TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction TOT 43 % Chance of Winning MUFC 57 % The eleventh match week of the Premier League will start off with an exciting encounter, as Tottenham Hotspur will be going against Manchester United. This intense clash will be played on 8 November at 6:00 PM IST, as Tottenham Hotspur takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The team has been able to perform well this season, which puts them 6th in the standings with 5 wins in 10 matches. They will be eager to regain their momentum in the next game against Manchester United. On the other hand, Manchester United has given some strong performances lately, which puts them 8th in the standings with 5 wins in 10 games. They will be looking forward to the next game as an opportunity to secure another win and enter the top five. In its previous match, Tottenham Hotspur suffered a loss against Chelsea by 0-1, which was a home game for the team. On the other hand, Manchester United had a draw in its previous match against Nottingham Forest by 2-2, which was an away game for the team. With both teams looking forward to their sixth win of the season, only one will be able to get it.

Facts: The last time Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United faced each other at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home team came out victorious by 1-0.

Manchester United last secured a win over Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2022/23 season, winning the home game by 2-0.

Out of the last five wins secured by Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United, four have been with a clean sheet.

Taking a look at the last five head-to-head matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home team came out strong with four wins, as Manchester United won none, and one game ended in a draw.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Chances of Winning

Manchester United has been strong against Tottenham Hotspur in their clashes against each other. But Tottenham holds the upper hand over them in the last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, winning three of them, as Manchester United won none, and the remaining two games ended in a draw.

Manchester United, with its dominant record over Tottenham Hotspur in the head-to-head encounters, will head to the next game with a higher chance of winning. It should be noted that they have not lost any of the last two away games, winning against Liverpool by 1-2 and drawing with Nottingham Forest by 2-2.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur, with a strong record over Manchester United lately, combined with the home ground advantage, will head to the next game as a close contender. The team has lost both of its last two home games, losing to Aston Villa by 1-2 and Chelsea by 0-1.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

The start of the eleventh match week in the Premier League will be intense, as Manchester United goes to the next game against Tottenham Hotspur, being the close favourites to win. They have been strong against Tottenham Hotspur in the head-to-head encounters, which will help them to secure yet another win this season. On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur will be taking the home ground advantage in the next game, which might help them to get a turnaround and win the match. Therefore, Manchester United, with the odds of 2.44, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Tottenham Hotspur, with the odds of 2.77.

Manchester United has been among the best teams in the current phases of the tournament, as the team holds 8th spot with 5 wins and 3 losses in 10 matches. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.70, and they have also made 104 shots out of which 42 shots remained on target inside the box. Manchester United has also scored a penalty out of three, as their XG rate stands at 17.84 after ten games. The team has also done some improvements on the defensive side, conceding 16 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 1.60; still, they have made 78 interceptions and 26 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Matheus Cunha, with a goal and 183 passes in 9 appearances, Bryan Mbeumo, with 4 goals and an assist in 10 appearances, Amad Diallo, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, and Benjamin Sesko, with 2 goals and an assist in 10 appearances. Moving to the middle, the team has Casemiro, with 3 goals and an assist in 9 appearances, and Bruno Fernandes, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 10 appearances. Manchester United has now increased the depth in the defensive side, with players such as Diogo Dalot, with an assist and 12 tackles in 8 appearances, Matthijs de Ligt, with 16 tackles and 10 interceptions in 10 appearances, Leny Yoro, with 11 tackles and 11 interceptions, and Luke Shaw, with an assist and 18 tackles. Senne Lammens will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made a clean sheet and 12 saves in 4 appearances.

Manchester United will be heading to its upcoming match against Tottenham Hotspur with a formidable line-up, which will play a crucial role in the win. Over their last five games this season, the team has scored 11 and conceded 8 goals, which shows that the defensive side needs some changes. Also, one of the last three wins secured by Manchester United this season has been with a clean sheet, which could allow them to have an upper hand over Tottenham Hotspur. It is likely that Manchester United will win the next game against Tottenham Hotspur with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Tottenham Hotspur has given a similar performance to Manchester United, as they stand 6th in the rankings with 5 wins and 3 losses in 10 games. In their last five games this season, the team has scored 7 and conceded 5 goals, as the attacking side aims for consistency. This season, the team has scored 17 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.70, and they have also made 68 shots out of which 27 shots remained on target inside the box. Tottenham is yet to score a penalty or a free kick, but their XG rate stands at 10.16 after ten games. On the defence, the team has conceded just 8 goals, which puts their goals conceded per match rate at 0.80; and they also hold 56 interceptions with 22 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Randal Kolo Muani, with 15 passes and 4 tackles in 3 appearances, and Wilson Odobert, with 118 passes and 3 tackles in 9 appearances. To the middle, the team has Lucas Bergvall, with a goal and an assist in 9 appearances, Mohammed Kudus, with a goal and 4 assists in 10 appearances, Pape Matar Sarr, with 2 goals and 2 assists in 9 appearances, Rodrigo Bentancur, with a goal and an assist, and João Palhinha, with 2 goals and an assist in 10 appearances. Tottenham Hotspur will be bringing some depth to the defensive side with stars such as Kevin Danso, with 3 tackles and 2 interceptions in 6 appearances, Pedro Porro, with an assist and 15 tackles in 10 appearances, Djed Spence, with 10 tackles and 2 interceptions in 9 appearances, and Micky van de Ven, with 3 goals and 11 tackles in 10 appearances. Guglielmo Vicario will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he has made 4 clean sheets and 34 saves in 10 appearances.

Phil Foden, Patrick Dorgu, and Casemiro from Manchester United, and Cristian Romero and Mohammed Kudus from Tottenham Hotspur have three yellow cards each, putting them close to the risk of suspension. Except for them, no other player from either Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur is close to a suspension. It is likely that Manchester United will get at least two yellow cards in the next game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Final Prediction: Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur in Premier League match.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Head-to-head

Matches Played: 205

Tottenham Hotspur Wins: 58

Manchester United Wins: 95

Matches are Drawn: 52

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Tottenham Hotspur to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.77

Manchester United to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 2.44

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 3.78

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.