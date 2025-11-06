Facts

Abhishek Sharma is the leading run-scorer in the series with 112 runs in 3 matches.

Arshdeeo Singh is the leading wicket-taker in the series with 6 wickets in 3 matches

Australia vs India Chance of Winning

Australia are coming off a five-wicket loss in the 3rd T20I match, where they scored a huge total of 186/6 batting first. A failure from their top three batters, with Head and Josh Inglis scoring single digits, while Marsh had a rare failure where he scored 11 runs. However, it was the duo of Tim David and Marcus Stoinis who took the attack to the Indian bowlers, adding 45 runs for the 5th wicket.

Tim David was dismissed for 74 runs in 38 balls, where he smashed 8 sixes and 5 fours. Stoinis (64 runs in 39 balls) and Matthew Short (26 runs in 15 balls) added 64 runs in 6.3 overs. The score wasn’t enough in the end as India chased down the target in 18.3 overs. Nathan Ellis was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/36.

India, after going down in the 2nd T20I at MCG, bounced back with a five-wicket win, chasing down 187 runs with ease. Abhishek Sharma provided a solid start, scoring 25 runs in 16 balls. Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with a quickfire 24 runs in 11 balls. Tilak Varma struggled a touch, adding 29 runs in 26 balls.

But the real game-changer was Washington Sundar, who scored an unbeaten 49* runs in 23 balls and was well supported by Jitesh Sharma, playing his first match of the series, as he scored 22 runs in 13 balls. Before that, Arshdeep Singh was the star with the ball, picking up three wickets. Varun Chakravarthy also bowled beautifully, finishing with figures of 2/33. With this win, the series is leveled at 1-1.

Australia’s Chance of Winning: 46%

India’s Chance of Winning: 54%

Australia vs India Prediction & Tips 2025

Abhishek Sharma has been in sublime form for India, with scores of 19, 68, and 25 runs in the last three T20I matches played in the series so far. He is also the leading run-scorer for India in this series. Overall in 2025, Abhishek Sharma has scored 705 runs in 15 matches, averaging 47 this year. Given his current run of form and in a series decider, we are backing Abhishek Sharma to continue his good run of form and predict his score to be over 23.5 runs.

Australia vs India Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Carrara Oval in Queensland offers a balanced track that favors both the batters and bowlers. The average 1st innings score in the two T20I matches played at this venue is 127 runs. Teams batting first and bowling first won one match apiece. While so far in this series, both matches have been won by the team bowling first, we predict the team that wins the toss is more likely to bowl first in this fixture as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Carrara Oval on Thursday, November 6th, predicts clear conditions. Temperatures are expected to be cool, starting at 17°C (63°F). Humidity will be high at 82%, accompanied by a gentle 10 km/h breeze. Importantly, the chance of precipitation remains negligible at 0%, ensuring an uninterrupted day of cricket.

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Clear No Rain Mild No Wind

Australia and India Players List

India Recent Form

India only lost one of the last five T20I matches played where they won three, lost one and one match ended in no result.

Australia vs India Head to Head Record

India and Australia have faced off in 35 T20I matches to date. India holds the upper hand with 21 wins, while Australia has managed to win 12 matches, and the other two matches ended in a no-result.

Matches Played: 35

Australia Won: 12

India Won: 21

No Result: 2

Australia vs India Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh to be the Top Batter for Australia

The skipper of Australia, Mitchell Marsh, scored 57 runs in two matches this series, where his top score was 46 runs in the 2nd T20I, and he finished as the top batter for his team in that game. Marsh has dominated against the Indian bowlers right throughout the tour, and with the series on the line, we expect Marsh to step up and lead from the front with the bat and score more runs than the other batters for his team.

Abhishek Sharma to be the Top Batter for India

Abhishek Sharma has undoubtedly been the best batter for India this T20I series. So far in the three matches, he has scored 112 runs, averaging 37.33, and has been the top batter in one of those matches. On a slightly tricky track, Abhishek will be key at the top, especially in the powerplay overs. We expect him to get off to a flyer, carry right through the innings, and be the top scorer for India.

Australia vs India Top Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be the Top Bowler for Australia

Nathan Ellis has undoubtedly been the most successful and impactful bowler for the Aussies this series, where he has picked up wickets in every match and has a total of six wickets to his tally in three matches. He was the top bowler in the 3rd T20I for Australia with figures of 3/36. He can swing the ball in the powerplay and also bowls clever pace-off deliveries in the death overs, which are hard to pick. We back Ellis to continue his good run of form with the ball in this match.

Arshdeep Singh to be the Top Bowler for India

After being left out for the first two T20I matches, Arshdeep Singh made it count big time when he got the chance in the 3rd T20I. He ended up picking three wickets, rattling the top order of Australia, and also won the Player of the Match award for his performance. Arshdeep will be key on a track that favors fast bowlers and also offers some movement off the deck. He will be lethal, and we back him to bowl another match-winning spell and take more wickets than other bowlers for India.