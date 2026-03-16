Facts: With 12 wickets, Dayyaan Galiem was the leading wicket taker for Titans in the last campaign.

With 182 runs, Jordan Hermann was the leading run scorer for Warriors in this calendar year.

Titans vs Warriors Chance of Winning

Titans had a solid campaign last season as they ended up second in the group stages and made the finals. In the finals they lost against the Lions and would be hoping to go all the way this season. Titans went head to head against KwaZulu-Natal Inland in the opening game and they won the match by nine runs.

Unlike their opponents, Warriors struggled for consistency last season as they ended up with three wins in seven matches and missed the playoffs. Warriors went head to head against North West in the opening game and the game was called off due to rain. As per our calculations, Warriors are favourites in the upcoming game.

Titans’ chances of winning - 42%

Warriors’ chances of winning - 58%

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Titans vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Andile Phehlukwayo had a decent campaign last season as in three innings he scored 69 runs with an average of 34.50. In the opening game he scored 16 runs but we expect him to turn things around and do well in the upcoming game.

Sinethemba Qeshile had an underwhelming campaign last season as he struggled for consistency and managed to score 110 runs with an average of 18.33 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Titans vs Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect heavy showers in Centurion during the game which could have an impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Titans News & Player List

Titans Player List

Andile Phehlukwayo,Steve Stolk,Lethabo Phahlamohlaka,Neil Brand,Sibonelo Makhanya,Keagan Lion Cachet (wk),Dayyaan Galiem,Duan Jansen,Roelof van der Merwe (c),Junior Dala,Tabraiz Shamsi, Tsepo Ndwandwa,Merrick Brett,Lesego Senokwane,Schalk Engelbrecht,Lhuan-dre Pretorius,Rivaldo Moonsamy,Letsholo Selemela,Jorich Van Schalkwyk,Lesego Kokohlabana,Janco Smit

Predicted Playing XI

Andile Phehlukwayo Batter Steve Stolk Batter Lethabo Phahlamohlaka Batter Neil Brand Batter Keagan Lion Cachet Wicket-keeper Sibonelo Makhanya All-rounder Dayyaan Galiem Batter Duan Jansen All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Junior Dala Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Titans Team Form

Titans were brilliant last season as they made the finals and they won the opening game against KwaZulu-Natal Inland by nine runs.

Warriors News & Player List

Warriors Player List

Patrick Kruger, Thomas Kaber, Kerwin Mungroo, Jean du Plessis, Sinethemba Qeshile, Modiri Litheko, Gideon Peters, Jordan Hermann, Matthew Boast, Jason Raubenheimer, Muhammad Manack, JP King, Ntando Soni, Ethan Frosler, Kyle Glennistor, Matthew De Villiers, Christopher King

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Jean du Plessis Batter Patrick Kruger Batter Thomas Kaber Batter Sinethemba Qeshile Wicket-keeper Jason Raubenheimer All-rounder Christopher King All-rounder JP King Bowler Gideon Peters Bowler Matthew De Villiers Bowler Ntando Soni Bowler

Warriors Team Form

Warriors struggled for consistency last season as they ended up with three wins in four matches and missed the playoffs.

Titans vs Warriors Head to Head

Titans have dominated this fixture in the past against Warriors 16-8. Both sides went head to head last season and Warriors won the game.

Head to Head

Titans: 16

Warriors: 08

Titans vs Warriors Betting Odds

Titans to have a better opening partnership than Warriors

Titans and Warriors go head to head after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Titans had a brilliant start to the campaign last season but struggled in the second half of the season, still they managed to make the finals. In the finals they lost against the Lions. On the other hand Warriors struggled to make an impact in the group stages and ended up with three wins and missed the playoffs. Both sides went head to head in the group stages last season and Warriors won the game but it was Titans who had a better opening partnership in the match which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Titans vs Warriors Top Batters

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ top batter

Dayyaan Galiem did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled against KwaZulu-Natal Inland but we expect him to bounce back as he was solid last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jordan Hermann to be Warriors’ top batter

Jordan Hermann was sensational last season and would be hoping for a similar impact this season. He scored 182 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Titans vs Warriors Top Bowlers

Dayyaan Galiem to be Titans’ top bowler

Dayyaan Galiem was the best player for Titans last season as she bagged 12 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side. In the opening game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Christopher King to be Warriors’ top bowler

Christopher King was the standout bowler last season for Warriors and we expect him to make a big impact this season. King bagged seven wickets and was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.