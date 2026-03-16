Western Province vs North West Match Prediction
WEP
57%
Chance of Winning
NOW
43%
T20
Newlands, Cape Town
Facts:
- With 328 runs, Edward Moore was the leading run scorer for Western Province in the last campaign.
- With 262 runs, Wihan Lubbe was the leading run scorer for North West in this calendar year.
Western Province vs North West Chance of Winning
Western Province struggled for consistency last season as they had an awful start to the campaign last term. Western Province had one win in the first four games but managed to turn things around and won three games on the bounce and made the playoffs. In the playoffs they lost against the Titans.
Unlike their opponents, North West had a fabulous start to the campaign last season as they started the campaign with four wins on the bounce. They struggled in the second half of the campaign and in the playoffs they lost against Western Province. As per our calculations, Western Province are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Western Province’ chances of winning - 57%
- North West’ chances of winning - 43%
Western Province vs North West Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
George Linde was one of the biggest positives last season as he was consistent throughout the campaign and ended up with 171 runs with an average of 42.75 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ludwich Schuld only played two games last year and ended up scoring 78 runs in those games. He was excellent in the opening game as he scored 30 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Western Province vs North West Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game at the venue. The last three of the four matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Cape Town during the game with minimum impact on the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Western Province News & Player List
Western Province Player List
David Bedingham, Jiveshan Pillay, Jonathan Bird, Joshua van Heerden, Tony de Zorzi, Edward Moore, George Linde, Juan James, Mihlali Mpongwana, Oliver Whitehead, Valentine Kitime, Bongile Mfunelwa, Daniel Smith, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Dane Paterson, Kyle Simmonds, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Nandre Burger, Raeeq Daniels, Tshepo Moreki
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jiveshan Pillay
|
Batter
|
Edward Moore
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Bird
|
Batter
|
George Linde
|
Batter
|
Daniel Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mihlali Mpongwana
|
All-rounder
|
Bongile Mfunelwa
|
Batter
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
All-rounder
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
All-rounder
|
Mthiwekhaya Nabe
|
Bowler
|
Raeeq Daniels
|
Bowler
Western Province Team Form
Western Province were solid in the second of the season last year as they ended up with three wins in the last four matches.
North West News & Player List
North West Player List
Meeka eel Prince (wk),Ludwich Schuld,Janneman Malan,Wihan Lubbe (c),Lesiba Ngoepe,Diego Rosier,Dian Forrester,Ruan de Swardt,Jade de Klerk,Caleb Seleka,Shimane Alfred Mothoa, Migael Pretorius,Raynard van Tonder,Onke Nyaku,Achille Cloete,Rubin Hermann,Nealan van Heerden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ludwich Schuld
|
Batter
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batter
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batter
|
Meeka eel Prince
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Diego Rosier
|
All-rounder
|
Dian Forrester
|
All-rounder
|
Ruan de Swardt
|
Bowler
|
Jade de Klerk
|
Bowler
|
Caleb Seleka
|
Bowler
|
Shimane Alfred Mothoa
|
Bowler
North West Team Form
North West struggled in the second half of the season last year and they lost the opening game against Boland.
Western Province vs North West Head to Head
Western Province have had an upper hand against North West 5-3. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Western Province won the game.
Head to Head
Western Province: 05
North West: 03
Western Province vs North West Betting Odds
Western Province to have a better opening partnership than North West
Western Province and North West head into this season after a solid campaign last season as both sides made the playoffs last term. North West struggled in the back end of last season and those struggles continued this season as they lost the opening game against Boland by nine runs. On the other hand Western Province would be hoping to replicate their form from last season as they ended the season with three wins in four games. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Western Province dominated the game as they won the match by 41 runs and they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe Western Province will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Western Province vs North West
T20
Newlands, Cape Town, null
Western Province
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
North West Dragons
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Western Province vs North West Top Batters
Edward Moore to be Western Province’ top batter
Edward Moore had an incredible campaign last season as he was the standout batter for Western Province last season. Last season he scored 328 runs and was the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wihan Lubbe to be North West’ top batter
Wihan Lubbe did not have a great start to the campaign as he struggled in the opening game regardless we are going to back him as Lubbe was the leading run scorer last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Western Province vs North West Top Bowlers
Mihlali Mpongwana to be Western Province’ top bowler
Mihlali Mpongwana was sensational with the ball last season. Mpongwana ended the campaign with 12 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shimane Alfred Mothoa to be North West’ top bowler
Shimane Alfred Mothoa could not have hoped for a better start to the campaign as he was brilliant in the opening game with three wickets and had the best bowling figures which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Province
- Western Province to win - 1.73 (PariMatch)
- North West to win - 1.93 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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