 Challenge 2022 CSA Provincial T20 Cup 2021 CSA 4-Day Franchise Series 2020 Momentum Day One Cup 2020 T20 Challenge Momentum Day One Cup 2019 Ram Slam T20 Challenge 2017

CSA 4-Day Series Division 1, 2023