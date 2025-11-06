Everton vs Fulham Match Prediction EVFC 70 % Chance of Winning FUL 30 % The Premier League will be bringing more intense clashes for the football fans, as Everton will be facing Fulham in the next encounter in the eleventh match week. This clash will be taking place on 8 November at 8:30 PM IST, as Everton takes home ground advantage with the match being at Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton has been keen to perform consistently this season, as the team holds 14th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 10 matches. Their next game against Fulham would help them to secure the much-needed win and get close to the top ten. On the other hand, Fulham has regained its winning momentum in this season, as the team holds 15th spot in the standings with 3 wins in 10 matches. The team will now be eager to continue their momentum in the upcoming match against Everton. In its previous match, Everton had a draw against Sunderland by 1-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Fulham secured a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in its previous match by 3-0, which was a home game for the team. With both teams looking forward to their 4th win of the season, it will be intense to see which team gets it.

Facts: The last time Everton and Fulham faced each other at Hill Dickinson Stadium, the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Fulham last secured a win over Everton during the Premier League 2023/24 edition, winning the away game by 0-1.

Out of the last five victories secured by Everton over Fulham, only one has been with a clean sheet, which shows the close encounters they have had with each other.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Hill Dickinson Stadium, Fulham holds the upper hand with three wins, as Everton has won none, with two games ending in a draw.

Everton vs Fulham Chances of Winning

Everton has been strong against Fulham in their clashes against each other. But over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Fulham holds the upper hand with two wins, as Everton has won one, with two games ending in a draw.

Everton, having a strong record against Fulham, combined with the home ground advantage, will be heading to the next game with a higher chance of winning. Their record over the last two home games has been mixed, with the team winning against Crystal Palace by 2-1 and losing to Tottenham Hotspur by 0-3.

On the other hand, Fulham will be taking advantage of its recent record over Everton to get a turnaround in the next game. But, it should be noted that they have lost both of the last two away games, losing to Bournemouth by 3-1 and Newcastle United by 2-1.

Everton vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The Premier League is set to feature yet another intense clash for the fans in the eleventh match week, as Everton enters the next game against Fulham being the strong favourites to win. They have been strong against Fulham in the head-to-head encounters, and also grab the home ground advantage, which will help the team to get another win. But, Fulham shall not be underestimated, as the team has been strong against Everton lately, which could help them to turn the tables in the next game. Therefore, Everton, with the odds of 2.26, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Fulham, with the odds of 3.40.

Everton has managed to perform well this season, but is struggling to secure wins, which puts them 14th in the standings with 3 wins and 4 losses. This season, the team has scored 10 goals, which puts their goal-per-match rate at 1, and they have also made 60 shots out of which 38 shots remained on target. Everton has also scored a penalty, as their XG rate stands at 13.32 after ten games. The team will be having some concerns on the defensive side, as they have conceded 13 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.30; still, they have made 78 interceptions and 53 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 4 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, and Thierno Barry, with 58 passes and 2 tackles. Moving to the middle, the team has Jack Grealish, with a goal and 4 assists in 9 appearances, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, with a goal and an assist, Idrissa Gueye, with a goal and 424 passes in 10 appearances, and James Garner, with a goal and an assist. Everton will be bringing more depth on the defensive side, with the help of players such as James Tarkowski, with 15 tackles and 8 interceptions in 10 appearances, Jake O'Brien, with 17 tackles and 4 interceptions, Michael Keane, with a goal and 9 tackles, and Vitalii Mykolenko, with 7 tackles and 8 interceptions in 7 appearances. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 25 saves in 10 appearances.

Everton will be heading to the next game with its in-form line-up, which will play a vital role for them to defeat Fulham. Over their last five games in the Premier League, the team has scored 4 but conceded 8 goals, which highlights the challenges being faced by their defensive side lately. Moreover, none of their last five games this season have been a clean sheet, and this might allow Fulham to stitch a comeback in this game. As of now, it is unlikely that Everton will win the next game against Fulham with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Fulham has regained its form in the Premier League, as the team now holds 15th spot in the standings with 3 wins and 5 losses in 10 matches. In its last five games, they have scored 6 and conceded 9 goals, which shows the challenges being faced by its defensive side. This season, the team has scored 12 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.20, and they have also made 68 shots out of which 36 shots remained on target inside the box. Fulham is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, as their XG rate still stands at 10.55 after ten games. On the defensive side, the team has conceded 14 goals, which puts the goals conceded per match rate at 1.40; still, they have secured 64 interceptions and 30 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Harry Wilson, with 2 goals and 162 passes in 9 appearances, Raúl Jiménez, with a goal and an assist, Alex Iwobi, with a goal and 2 assists in 10 appearances, and Kevin, with 77 passes and 7 tackles in 7 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Josh King, with 152 passes and 12 tackles in 10 appearances, Sander Berge, with 437 passes and 12 tackles, and Ryan Sessegnon, with 2 goals and 295 passes in 9 appearances. They will be eager to bring up a good show with the defensive side too, having players such as Kenny Tete, with 21 tackles and 6 interceptions in 7 appearances, Calvin Bassey, with 14 tackles and 6 interceptions in 10 appearances, and Joachim Andersen, with 15 tackles and 8 interceptions in 9 appearances. Bernd Leno will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 30 saves in 10 appearances.

James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam, and Jack Grealish from Everton, and Sasa Lukic from Fulham are currently close to being suspended in the Premier League. Except for them, no other player from either Everton or Fulham is close to a suspension. It is also likely that Everton will get at least two yellow cards in the next game.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Fulham in Premier League match.

Everton vs Fulham Head-to-head

Matches Played: 72

Everton Wins: 32

Fulham Wins: 23

Matches are Drawn: 17

Everton vs Fulham Betting Odds

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.26

Fulham to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 3.40

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.32

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.