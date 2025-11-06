FACTS

Lungi Ngidi has taken 114 ODI wickets at an average of 28.29, with four four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket haul to his name

Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 132 wickets at an average of 24.51 and an economy rate of 5.65.

6833 runs at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 96.56 - Quinton de Kock is truly a great in the 50-over version of the game

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan delivered a disciplined performance in the first ODI, with their bowlers executing plans perfectly and the top order ensuring stability in the chase. While Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan continue to steer the team well, trust the bowling unit, led by Shaheen Afridi, to do well too.

However, South Africa are far from a side that stays down for long. They entered this series after winning back-to-back ODI series, defeating both Australia and England 2-1 in challenging conditions. Their defeat in the first ODI will hurt, and expect a tactical recalibration from skipper Matthew Breetzke’s unit.

PAK’s chance of winning is 48%

SA’s chance of winning is 52%

Pakistan vs South Africa Tips

Babar Azam is likely to deliver for Pakistan as conditions at Faisalabad traditionally suit his timing-based play. Quinton de Kock will be key to South Africa’s resurgence and if he bats long, momentum shifts quickly. You also need to bet on Shaheen Afridi for his success with the new ball is almost a given.

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

The Iqbal Stadium historically favors teams batting second, especially in evening conditions when dew settles. Teams chasing have won 64% of day-night ODIs here. Expect both captains to prefer bowling first.

Weather Report

There is only a 19% chance of rain, and conditions are expected to be clear and dry. A slight breeze may assist swing in the first 10 overs.

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Clear No Rain Warm No Wind

Pakistan vs South Africa Player List

South Africa Team Form

South Africa arrived with excellent ODI form, having beaten both Australia and England 2-1 away. However, they suffered a loss in the first ODI against Pakistan.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head-To-Head

Pakistan and South Africa have played 87 matches against each other, with South Africa winning 52 games as compared to 34 wins by Pakistan.

Pakistan vs South Africa Best Batters

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’s best batter

Babar Azam is one of the world’s most consistent batters in the ODI format, accumulating 6298 runs at an average of 53.82 with a strike rate of 87.58. At Iqbal Stadium specifically, his average rises to 57, benefiting from low bounce and true pace off the surface. So betting on him will be a good idea.

Quinton de Kock to be South Africa’s best batter

6833 runs at an average of 45.85 and a strike rate of 96.56 - Quinton de Kock is truly a great in the 50-over version of the game. In his 156-match ODI career, de Kock has amassed 21 centuries and 31 half-centuries, making him such an impactful player. So what are you waiting for?

Pakistan vs South Africa Best Bowlers

Shaheen Afridi to be Pakistan’s best bowler

Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken 132 wickets at an average of 24.51 and an economy rate of 5.65. He has a strike rate of 26.0, which justifies everything we’ve been hoping to see. He has three five-wicket hauls in his career. So backing him to do well wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Lungi Ngidi to be South Africa’s best bowler

Lungi Ngidi has taken 114 ODI wickets at an average of 28.29, with four four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls to his name. He averages 28.90 in Asia, which tells us the kind of impact he has been able to make over the years. So go ahead and make a decent stake on him.