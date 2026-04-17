Titans

Titans

Country:South Africa
Country Code:ZAF
Gender:Men
Name of the Team:Momentum Multiply Titans
Owner of the Team:Lazarus motor company, coca cola, jacaranda fm and South African Breweries
CEO of the company:Dr Jacques Faul
Captain of the Team:Grant Thomson
Coach of the Team:Mandla Mashimbyi

Players

2026 Players

Aaron Mpho Phangiso

South Africa

Aiden Kyle Markram

South Africa

Ayabulela Gqamane

South Africa

Carl Junior Dala

South Africa

Corbin Bosch

South Africa

Dean Elgar

South Africa

Dewald Brevis

South Africa

Donavon Ferreira

South Africa

Gerald William Coetzee

South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen

South Africa

Joshua van Heerden

South Africa

Joshua van Heerden

South africa

Lizaad Williams

South Africa

Lungisani Ngidi

South Africa

Matthew Boast

Matthew Caleb Kleinveldt

England

Merrick Brett

South Africa

Modiri Litheko

Musawenkosi Twala

South Africa

Neil Brand

England

Quinton de Kock

South Africa

Rivaldo Moonsamy

South Africa

Sibonelo Makhanya

South Africa

Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa

Tladi Bokako

South Africa

Statistics

CSA 4-Day Series Division 1, 2023

Matches Played5
Won3
Drawn1
Lost1
No result0

Titans Team Schedule & Results

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