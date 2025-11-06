649

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Prediction

PAK

48%

Chance of Winning

SA

52%

Odi

Iqbal Stadium

Pakistan will look to seal the three-match ODI series when they take on South Africa in the 2nd ODI at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, on November 6, 2025, at 3:30 PM IST. Pakistan delivered a disciplined performance in the first ODI, with their bowlers executing plans perfectly and the top order ensuring stability in the chase.
Pakistan vs South Africa Match Prediction

FACTS

  • Lungi Ngidi has taken 114 ODI wickets at an average of 28.29, with four four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket haul to his name
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 132 wickets at an average of 24.51 and an economy rate of 5.65.
  • 6833 runs at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 96.56 - Quinton de Kock is truly a great in the 50-over version of the game

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan delivered a disciplined performance in the first ODI, with their bowlers executing plans perfectly and the top order ensuring stability in the chase. While Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan continue to steer the team well, trust the bowling unit, led by Shaheen Afridi, to do well too.

However, South Africa are far from a side that stays down for long. They entered this series after winning back-to-back ODI series, defeating both Australia and England 2-1 in challenging conditions. Their defeat in the first ODI will hurt, and expect a tactical recalibration from skipper Matthew Breetzke’s unit.

  • PAK’s chance of winning is 48%
  • SA’s chance of winning is 52%

Pakistan vs South Africa Tips

Babar Azam is likely to deliver for Pakistan as conditions at Faisalabad traditionally suit his timing-based play. Quinton de Kock will be key to South Africa’s resurgence and if he bats long, momentum shifts quickly. You also need to bet on Shaheen Afridi for his success with the new ball is almost a given.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The Iqbal Stadium historically favors teams batting second, especially in evening conditions when dew settles. Teams chasing have won 64% of day-night ODIs here. Expect both captains to prefer bowling first.

Weather Report

There is only a 19% chance of rain, and conditions are expected to be clear and dry. A slight breeze may assist swing in the first 10 overs.

Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind
Clear
No Rain
Warm
No Wind

Pakistan vs South Africa Player List

Playing

PAK
PAK
SA
SA
First TeamSecond Team
De Kock Quinton

wicket keeper

Ayub Saim

batsman

Pretorius Lhuan-dre

wicket keeper

Azam Babar

batsman

Rizwan Mohammad

wicket keeper

Breetzke Matthew

wicket keeper

Salman Agha

all rounder

Qeshile Sinethemba

wicket keeper

Talat Hussain

all rounder

Ferreira Donovan

wicket keeper

Nawaz Mohammad

all rounder

Linde George

all rounder

Ashraf Faheem

all rounder

Bosch Corbin

all rounder

South Africa Team Form

South Africa arrived with excellent ODI form, having beaten both Australia and England 2-1 away. However, they suffered a loss in the first ODI against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head-To-Head

Pakistan and South Africa have played 87 matches against each other, with South Africa winning 52 games as compared to 34 wins by Pakistan.

Pakistan vs South Africa Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s best batter

Babar Azam is one of the world’s most consistent batters in the ODI format, accumulating 6298 runs at an average of 53.82 with a strike rate of 87.58. At Iqbal Stadium specifically, his average rises to 57, benefiting from low bounce and true pace off the surface. So betting on him will be a good idea.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s best batter

6833 runs at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 96.56 - Quinton de Kock is truly a great in the 50-over version of the game. In his 156-match ODI career, de Kock has amassed 21 centuries and 31 half-centuries, making him such an impactful player. So what are you waiting for?

Pakistan vs South Africa Best Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 132 wickets at an average of 24.51 and an economy rate of 5.65. He has a strike rate of 26.0, which justifies everything we’ve been hoping to see. He has three five-wicket hauls in his career. So backing him to do well wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s best bowler

Lungi Ngidi has taken 114 ODI wickets at an average of 28.29, with four four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls to his name. He averages 28.90 in Asia, which tells us the kind of impact he has been able to make over the years. So go ahead and make a decent stake on him.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

SA

Bet on South Africa to win the match despite trailing in the series at the moment. Led by an effervescent and young Matthew Breetzke, South Africa have everything it takes to win the game. The likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, and Breetzke himself can handle the pressure quite comfortably. In contrast, Lungi Ngidi, Donovan Ferreira, and Corbin Bosch are strong enough to dent the hosts with the ball. So trust the Saffers to draw level in the second ODI. PAK to Win - 1.51 SA to Win - 2.55
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments