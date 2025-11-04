Facts: Rilee Rossouw scored 180 runs in the last 2 matches for Knights.

Ross Boast is the leading wicket taker for Knights this season with five wickets in one match.

Border vs Knights Chance of Winning

After their first match ended in no result Border started their season in a dominant fashion with a convincing 6-wicket victory over South Western Districts. Border's bowlers did well to restrict South Western Districts (SWD) to 160/6 in their 20 overs. Thando Ntini was economical, and Kgaudisa Molefe took a wicket while conceding only 11 runs in his four overs.

Chasing 161, Border’s top order provided a strong platform. Jerome Bossr played a quick-fire knock of 53 off 32 balls. This was followed by a composed, unbeaten innings from Jason Niemand, who scored 49 runs from 34 balls, guiding his team home. With valuable contributions from the middle order, Border successfully chased the target with 14 balls to spare, reaching 162/4.

After a win against the Northern Cape in the season opener, Knights backed it up with a spectacular 99-run victory over Limpopo, maintaining their dominant start to the season.

Batting first, the Knights posted a mammoth total of 199/4 in their 20 overs, driven by exceptional batting performances. Opener Gihahn Cloete set the stage with a quick 66. However, the highlight was Rilee Rossouw's explosive, unbeaten knock of 83 off just 36 balls, featuring six boundaries and a massive six maximums.

In response, the Knights' bowlers delivered a clinical performance, dismantling the Limpopo batting lineup. All seven bowlers used were effective, ensuring Limpopo never gained momentum. They bowled out the opposition for just 100 runs in 14.5 overs, with Jacques Snyman and Dane Piedt taking two wickets each, securing a comprehensive win.

Border Chance of Winning - 28%

Knights Chance of Winning - 72%

Border vs Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Rilee Rossouw scored a match-winning knock of 83 runs off 36 balls in the last match against Limpopo, where he smashed nine towering sixes.* Before that, in the season opener, he scored 97 runs off 46 balls. Overall, Rossouw has scored a total of 180 runs in two matches, looking in sublime touch this season. With the southpaw going great guns, we back him to continue his good run of form and predict his score to be over 25 runs.

Border vs Knights Toss Prediction

The pitch at Buffalo Park in East London offers a balanced track that favors both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score in the 70 T20 matches played at this venue is 142 runs. Out of the 70 matches, teams bowling first have won 34 matches, while the team batting first has won 28 matches. Border won their last match while bowling first, while the Knights won both their matches while batting first. Teams might prefer to bat first for this fixture, as in most games at the start of the season, teams batting first get the better of their opponents.

Weather Report

The weather in East London on Saturday, November 1st, is expected to bring light rain with a temperature of 22°C. There is a 20% chance of precipitation, accompanied by a wind speed of 29 km/h.

Border News & Players List

Border Players List

Nathan Roux, Jerome Bossr, Christiaan Du Toit, Jason Niemand, Mncedisi Malika, Michael Copeland, Jan Coetzer, Alindile Mhletywa, Thando Ntini, Mathew Fourie, Kgaudisa Molefe.

Probable Playing XI

Nathan Roux Batsman Jerome Bossr Wicket-Keeper (C) Christiaan Du Toit Batsman Jason Niemand All-Rounder Mncedisi Malika Wicket-Keeper (WK) Michael Copeland Batsman Jan Coetzer All-Rounder Alindile Mhletywa All-Rounder Thando Ntini Bowler Mathew Fourie Bowler Kgaudisa Molefe Bowler

Border Recent Form

Border won their last match against the South West Districts by 6 wickets, which is also their first win of the season.

Knights News & Players List

Knights players list

Gihahn Cloete, Gerrie Snyman, Rilee Rossouw, Cole Abrahams, Ruan Haasbroek, Ross Boast, Johannes van Dyk, Dane Piedt, Malusi Siboto, Sithembile Langa, Mbongiseni Mhlanga, Jacques Snyman, Patrick Botha, Sisanda Magala.

Probable Playing XI

Gihahn Cloete Wicket-Keeper (WK) Gerrie Snyman Bowler Rilee Rossouw Batsman Cole Abrahams Batsman Ruan Haasbroek All-Rounder Ross Boast All-Rounder Johannes van Dyk Bowler Dane Piedt Bowler (C) Malusi Siboto Bowler Sithembile Langa Bowler Mbongiseni Mhlanga Bowler

Knights Recent Form

Knights are off a solid start to their season with back to back wins and both by a margin of more than 90 runs. They will look to build on this momentum and probably go all the way.

Border vs Knights Head to Head Record

Border and Knights only met once in the CSA T20 Knockout competition and Knights won that match by 31 runs.

Matches Played: 1

Border Won: 0

Knights Won: 1

Border vs Knights Betting Odds

Knights openers to have a better opening partnership than Border

The opening partnership of Jerome Bossr and Nathan Roux added 55 runs in the last match for Border. Meanwhile, the Knights' opening pair of Gihahn Cloete and Jacques Snyman have averaged 44 runs for the first wicket across their last two matches.

This match is likely to be influenced by how both teams' openers start. However, looking at the bowling form of both Border and the Knights, the Knights' opening pair of batters are expected to survive much longer, and we back them to score more runs than the Border openers.

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Border vs Knights Top Batters

Jason Neimand to be the Top Batter for Border

Jason Niemand scored 49 runs off 34 balls, smashing three fours and three sixes in the last match against the South Western Districts. He is in really good form. Coming in at number four, Niemand will be key in accelerating the scoring rate and setting the tempo of the innings. Against a good quality bowling unit like the Knights, he is going to be a key batter, and we back him to come good in this fixture and score more runs than the other batters for Border.

Rilee Rossouw to be the Top Batter for Knights

Rilee Rossouw scored a match-winning knock of 83 runs off 36 balls in the last match against Limpopo. Before that, he scored 97 runs off 46 balls in the season opener. Overall, Rossouw has racked up a total of 180 runs in two matches, looking in sublime touch this season. Since he has been the top scorer for the Knights in both matches played so far, his current form makes him the most reliable pick to score the most runs for the team in this fixture.

Border vs Knights Top Bowlers

Jan Coetzer to be the Top Bowler for Border

Jan Coetzer was one of the three bowlers to register a wicket in the last match against the South Western Districts. He finished with figures of 2/36. Although he was a bit expensive, he picked up two key wickets and finished the game as the top bowler for his team. We expect another impactful spell from Coetzer against the strong batting lineup of the Knights, and we back him to step up and be the top bowler for Border.

Ross Boast to be the Top Bowler for Knights

Ross Boast bowled a match-winning spell against Limpopo on a good bowling track in the last match, where he finished with figures of 5/12 and was the top bowler of the match. Boast’s bowling form strengthens the already strong Knights bowling unit. On a balanced track, Boast might have another good outing, and he is a reliable pick to bet on to top the bowlers' charts.