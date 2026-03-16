Facts: In the last meeting between Warriors and North West, the former won the game by 21 runs.

In the last five matches between the sides, Warriors lead the tally by 3-2.

North West vs Warriors Chance of Winning

North West had a solid run in the group stage, winning four of their seven matches and finishing with 19 points and a net run rate of around +0.252. Their consistent performances earned them a place in the Eliminator, but their campaign ended there after a 41-run defeat to Western Province. Despite showing good form throughout, North West couldn’t carry their momentum into the knockout stage. North West will be looking to do well in their first game this season.

The Warriors endured a tough run in the 2024/25 CSA T20 Challenge, ending the group stage with 3 wins and 4 losses, collecting 12 points and a net run rate of –0.463, which placed them near the lower end of the standings. Despite a few standout performances, consistency eluded them across the tournament. Both their batting and bowling units showed potential in patches but failed to deliver collectively when it mattered most. As a result, the Warriors missed out on the playoffs, highlighting the need for greater stability and depth heading into future seasons.

Warriors' chance of winning: 45%

North West's chance of winning: 55%

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North West vs Warriors Betting Odds

In the Eliminator of the CSA T20 Challenge 2024/25, North West faced Western Province at The Wanderers on October 23, 2024. North West won the toss and chose to field, but their decision backfired as Western Province posted a strong total of 166 / 5 in 20 overs. Gideon Peters was the best bowler from the side with 3 wickets in the game. In reply, North West’s chase faltered, despite a spirited 46 off 20 balls from Wihan Lubbe and 25 off 11 from Meeka-eel Prince, the team were bowled out for 125 in 15.3 overs, losing by 41 runs.

In their final fixture of the 2024/25 CSA T20 Challenge at Gqeberha on 19 October, the Warriors delivered a strong batting display, posting 179/6 in 20 overs, powered by a superb 101 off 60 balls from Jordan Hermann. However, their efforts fell short as the Titans chased down the DLS-adjusted target of 174/4 in just 16.2 overs, clinching a six-wicket win with 16 balls to spare. While the Warriors impressed with the bat, their bowling attack lacked penetration at crucial moments, failing to build pressure or claim key wickets.

North West vs Warriors Toss Prediction

The pitch at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, generally provides a balanced contest in T20 cricket, though it slightly favours bowlers in the early stages. There is often some seam and bounce on offer for pacers before the surface flattens out, allowing batters to play more freely as the innings progresses. Given these conditions, captains winning the toss usually prefer to bowl first, taking advantage of early movement and setting up a chase under better batting conditions later on.

Weather Report

The weather in Potchefstroom on October 29 is expected to be warm and mostly dry, with daytime temperatures rising to the mid-to-upper 20s°C (77–84°F). Early mornings and overnight conditions will be cooler, hovering around the low-to-mid teens°C (56–61°F). With minimal chances of rain, the day should offer ideal conditions for outdoor activities, including cricket matches.

Warriors Players List

Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Matthew de Villiers, JP King, Muhammad Manack, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jean du Plessis, Modiri Litheko, Patrick Kruger, Duanne Olivier, Gideon Peters, Ntando Soni, Kerwin Mungroo, Wesley Bedja, Matthew Boast, Tristan Stubbs, Senuran Muthusamy, Jordan Morris, Ethan Frosler, Thomas Kaber, Jason Raubenheimer, Kyle Glennistor, Wezo Gqiba, Aphiwe Mnyanda, CJ King

Predicted Playing XI

Modiri Litheko Batter Jordan Hermann Batter Muhammad Manack Batter Jean du Plessis Wicket-keeper Thomas Kaber All-rounder Aphiwe Mnyanda Bowler Matthew de Villiers Batter Matthew Breetzke (c) Batter Matthew Boast Bowler Wesley Bedja Bowler Kerwin Mungroo Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Last season, the Warriors’ attack lacked penetration, and despite moments of discipline, they couldn’t make the crucial breakthroughs needed to turn their campaign around. Warriors’ batting strength but also exposed their shortcomings in defending totals.

North West Players List

Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Ngoepe, Raynard van Tonder, Ruan de Swardt, Onke Nyaku, Diego Rosier, Rubin Hermann, Meeka-eel Prince, Alfred Mothoa, Jade de Klerk, Migael Pretorius, Dian Forrester, Janneman Malan, Caleb Seleka, Achille Cloete, Lutendo Tsanwani, Ludwig Schuld, Nealan van Heerden, Thobile Hlatuka

Predicted Playing XI

Jade de Klerk All-rounder Rubin Hermann Batter Meeka eel Prince Wicket-keeper Lesiba Ngoepe Batter Wihan Lubbe (c) Batter Raynard van Tonder Batter Onke Nyaku Bowler Ruan de Swardt Bowler Achille Cloete Bowler Dian Forrester All-rounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler

North West Recent Form

North West’s performance in the last season was impressive. The team won most of their games last season. But the team fumbled in the Eliminators. They will be looking to extend their campaign longer this time.

North West vs Warriors Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Warriors lead the tally by 3-2 against North West.

North West Won: 2

Warriors Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

North West vs Warriors Betting Tips

North West to score under xxx runs before 1st dismissal @ xxx (Parimatch)

North West were impressive in the last season of the competition. The team won the majority of their games and their strength lied with their batting order. The opening order featured Janneman Malan and various others amongst Isaac Tahir, Ludwich Schuld etc. Although Malan batted impressively in the competition, the second opener has been a bit of a worry in terms of protecting their wicket. North West scored 6 runs before their first wicket in the last T20 game they played. That said, they will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

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North West vs Warriors Top Batters

Jordan Hermann to be the top batter for Warriors

Jordan Hermann is in good T20 form—he’s been among the most consistent batters in his team, capable of scoring quickly, and adding value with the ball. He scored 182 runs in 4 innings last season with an average of 45.50.

Janneman Malan to be the top batter for North West

Janneman Malan was fantastic in the previous season of the competition. He scored 249 runs in 7 innings at an average of 41.50. He scored an unbeaten 111 runs in his last clash against the Warriors.

North West vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Kerwin Mungroo to be the top bowler for Warriors

Kerwin Mungroo is a very talented bowler from the team. He picked 11 wickets last season for North West. He will play for the Warriors this season.

Migael Pretorius to be the top bowler for North West

Migael Pretorius is a fantastic bowler. He picked 5 wickets last season for the side. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.