Warriors vs Western Province Chance of Winning

Warriors struggled for consistency last season which led to their downfall last term as they missed the playoffs. They are unbeaten after two matches and are currently second on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Titans and Warriors won the game by 86 runs.

Western Province were sensational in the second half of the season last year as they eventually made the playoffs last season. So far this season they have one win and one loss and are fourth on the table. As per our calculations, Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Warriors’ chances of winning - 55%

Western Province’ chances of winning - 45%

Warriors vs Western Province Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jean du Plessis had a sensational campaign last season as he played six games last season and scored 165 runs with an average of 55 and would be hoping for a similar impact which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sello Valentine Kitime struggled to make an impact last season as he scored 120 runs in eight matches last season. He scored a duck in the last game which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Western Province Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Gqeberha during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Warriors News & Player List

Warriors Player List

Modiri Litheko,Muhammad Manack,Matthew De Villiers (c),JP King,Patrick Kruger,Jean du Plessis (wk),Thomas Kaber,Aphiwe Mnyanda,Matthew Boast,Wesley Bedja,Kerwin Mungroo, Sinethemba Qeshile,Gideon Peters,Jordan Hermann,Jason Raubenheimer,Ntando Soni,Ethan Frosler,Kyle Glennistor

Predicted Playing XI

Modiri Litheko Batter Muhammad Manack Batter Matthew De Villiers Batter JP King Batter Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Thomas Kaber All-rounder Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Matthew Boast Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors have got off to a solid start this season as their opening game was called off due to rain and in the last match they beat Titans.

Western Province News & Player List

Western Province Player List

Edward Moore,Sello Valentine Kitime,Kyle Verreynne (c) (wk),Daniel Smith,Oliver Whitehead,Juan James,Abdullah Bayoumy,Josh Breed,Beuran Hendricks,Mthiwekhaya Nabe,Mbulelo Dube,Lesiba Ngoepe

Predicted Playing XI

Sello Valentine Kitime Batter Edward Moore Batter Daniel Smith Batter Oliver Whitehead Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Juan James All-rounder Abdullah Bayoumy Batter Josh Breed All-rounder Beuran Hendricks All-rounder Mthiwekhaya Nabe Bowler Mbulelo Dube Bowler

Western Province Team Form

Western Province made the playoffs last season and have managed one win in two games this season.

Warriors vs Western Province Head to Head

Warriors and Western Province have identical records in this fixture with one win each. Last season both sides went head to head and the Warriors won the game.

Head to Head

Warriors: 01

Western Province: 01

Warriors vs Western Province Betting Odds

Warriors to have a better opening partnership than Western Province

Warriors and Western Province headed into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season as Warriors struggled for consistency last season and missed the playoffs. This year so far they are unbeaten after two games and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Western Province made the playoffs last season and would be hoping for a similar impact this season. So far they have one win in two games and are fourth on the table. Last season both teams went head to head in the group stages and Warriors won the game and they also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Western Province Top Batters

JP King to be Warriors’ top batter

JP King was solid last season as he was one of the most consistent batters for Warriors. In the opening game this season he scored a brilliant half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Edward Moore to be Western Province’ top batter

Edward Moore did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as last season he was the leading run scorer for Western Province which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Warriors vs Western Province Top Bowlers

Matthew Boast to be Warriors’ top bowler

Matthew Boast could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he was sensational in the opening game. Boast ended the match with bowling figures of 4/23 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Oliver Whitehead to be Western Province’ top bowler

Oliver Whitehead missed most of the games last season but we expect him to have a big impact this term. After two games, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.